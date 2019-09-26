What Lumber Is Telling Us

With lumber sensitive to the housing market and gold sensitive to implied stock market volatility, when lumber outperforms gold, there’s a tendency for volatility to fall.

Lumber, if anything, shows a compelling case supporting equities and the case for further cuts.

The Fed ended the hiking cycle and already delivered two cuts in 2019.

I never attempt to make money on the stock market. I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years. – Warren Buffett

It did that with the equity markets around all-time highs, and many wonder why the easing is happening, to begin with.

Analysts look left and right trying to find an explanation, but maybe we should look at different parts of the economy to find clues about where the stock market goes next. Lumber ($LUMBER), if anything, shows a compelling case supporting equities and the case for further cuts.

With plunging mortgage interest rates, new home sales advanced sharply. Demand, it seems, is here.

Over the past decade, the price of lumber evolved in a rising trend. It formed the classic higher highs and higher lows series present in any rising market.

What’s even more interesting is the last year’s price action. It seems the market formed a head and shoulders formation with a measured move that points to higher future prices.

Clearing the $420-440 area projects a move to $530 just to confirm the inverse head and shoulder.

Why is this important? As I mentioned in this week’s Lead-Lag Report, one of the things I’m watching is the lumber-gold ratio. Supported by strong consumer spending and a steady housing market, lumber prices are outperforming gold as of late – a bullish sign.

As an intermarket signal, a bearish lumber-gold ratio points to weakness in the equity market. However, the recent developments point to a reversal, implying equities still have legs to move higher.

Add to this the Fed's easing mode and Trump putting pressure on more cuts as we enter re-election year, and the constructive outlook for lumber may not be just a coincidence.

Add to this the Fed’s easing mode and Trump putting pressure on more cuts as we enter re-election year, and the constructive outlook for lumber may not be just a coincidence.

