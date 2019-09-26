The Repo Market (Liquidity Stress) Needs A Repo Man (Easing Press)

Whether the repo man likes it or not, a massive QE4 is on its way, especially since neither debt levels nor the greenback is doing anything to help.

The repo man, aka Jay Powell, and his Fed team, will repossess control over rates and funding markets.

The Fed is making a genuine effort to stabilize the repo market, but it seems that without the involvement of a "repo man", the high pressure won't go away.

What has started as a "small intervention" over a few days, is now a big daily routine that is going to last for (at least) few weeks.

"Repo Rate" = the rate at which commercial banks can borrow money in the event of reserves/funds shortfall.

"Repo Man" = a person employed to repossess goods for which a purchaser has defaulted on payment.

Last week, the Fed lost control over the rates market, where it supposes to be in full-tight control. In case you've missed it, here's some perspective of what was happening last week in the overnight repo-rate market.

Since then, and in order to calm things down (a repo rate at 8% is unsustainable), the New York Fed started intervening in the repo market.

First, they spoke about a daily, ad-hoc, intervention. It was supposed to be a matter of only 2-3 days.

Then, a couple of days later, they have de-facto admitted that there's a serious liquidity issue in the market by announcing that the intervention in the repo market would continue, on a daily basis, last for another few weeks.

Yesterday (9/25), they announced that the offered amounts will increase substantially starting today (9/26).

The overnight proposition jumps from $75B to $100B and the 14-day proposition doubles from $30B to $60B.

What do we learn from that?

1. Liquidity is a major issue. In spite of the Fed injecting significant amounts of money to the system - banks remain "thirsty" for liquidity. The fact that most of the offerings remain oversubscribed suggests that the funding pressure remains intact even as the Fed continues to try (really hard) to fully normalize this important market segment.

2. The exception is becoming the norm. Something that we haven't seen the Fed doing for over a decade, something that was supposed to be a "one-off" - is becoming a routine operation.

3. QE4 is right behind the corner. The Fed has no choice, and this time it has nothing to do with President Trump. When "everything is NOT awesome (liquidity wise), everything is NOT cool (in the repo market), EVEN when you're part of a (the Federal Reserve) team" - you know that a Repo Man, Jay Powell in this case, must take action

As a matter of fact, QE4 and the Repo Man are already here!

What the New York Fed is effectively doing these days is increasing the supply of dollars in the economy with its repo operations.

They are likely to continue these operations for the time being, until QE4 is being launched officially (November?), and perhaps even then after.

This may eventually drag on the value of the greenback. Wait!, it already does... The US Dollar Index ETF (UUP) just closed at a new all-time high...

Thing is, the repo ruckus is spurring a deeper discussion about possible fundamental flaws in the way the Fed sets overnight borrowing costs.

The main problem is that it seems like we're only seeing the tip of the iceberg. I mean, if we look at the big picture (macro trumps micro, remember?), we have the following building stones:

1. Unprecedented levels of debt that are only going to grow in years to come.

The surging levels of government debt globally have reached levels never seen before during peacetime.

2. Growing number of loans/debts that are either very light on covenants and/or showing more signs of stress.

Fitch Ratings identified $103.3 billion of "loans of concern" in September, up 38% over the past year, in a report put out today (9/25). Among the bigger contributors to the increase are Mallinckrodt (MNK) and Endo International (OTCPK:ENDO), along with retail (XRT) and energy (XLE) sectors more generally.

3. US shortfall is not going to stop.

Growing budget deficit already pushed primary dealer inventories of US Treasuries (IEF, GOVT, SCHR, VGIT, TIP, SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) to record highs. With the US Treasury intending to issue about another $1 trillion of new debt until the 2020 elections - you can bet that more Fed liquidity will be required.

Of course, a weaker USD would assist too, but for the time being, we get the exact opposite, which means that the Fed needs to inject even more liquidity that it would otherwise, as the USD played along...

To sum things up, it's crystal clear to us that the Fed intervention in the repo market is just a down-payment. More, much more, is on its way, and investors should embrace for QE4 inside 2019.

Narayana Kocherlakota, who served as the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis until the end 2015, is worried that the recent repo turmoil signals "that something's very wrong with the financial system."

So are we.

In-spite of the New York Fed increasing the size of its repo operations, repo rates remain stubbornly high. It's clear that whatever changed last week to cause the spike in funding costs is still an issue.

High demands for the Fed repo operations and the increase of these operations going forward show that the pressure remains high even as the Fed continues to try really hard to bring this important market segment back to its normal, relaxed, mode.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.