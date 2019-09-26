A Boring Preferred Share From Capstead Mortgage Trust

As of 9/27/2019, shares will be ex-dividend. The dividend accrual will be reset to zero.

After accounting for dividend accrual, CMO-E is trading slightly over the call value of $25.

Today, we will be looking at CMO-E for buy-and-hold investors.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Today, we bring you a boring article.

Sometimes, we write about the same preferred share again and again.

Note on CMO's common stock

We recently did a mortgage REIT sector update for subscribers which you can find here (subscription required). This article will focus on a preferred share from Capstead Mortgage Trust (CMO).

CMO owns a portfolio of adjustable-rate mortgages. These mortgages are agency-backed. Consequently, they carry extremely small amounts of credit risk. The adjustable-rate mortgages perform well when the yield curve steepens and poorly when it is flattening. CMO uses a high amount of leverage because their portfolio carries so little credit risk and so little duration risk. Because the portfolio is adequately hedged, the REIT is far less dangerous than it would appear from their leverage.

Preferred share from CMO

We've found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently, and today's pick comes from our latest preferred share article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 170."

Our cash position is fairly small, so we don't expect to open any new positions. If some of our existing positions put in a solid rally or a sudden dive occurred in another share, we would consider swapping positions.

If shares of CMO-E (CMO.PE) hold up well after they go ex-dividend, we may take the opportunity to harvest gains as a dividend capture. This isn't a high enough probability to suggest shares for a dividend capture though.

As an important note, CMO-E has routinely been a great choice for a dividend capture. However, our recent rating on CMO-E has shares in our buy range.

CMO-E

CMO-E is a logical choice for buy-and-hold investors. There is some call risk, but the combination of yield and stability is enough to make them an appealing pick here.

CMO-E should usually trade with a worst cash-to-call around positive $0.05 to negative $0.20 as long as the market remains calm. When things heat up, the risk rating of 2 keeps the price from being too wild.

Source: The REIT Forum

For the long-term investors, CMO-E carries a risk rating of "2" (min:1 max:5). A risk rating of 2 is appealing for the buy-and-hold investors. CMO-E doesn't have a fixed-to-floating rate that some of the better preferred shares have, but it is still attractive. At $25.54, the stripped yield is 7.47%.

The ex-dividend date simply adjusts from the prior ex-dividend date. If the ex-dividend date is projected, it will say "projected" in the column labeled "Is Date Projected?".

Investors looking to get into CMO-E (before 9/27/2019) should be taking into account the $0.44 of accumulated dividend. The stripped price for shares was around $25.10 as of 9/22/2019. This puts CMO-E within the buy range.

Source: The REIT Forum

There is no call protection left on the calendar except for the 30-day notice a company will normally give. However, after the embedded dividend accrual, shares are trading at just over the call value of $25. While this doesn't give investors call protection, the worst cash-to-call is only -$0.03.

For subscribers, we have price targets/ranges for the preferred shares that we cover. We see CMO-E as being just within the buy range by $0.02. That's pretty close to the hold range. However, shares are $1.56 under our sell range. Prices would have to go up to $27.10 for us to be pounding the table to let buy-and-hold investors know we think they should sell.

Final thoughts

CMO-E carries a risk rating of 2, making it a good candidate for the B&H investor. Near $25 or below, CMO-E is in the buy range (before the ex-dividend date). For buy-and-hold investors looking to get some relatively safe income, we think CMO-E is a good fit at recent prices.

Update

This analysis was initially prepared for subscribers on 9/22/2019.

We expect this article to be published on 9/27/2019.

Consequently, shares will be ex-dividend on the day you are reading this. Our price targets will be adjusted on the morning of 9/27/2019 to account for the ex-dividend. That means the new target "Buy Under" price will be about $25.12.

The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. Bought VNQ (REIT index ETF)? Your returns track the red line. Bought PFF (preferred share index ETF)? Your returns track the yellow line. Why index? By carefully picking individual shares, we've been able to dramatically outperform the indexes for our sectors. Try a Free 2-week trial today. You can use your Seeking Alpha account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMO-E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.