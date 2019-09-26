Medallia Acquires Zingle For Industry Vertical Customer Engagement Tech

With the acquisition, MDLA gains deeper integration into those fast-growing industry verticals and machine learning tech to improve customer engagement.

Zingle has developed AI-enhanced customer engagement software for the travel, hospitality, and travel verticals.

Medallia has acquired Zingle for $42 million in an all-cash transaction.

Quick Take

Medallia (MDLA) recently announced it has acquired Zingle for $42 million.

Zingle provides a real-time customer engagement solution to the hospitality, travel and retail industry verticals.

With the deal, MDLA gains access to Zingle’s industry focus and machine learning technologies for increasing client revenue potential by driving improved customer experiences in real-time.

Target Company

Carlsbad, California-based Zingle was founded in 2009 to develop solutions to improve hospitality, travel and retail real-time customer engagement.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Ford Blakely, who was previously Senior Management Consultant at LECG (OTCPK:XPRT).

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Zingle

Company partners or major customers include:

Signature Flight Support (LON:BBA)

WW International (WW)

Source: Company website

Investors have invested at least $15 million in the company and include venture capital firms Rincon Venture Partners, PeakSpan Capital, and Crosscut Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Zion Market Research, the global customer engagement solutions market was valued at $12.85 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $29.5 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of about 12.6% between 2018 and 2024.

Major factors driving market growth include the rising penetration of smart and advanced consumer electronic devices, the continuous introduction of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things [IoT], as well as increasing investments in artificial intelligence [AI].

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing by various enterprises in the region, while small to medium-sized businesses in Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore are investing in IT to secure, compete and discover present digital opportunities.

Major vendors that provide customer engagement solutions include:

Avaya (AVYA)

Aspect Software

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Calabrio

Oracle (ORCL)

Pegasystems (PEGA)

Genesys

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Qualtrics (SAP)

SurveyMonkey (SVMK)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Medallia disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $42 million in upfront cash but didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of July 31, 2019, MDLA had $417.4 million in cash and marketable securities and $224.7 million in total liabilities and no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended July 31, 2019, was a negative ($7.9 million).

Since its IPO in July 2019 at $21.00 per share, MDLA’s stock price has risen 40.4%.

Commentary

MDLA acquired Zingle to gain industry-specific technology and connections to the hospitality, travel, and retail industries.

As Medallia CEO Leslie Stretch stated in the deal announcement,

Zingle offers frictionless transactions in real-time. Customers can request products and services in-the-moment as they experience a trip, a stay or a purchase. Zingle is mobile enabled and accessible anywhere at any time. With Zingle and Medallia, our customers can transact and provide feedback across the entire customer journey, as it happens.

The Zingle deal also brings some AI technology that can ‘intelligently distribute service request across an organization to drive increased revenue per customer through immediate service delivery and personalized offers at the right time.

MDLA has only been public a few months and management is acquiring the technology pieces it needs to continue its growth trajectory.

Although the stock has seen a pullback in the aftermath of updated guidance on September 5, I’m still a fan of the company’s prospects at this price level.

The customer engagement software industry is growing quickly, the company recently received stock buying support from a VC investor, and SaaS firms continue to command high multiples.

While the Zingle deal won’t move the stock needle in the short-term, MDLA gets faster go-to-market integrations with travel, hospitality, and retail industries, which are extremely large value and growing verticals.

