Tesla News: Truth Vs. Reality

Over the past couple of years, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) has been known to set a high bar for its capital expenditures guidance at the start of the year, only to cut the forecast again and again. While management says it has found numerous efficiencies and pushed some expenditures out to future periods, there also is a case to be made that pennies are being pinched, resulting in numerous delays for key products and services. One area where this has hurt consumers is the growing supercharging network, and a recent article showed this key item in a very bright light that wasn't exactly correct.

As I detailed in my Tesla failures list, the supercharger growth issue really started in 2015, where the company electrified just 208 new stations when it guided to about 300 coming online that year. The company was supposed to grow to 10,000 superchargers by the end of 2017 and then to 18,000 by the end of last year. However, it only hit about 8,400 by the end of 2017 and finished last year around 12,000. We're nearly three quarters of the way through this year, and Tesla isn't even at 14,300 stalls. There are plenty of places, primarily in eastern Europe, on the supercharger map where stations were listed as opening in late 2016 and they still are listed as coming soon.

Part of the delay here was that the company's Version 3 Supercharger did not come out when Elon Musk promised. This year, the first of those new higher speed chargers has been rolled out, and more locations are coming over time. On Wednesday, Electrek posted an article discussing how supercharging deployments are accelerating, stating the following:

Now Tesla finally appears to be ready to accelerate the deployment of Supercharger stations with over 40 new stations entering the permitting or construction phase over the last two months.

Supercharging stations are one thing, but we've seen some with as few as two stalls and others that can have 40 stalls. In fact, almost a quarter of the stalls that were opened over the past couple of months were the 72 kW urban versions, ones that are much slower than the rest of Tesla's network. The issue with Electrek's statement about accelerating deployment is that it really isn't true if you look at stall growth, as the chart below details.

(Source: supercharge.info, seen here)

For the weekly period ending Sept. 21, Tesla has averaged opening about 58 stalls per week over the past 13 weeks (748 stalls in total). In terms of stall growth, that's the slowest pace since the end of March, so this is definitely not an acceleration. In fact, the first roughly 12 weeks of Q3 (data week ending Saturday 9/21) saw total growth of 638 stalls, down substantially from 918 stalls in Q2.

Now Tesla has upgraded the peak charging rates on some of its older superchargers, so the bulls will make the case that it doesn't need to open as many new locations. That may be true to a point, but when you say station growth is accelerating and stall growth is actually dropping, you don't look too good, especially as Tesla tries to grow deliveries substantially around the globe with the Model 3 this year. As of Wednesday, there had only be 10 new stalls added during this ongoing weekly period, compared to 110 new stalls added in the final week of Q2. Without a big finish to the week, the 13-week average will drop further, to a point not seen since a time that included some harsh winter times where construction naturally slows down.

I bring up the issue of declining supercharging stall growth as a way to wonder if Tesla is going to cut its capital expenditures forecast again. Going into 2018, management guided to capex of about $3.5 billion for the year, but guidance was cut multiple times and in the end Tesla only spent $2.24 billion, a sum that included a $141 million payment for land in China to be used for the new factory. This year, initial guidance was for $2.5 billion in capex but the forecast at the end of Q2 was down to $1.5 to $2 billion. The company only spent $530 million in the first half of the year, meaning there will need to be a massive acceleration in the second half of the year unless the forecast is cut yet again. With the capex forecast being cut in past years, we've seen the company fall short in areas like vehicle service where repairs have taken very long and parts shortages have been ongoing.

When you don't spend on capex, it also reduces future capabilities, which is why we've seen products like the Semi, Roadster, and solar roof delayed. It also brings into question the company's financial situation, because when you don't have the necessary money you need to pinch pennies. Numerous capital raises have come over the years, ones that Musk famously said would never be needed. Cutting capex to what some might say as the bare bones do make cash flow numbers look good, but at what cost?

On Thursday, we also got the usual late in the quarter leak from Electrek regarding potential deliveries for the period. Supposedly Tesla is trending toward 100,000 units sold, which is just about what I predicted for the period. The key questions are margins and revenues, given lower sales mix on the Model 3. The more important thing is net orders trending toward 110,000 for Q3. Since that would seem to include the Model Y, Shanghai-built Model 3s, as well as new S/X/3 orders coming from four countries Tesla opened up the order book for during the quarter, that's not a tremendous amount of net orders over potential deliveries.

As we finish up the third quarter, are we about to see another cut in the capital expenditure forecast for Tesla? While Electrek says that supercharging station deployment is accelerating, the number of stalls being added is at its lowest point in six months. While that's partially due to upgrading the older supercharging charging speeds and Version 3 coming online, the stall growth decline makes me wonder how much has been spent on capital expenditures during this period. Since we've seen how capex cutbacks in previous years had led to numerous delays, future projects will be hampered even further if Tesla pinches the pennies again. Also, the late in the quarter leak about deliveries and net orders doesn't inspire a ton of confidence either.

