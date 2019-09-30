3 Ways To Shelter From The Trade War

Behind a relatively calm S&P 500 facade, hides great angst that we expect to result in more volatility in the coming months.

The trade war is only getting worse and it is hard to believe that this could be bullish for US stocks.

What originally started as just talk, has turned into a full-blown trade war. Week after week, we are hearing about new potential tariffs and retaliations, and it is increasingly difficult to keep up with all of it. Here is what has been happening since august:

August 1, 2019: Trump announced on Twitter (TWTR) that additional 10% tariff will be levied on the "remaining $300 billion of goods".

August 5, 2019: The central bank of China (PBOC) let the renminbi fall over 2 % in three days to the lowest point since 2008 as it was hit by strong sales due to the threat of tariffs.

August 5, 2019: The U.S. Department of Treasury officially declared China as a Currency Manipulator. In July 2019 the IMF found the yuan to be correctly valued, while the dollar was overvalued.

August 5, 2019: China orders state-owned enterprises to stop buying US agricultural products, an export worth 20 G$/y before the trade war and 10 G$/y as of July 2019.

August 13, 2019: Trump delayed some of the tariffs.

August 23, 2019: Chinese Ministry of Finance announced new rounds of retaliative tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, effective beginning September 1, 2019:

August 23, 2019: Trump tweeted that he "hereby ordered" American companies to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China". Aides and analysts clarified that the tweet was without legal force. Furthermore, tariffs are to be raised from 25% to 30% on the existing $250 billion worth of Chinese goods beginning on October 1, 2019, and from 10% to 15% on the remaining $300 billion worth of goods beginning on December 15, 2019.

August 26, 2019: At the G7 summit, Trump stated, "China called last night our top trade people and said 'let's get back to the table' so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something. They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was unaware of such a call and Trump aides later conceded the call didn't occur but the president was trying to project optimism.

September 1, 2019: New USA and Chinese tariffs previously announced went into effect at 12:01 pm EST. China imposed 5% to 10% tariffs on one-third of the 5,078 goods it imports from America, with tariffs on the remainder scheduled for December 15. The United States imposed new 15% tariffs on about $112 billion of Chinese imports, such that more than two-thirds of consumer goods imported from China were then subject to tariffs.

September 4, 2019: The USTR and Chinese state media confirmed that deputy-level meetings in mid-September would lead to ministerial-level talks in coming weeks. At the same time, the United States Department of Commerce issued preliminary antidumping duty determinations on fabricated structural steel from Canada, China, and Mexico.

September 6, 2019: The People's Bank of China announces a 0.5 percent reduction in its reserve requirement ratio in response to the slowing of China's economic growth rates caused by the trade war.

September 11, 2019: After China announced it was exempting 16 American product types from tariffs for one year, Trump announced he would delay until October 15 a tariff increase on Chinese goods previously scheduled for October 1.

September 12, 2019: Bloomberg News reported that Trump advisors were increasingly concerned that the trade war was weakening the American economy going into the 2020 election campaign and were discussing ways to reach a limited interim deal.

The issue with trade wars is that they start out as discussions, evolve into negligible tariffs, and before you know it, you have a massive dispute hurting the global economy. We may not be there yet, but everything is pointing to that direction.

Stakes are high and backing down may not be an option for either parties. As things continue to evolve for the worse, the global economy is set to suffer. This is at least what basic economics tells us.

Implications for Equity Investors

History suggests that the harmful impact of trade wars affects stock prices and really this should be no surprise to any of you.

And when you consider that we are living in a highly globalized world, US large cap companies (SPY) generate a high percentage of their profits from abroad, and the market trade at close to all-time highs, we have real reasons to be concerned.

The exposure of US companies to a trade war has never been higher and should tensions continue to rise, we believe that we are set for a disaster to happen.

Where Should You Invest to “Trade-Poof” Your Portfolio?

First off, we should note that most US large cap stocks are likely to suffer the most from the trade war. Their profits are highly exposed to trade and valuations are fairly high. Volatility will likely remain at high levels and investors could be in for a poor surprise as tariffs start to show their impact on the economy.

We believe that the best sectors to “Trade Proof” your portfolio are those that generate steady “infrastructure-like” cash flow from domestic sources.

REITs are a great example in that they are a “local man’s game”, they enjoy strong protections from long term leases, and finally, they enjoy greater margin of safety and more reasonable valuations.

With that said, not all REITs will do. Some are more cyclical than others; and most importantly, some are more exposed to the potential consequences of a trade war. At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and only pick one REIT for every 10 that we cover:

Below we shortly outline three REIT sectors that will allow you to generate high income, diversify your portfolio, and “Trade Proof” your portfolio.

Affordable Housing

Residential real estate investing is all about providing accommodation to tenants by owning and managing rental properties such as single family homes, condos, manufactured homes, apartments, etc.

source

Our favorite sub-segment of the rental market is manufactured housing which has greatly outperformed most other property sectors over the past decades. We expect further outperformance in the long run due to the numerous qualities that make it a superior investment in the long run:

Limited Capex: The property owner only owns the land and associated infrastructure and therefore, the capital expenditure requirements are minimal compared to other property types. The tenants rent the site, but own and maintain their manufactured homes.

Minimal Tenant Turnover: Tenant turnover is very much reduced compared to apartments because of high cost and effort to move a house from one site to another.

Unlikely Defaults: The risk of a tenant defaulting on your rent is greatly reduced because this is the most affordable option for housing. Moreover, landlords may also be able to foreclose on your home if you miss on payments. The landlord gets paid regardless.

Recession-Resilient: There will always be demand for affordable housing; regardless of whether the economy is booming or if we go through a sharp recession. Cities generally do not want more MH communities and therefore, the existing park owners enjoy a strong moat with little new competing supply.

Rapid Growth: Rents are growing faster than most other property types. This is because, despite increasing rents, tenants are unlikely to find a more affordable option. Moreover, due to the high cost and difficulty of moving their home elsewhere, tenants are often just pressured to stay and accept the newly increased rent.

Elevated Cap Rates: Finally, MH communities sell for high cap rates relative to their lower risk and higher growth profile. This is because there is often a “stigma” associated with investing in MH properties.

Manufactured Housing and other affordable housing solutions offer high and resilient income to investors. This income is insulated from trade wars and deserves a place in a diversified portfolio. There exists three manufactured housing REITs today, namely: Sun Communities (SUI), Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and UMH Properties (UMH). We discuss all three names at High Yield Landlord in greater detail and have invested in UMH Properties.

Hospital Investments

Hospitals provide services that are insulated from the trade war and economic cycle. Property owners can rent these facilities to private operators and earn steady cash flow that is backed by strong rent coverage ratios.

source

There are many reasons to like hospitals as real estate investments:

High Cash Flow: Unlike most mainstream property types such as office, industrial, retail and apartments which have experienced cap rate compression, hospitals continue to sell at 7-10% cap rate due to the lack (relatively speaking) of demand. Hospitals are big ticket investments and require specialized expertise that is not widely available.

Defensive and Durable: Hospitals are absolutely essential infrastructure to our society that we cannot substitute or live without for even one day. A trade war is certainly not going to stop people from going to the hospital. Regardless of economic turmoil, this is a vital necessity, and therefore such assets are perfectly insensitive to the economy. The same cannot be said about most other property sectors which may experience greater cash flow volatility in recessions.

Strong Operators: One of the main risks of healthcare assets today is that changing regulation and market landscape is putting great stress on operators which struggle to remain profitable. This has in the recent years been an issue for skilled-nursing home landlords Omega (OHI) and Sabra (SBRA) which experienced tenant bankruptcies and continue to operate on very tight rent coverage ratios. In comparison, hospital operators are much healthier and able to maintain stronger rent coverage.

Demographic Tailwind: With the rapidly aging population, the demand is expected to surpass the supply growth of hospitals in the long run. Consider this: 10,000 baby boomers are reaching full retirement age every single day. No wonder, then, that the 75+ year old segment of the population is experiencing 7x faster growth than the average and is expected to account for 34 million people by 2030 (+14 million compared to today). This creates additional demand and hospital owners are posed to profit in the long run.

There are only a few REITs today that own hospitals. This includes Medical Properties Trust (MPW) which is the only pure-play on hospitals and other diversified Healthcare REITs such as Ventas (VTR).

Freestanding Net Lease Properties

"Net lease" are freestanding retail property investments such as Dollar General (DG) convenience stores, CVS (CVS) pharmacies, or even Chevron (CVX) gas stations. They are some of our favorite properties because they have historically generated some of the highest returns, and yet they have done so while being less risky and paying higher income.

source

Most property investments are rented with a "gross lease," which generally comes with greater cash flow volatility. The "net lease" mitigates the risks by modifying the lease terms more in favor of the landlord:

Very Long Lease Terms: Tenants will commonly sign an extraordinarily long lease of 10-20 years with multiple five-year extension possibilities.

No Landlord Responsibilities: During the lease term, the tenant takes care of all property expenses and must maintain the building.

Defensive Sectors: The businesses that occupy net lease buildings commonly operate in defensive sectors such as convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations and quick service restaurants.

Strong Profitability: The rent coverage ratios are generally in the 2-4x range - making it very unlikely that tenants default on their leases. In most cases, tenants would need to see 50%-plus drops in unit profits before they would struggle to cover their rent payments.

Protection Against Inflation: Net leases are generally tied to an inflation index or include fixed and automatic rent increases of 2% per year or 10% every five years. Since property expenses are borne by the tenant, but the rent keeps on rising, the landlord is protected against inflation.

Therefore, the cash flow is "bond-like" and net leases are often referred to as the safest income properties for real estate investors. You have probably already heard about the two largest and most popular net lease REITs: Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

They are both famous for having been exceptionally strong performers with market-beating total returns of up to 15% per year on average and consistently growing dividend payments over many decades. Not even the great financial crisis could take them down as both REITs increased their dividends in 2008 and 2009:

source; source

Building a "Trade War Proof" Portfolio

It's by targeting this type of defensive, yet undervalued sectors that we aim to outperform in today's volatile and uncertain environment.

Affordable housing, hospitals and net lease properties - along with many other infrastructure-like investments - allow us to generate over $5,000 in annual passive income from a small $70,000 Real Asset Portfolio.

Source: Real Money Portfolio

Compared to traditional equities, our “Trade War-Proof” portfolio has much lower exposure to deteriorating economic conditions and also enjoys much greater margin of safety in its valuation metrics:

9.5x cash flow on average

18% discount to estimated NAV

7.2% dividend yield (with safe 68% payout ratio)

With the trade war only getting worse and worse, we believe that these three sectors will provide an attractive refuge for consistent income and lower volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH; MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.