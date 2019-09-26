Laredo Petroleum: Expecting Further Debt Reduction In 2020

The 2020 results are driven by Laredo's strong hedge position though, and without hedges it could end up with slightly negative cash flow with a $465 million capex budget.

This could allow it to reduce its net debt to around $875 million by the end of 2020, making its leverage around 1.7x unhedged EBITDAX.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) looks capable of generating a moderate amount of positive cash flow in 2020 with the help of its hedges. It has hedged the majority of its oil production in the high $50s and also has a significant amount of positive value hedges for natural gas and NGLs.

Without those hedges, it might end up with slightly negative cash flow if it continued with a $465 million capex budget, so it does need stronger commodity prices in 2021. Currently Laredo has only minimal oil hedges for 2021.

Strong Hedge Position

Laredo has hedged around 71% of its projected 2020 oil production with swaps at $59.50 per barrel (versus strip at around $54). It also has hedged around 34% of its natural gas production at $2.72 per MMBtu (compared to $2.50 strip prices) and around 27% of its NGL production.

This leads to Laredo's 2020 hedges having an estimated $75 million in positive value at current strip prices.

2020 Outlook

Laredo expects oil production growth to be relatively flat in 2020 with the same $465 million capex budget. This may lead to around 11% total production growth in 2020, with total production averaging around 86,000 BOEPD (32% oil). Laredo's oil PDP decline rate is higher than its total PDP decline rate, leading to its oil percentage likely dropping.

At $54 WTI oil and $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas (roughly current strip prices), Laredo would generate $718 million in oil and gas revenue, and $798 million in total revenue after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 10,175,000 $51.50 $524 NGLs 9,500,000 $13.00 $124 Natural Gas 70,290,000 $1.00 $70 Hedge Value $75 Net Midstream Service $5 Total Revenue $798

With the same $465 million capital expenditure budget, Laredo might end up with around $734 million in total expenditures. This would mean it would have around $64 million in positive cash flow in 2020 (with $54 oil and $2.50 natural gas), although this would be driven by the $75 million in positive hedge value.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $97 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $47 Marketing and Transportation $22 Cash G&A $50 Interest $53 Capital Expenditures $465 Total Expenses $734

For 2021, Laredo still has a decent amount of hedges for natural gas and NGLs, but has very limited oil hedges. Thus Laredo's financial results for 2021 will be affected by where oil prices end up, or at what prices it adds oil hedges before then. Laredo's 2021 hedges have around $18 million in positive value at current strip prices.

Wider Spaced Wells

Laredo's wider (1,320') spaced wells appear to be tracking roughly around its 400 MBO type curve. The Yellow Rose package (in some of Laredo's better acreage) is tracking 25% above the offset tighter (660') spaced Fuchs package, while the Hoelscher package is tracking around the same as an older package with 1,320' spacing.

While the wider spaced wells are tracking according to expectations based on oil production, they are not noticeably exceeding expectations, which means that Laredo probably needs realized prices for natural gas and NGLs to get back to 2017/2018 levels as well as high-$50s oil once its oil hedges run out.

Conclusion

Laredo appears capable of delivering a decent amount ($64 million) of positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices, with its hedges providing $75 million in value. This would allow Laredo to continue paying down its credit facility, and it's projected to have net debt of 1.7x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX (1.5x EBITDAX including hedges).

At $2.55 per share, Laredo is only valued at around 2.9x its projected unhedged 2020 EBITDAX (at $54 oil). This is quite a low valuation, although Laredo's well-level economics are only OK at mid-$50s oil despite improvements from the wider spacing.

