Nike: Now An Absurd $150 Price Target

The stock now trades at over 30x FY20 EPS estimates and headed to absurd levels to reach $100 or even $150.

The market appears willing to pay irrational valuations for only solid growth these days. A prime example is Nike (NKE) that hit all-time highs following a quarter where the headlines vastly misstated the actual growth generated by the athletic apparel company. My investment thesis remains negative on the stock up at $90 and especially the new street high $150 price target.

Image Source: Nike website

Misleading Headlines

The stock was up 5% in mid-day trading due in a large part to the perceived EPS beat and strong growth. The company itself made the following statement in the earnings call.

Source: Nike FQ1'20 earnings release

Other headlines such as this one from Pivotal Research Group via Business Insider focused solely on the misleading headlines.

The problem is that Nike went onto later highlight how the effective tax rate was substantially below the level of last year. In essence, the company got the benefit of a 10% reduction in the tax rate from last year and Nike had guided toward an ETR that might reach the high teens.

Source: Nike FQ1'20 earnings release

A big key to weeding through the headlines is for investors to match up the revenue growth with the EPS growth. Nike reported revenue growth of only 7% on a reported basis so an investor would need a huge justification for why the EPS growth rate quadrupled revenue growth.

The gross margin was up 150 basis points from last year, but the SG&A expenses were up 9% for a margin squeeze of 40 basis points. Clearly, Nike didn't see the EPS boost based solely on improving operations.

Oddly, Nike doesn't highlight the operating income in the below net income statement, but the income levels only grew 15.7% over last year. The athletic apparel company generated FQ1'20 operating income of $1,543 million, up from $1,334 million last year.

Source: Nike FQ1'20 earnings release

Another benefit was the other income section where Nike had expenses of $64 million last FQ1 and this year the company had income of $18 million. The $82 million improvement in Other income alone boosted EPS by $0.045.

The reality is that the EPS boost was nearly half related to Other income and the effective tax rate reduction and not at all "primarily" related to revenue and gross margin expansion as stated by the company.

Major Headwinds

Nike is already expensive at $90. Analysts only forecast the company making up to $3 per share in FY20 so if one owns the stock for a rally to $100 the stock would need to reach a level of trading at 33x forward EPS estimates.

The CFO now forecasts a tax rate in the mid-teen range and reduced gross margin expansion than what occurred in FQ1. Per CFO Andy Campion on the FQ1 earnings call:

We now expect to deliver full-year gross margin expansion within the 50 to 75 basis point range. That assumes that the negative impact of recently implemented tariffs remains in effect for the balance of our fiscal year. And again remember that our Q1 gross margin expansion was amplified by timing shifts and other discrete items... We expect our effective tax rate to be in the mid teens.

The absurd is Evercore ISI slapping a $150 price target on the stock. The stock has major headwinds getting to $100 due to higher tax rates and lower gross margin expansion, much less a price target of 50x EPS estimates.

One has to actually believe Nike grew EPS at a sustainable level of 28% in order to justify any forward P/E multiple above 40x, much less 50x.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nike is a strong company that delivered a solid quarter. The sure scale of generating 10% currency neutral revenue growth on a $40 billion revenue base is impressive.

The stock valuation at nearly $150 billion is where the problem occurs. Ultimately, valuation matters and total returns aren't going to impress over the next few years due to the stretched valuation. The recommendation is to sell the stock, especially if Nike ever reaches $100.

