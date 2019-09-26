New Relic: The Price Is Fair

We maintain our neutral position pending the progress of Relic One's adoption and resolution of the recent issues by the management over the next two quarters.

Overview and Q1 2020 earnings review

New Relic (NEWR) shares dropped by 30% to its 1-year low around $64 per share, following its Q1 earnings call, despite beating its guidance, much due to what the CEO claimed to be internal sales execution and hiring issues. Q1 saw the company beat its non-GAAP EPS by $0.11 and its revenue guidance by $1.27 million. The Q1 revenue was $141 million, which represents a 30% YoY growth. The only downside outlook here was the Q2 revenue guidance of $143-145 million, which was below the consensus of $146 million.

Unfortunately, just recently, it appears that the internal issues the CEO blamed for the weaker Q2 guidance turned out to be much more severe than what we anticipated. Just a little over a month after the Q1 earnings call, its Technology Chief and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) have resigned, which forced the company to cut its FY 2020 revenue forecast further. As a result, we are staying neutral on the stock at least until new appointments are made to replace the leaving CRO and Technology Chief.

Recent headwinds: delayed management shakeup and increasing competition

Earlier last month, during the Q1 earnings call, the CEO, Lew Cirne, broke the news that the company could not achieve its internal sales target despite beating its guidance:

While revenue was above our guidance for the quarter, we did not execute well enough to meet quarterly sales and headcount targets. This resulted in a lower-than-expected deferred revenue balance and net dollar-based expansion rate.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the last two years, we have always known the management to underpromise and overdeliver on its revenue guidance. On that note, we brushed aside the latest minor adjustment on the Q2 guidance. Besides, the FY 2020 revenue guidance remains unchanged.

However, taking into account the CEO’s relatively blunt statement and the management’s reputation on underpromising and overdelivering, in hindsight, we probably should have guessed that there was a greater issue. Unsurprisingly, the news broke out about a month later that New Relic needed to cut its FY 2020 revenue guidance following the resignation of its two key chief executives, one of them being the one heavily involved in sales execution.

The underperformance issue in Q1 seems to be a delayed management shakeup. The company also revised its FY 2020 revenue guidance to be in between $586 million and $593 million, instead of the previous $600-607 million. After the news came out on September 16, New Relic shares dropped to a new 6-month low of $51 per share, before trading back up to the same level post-Q1 earnings call a few days later. Though the previous shares drop post-Q1 earnings call might seem like a little overreaction from the crowd, we now have an impression that much of the recent headwinds are already priced in by the crowd.

Competition landscape in data analytics and APM space

In APM (Application Performance Management) space, New Relic competes head-to-head with the recently IPOed Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Cisco AppDynamics (CSCO), and privately held Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). Though New Relic is mostly in the business of APM, its recent M&A activity and initiative to launch a programmable monitoring platform, Relic One, indicate that it is ready to enter the broader data analytics market. Some of the sub-segments of the broader market New Relic enters are AIOps (AI Operations) and Log Management, where it competes directly with Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK).

(Source: G2crowd)

Interestingly, data analytics is the space where we tend to see a good number of pure-play competitors. As a result, it is relatively straightforward to value New Relic. Furthermore, we also believe that data analytics is the space where companies need to push for innovation to differentiate. With companies playing around with a lot of advanced technologies such as AI, big data, and orchestration, we like the fact that investors are getting exposure to these technologies through the stocks.

The only question we have for New Relic at this point is whether its recently-launched Relic One product can be competitive enough as a niche offering in the increasingly saturated APM market. From a high-level standpoint, two of the Relic One's main value propositions, which are "programmability" and "extensibility", are nothing new. For context, Datadog also offers similar functionalities where it allows developers to build a custom dashboard for extensive data visualization and to get access to over 350 integrations to third-party data sources across systems, apps, and services.

Valuation

In the space, there is a new competitor by the name of Datadog, whose recent IPO has drawn a reasonable level of enthusiasm from the market lately. Datadog went public at $27 per share and soon reached $40 per share before trading at ~$38 per share currently. In terms of growth, Datadog is faster than New Relic. Datadog grew its revenue almost twice as much from $100.8 million in FY 2017 to $198.1 million in FY 2018. The revenue also further grew from $85.4 million in the first half of FY 2018 to $153.3 million in the first half of FY 2019. Datadog also has a 146% net retention in the first half of FY 2019, which is higher than New Relic’s Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 net retention rates of 131% and 109%, respectively.

Using its FY 2018 revenue and recent price per share, we estimate Datadog’s P/S to be around 4.57, which is lower than New Relic’s 6.73 P/S despite having a faster YoY growth rate. We think that New Relic’s relatively much stronger FCF and gross margin positions than Datadog justify its premium valuation. Compared to Splunk that has an 8.49 TTM P/S and relatively similar gross margin yet higher FCF margin, for instance, New Relic trades lower at 6.73 P/S.

Takeaway

Due to the recent issues involving management shakeup and increasingly heated competition, we feel that the stock is fairly priced today. New Relic shares have dropped by almost 30% since its Q1 earnings call. Given the management’s tendency to underpromise and overdeliver on its revenue guidance, there is also a high chance for New Relic to meet the expectations and trade upwards after Q2. However, we plan to maintain our neutral position until after two conditions are met: 1) new appointments are made to replace the outgoing executives. 2) the new product, New Relic One, acquires significant traction resulting in at least 5-10 PPS increase in currently-weakened Net Dollar Retention over the next two quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.