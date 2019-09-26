Loews: Discounted High Yielder

Loews Companies (L) is a diversified conglomerate with investments in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For whatever reason, the market never really fully values related stocks based on the asset base, and the company is utilizing the weakness to reward shareholders over the long run. For this reason, the stock offers a compelling high net payout yield.

Image Source: Loews website

Easy To Value

Despite a conglomerate with investments in numerous major companies, the business is easy to value and based mostly on the value of CNA Financial (CNA) and the net cash on the balance sheet. The company owns 89% of CNA Financial currently with a public market value of $13.5 billion, valuing the Lowes stake at $12.0 billion. With about $1.7 billion in net cash, these two assets alone are valued at $13.7 billion combined for a stock with a market value of only $15.6 billion.

Source: Loews Q2'19 presentation

The remaining assets listed above are only valued at less than $2.0 billion by the public market, yet the book value for the whole company is listed at $64.49 per share or $19.6 billion. The stock price at nearly $51 is about 80% of book value. In the past 5 years, Loews has generally traded around 80% of book value level despite the consistent growth in the valuation metric.

Data by YCharts

The remaining assets include 53% of Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), with a market value of over $500 million, and two private businesses that generate about $1 billion in annual adjusted EBITDA. Even a simple 5x EBITDA multiple would value Boardwalk Pipelines and Loews Hotels & Co. at a combined $5 billion, adding along with Diamond Offshore Drilling another $5.5 billion in valuation to the company or a value of $19.2 billion. One could easily value these businesses at 7-8x EBITDA and increase the listed book value of the stock by several billion.

Share Buyback Machine

How a company handles a cheap stock is just as crucial as whether the stock is cheap. In the case of Loews, the company uses dividends paid by owned entities to constantly repurchase shares on the cheap below book value.

A rare company gets to buy stock over and over at 80% of listed book value. In this case, Loews has generated a net payout yield (combination of the dividend yield + net stock buyback yield) of 14.7%. The net payout yield is near the highest levels in the last 5 years and one of the largest on the market now.

Data by YCharts

In this case, the yield has a small hiccup in the market data counting the $1.5 billion share purchase of Boardwalk Partners as part of the net stock buybacks yield. The shares weren't technically Loews buying corporate shares, and the repurchased shares don't benefit shareholders other than increasing the ownership position in Boardwalk Partners.

Absent this purchase, Loews has spent about $700 million on share buybacks in the last year. The net payout yield would dip to closer to 5% with the help of a 0.5% dividend yield.

The tricky part of the buyback is that the yield would likely be higher if not for the Boardwalk Partners purchase reducing the share buybacks over the last year. The company repurchased $1 billion worth of shares last year, pushing the yield up closer to 7%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Loews is a cheap stock offering downside risk protection via large share buybacks. The stock offers a large net payout yield depending on how shareholders view the Boardwalk Partners investment. Either way, Loews should be placed on a list of stocks to pick up on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.