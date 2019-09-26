These Disturbing Global Earnings Charts Might Translate Into Disturbing Future Returns

This may only be the beginning of a longer-term slide, and there are already gloomy forecasts regarding future returns.

Few leading indicators suggest that the growth downtrend is already upon us and that global earnings are likely to follow through.

The OECD, not for the first time, has cut its growth forecasts for almost all major economies.

Last week, the OECD has cut the growth forecasts for almost every major economy, except for Japan (EWJ, DXJ). Back in May, the OECD already trimmed its growth expectations for 2019, but this time around, we also received some significant down revisions for 2020.

Overall, the OECD has lowered its global growth forecasts by 0.3% and 0.4% for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

In 2029, it's the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), Germany (EWG), and the UK (EWU) that are mostly responsible for the downgrade.

In 2020, Germany is the main one to blame. However, the eurozone (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV), China (MCHI, FXI), and the US are expected to contribute their fair share in this worldwide slowdown.

Japan is the only bright spot, but that's too little, and most probably too late.

Why "too late"? Because global growth is already experiencing a significant decline, way before the OECD put a stamp on it.

When it comes to global earnings trends, there are a few consistent/reliable gauges worthwhile looking at - and they all spell trouble at the moment.

Semiconductor (SMH, SOXX, XSD, SOXL, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH) sales are a leading indicator for global earnings, as measured by the trailing EPS of the MSCI World (URTH)

The decline in global semiconductor sales has started almost two years ago, so there's nothing new about this. However, as you can see, earnings have only started to follow-through over the past few months.

If the above chart is worrisome, the below chart - featuring Singapore (EWS) electronic exports - is already crying out loud.

The sharp decline over recent months (actually, recent years) is not only alarming but it has also created a huge gap that the global EPS "supposes" to close (down if that's not clear enough from the chart).

The good news might be that global earnings haven't fully caught up with the Singapore electronic exports on the way up, so one might assume/hope that they won't catch-up as much on the way down either.

The bad news is that, historically, global earnings tend to catch up more of the downside than the upside of the Singapore electronic exports.

Last but not least - South Korean (EWY) exports.

The decline in South Korean exports may not look as severe as that of electronic exports in Singapore, but it's no less scary.

Just like the above chart, there's a tendency here for global earnings to participate more in the move down than in the move up of South Korean exports.

While the gap (down) is not as severe as we've seen above, it's noticeable and it's suggesting that more pain is ahead of us, corporate profitability wise.

Having that in mind, you shouldn't be surprised to know that analysts at GMO see very little upside in most asset-classes over the next seven years.

That is especially true for US stocks - with small caps (IWM, IWN, IWO) expected to outperform large caps (IVV, VTI, VOO) - as well as for bonds across the board (AGG, BND, LQD, BSV, TIP, VCSH, VCIT, SHV, EMB, SHY, IEF, TLT, HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN).

Only Emerging Markets stocks (VWO, IEMG, EEM, SCHE, SPEM, DEM, GEM) look like they might offer some refuge from what, otherwise, looks like an extremely unattractive investing spectrum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.