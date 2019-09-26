Callon Petroleum Is Facing An Uncertain Future

The company may not get any support from oil prices and could find it difficult to use its large-pad development experience to reduce costs associated with Carrizo’s assets.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) has struggled with declining profits and weak cash flows, but I believe the company will likely improve its cost structure shortly which can put it in a better position to handle weak oil prices. However, the company is in the process of completing a major acquisition, and it is unclear whether the Houston, Texas-based Callon Petroleum will be able to reduce the costs of the new assets as well. The outlook of the acquisition itself is also looking clouded. I think investors will be better off watching Callon Petroleum from the sidelines.

The weakness in oil prices has dragged the earnings of several shale oil producers, including Callon Petroleum which is in the process of acquiring Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO). In its most recent quarterly results, the company reported a profit of $0.18 per share (as adjusted), down from $0.21 per share a year earlier. The dip came despite a nearly 40% increase in production to 40,516 boe per day, thanks to the decline in oil prices. Callon’s realized oil price for the second quarter clocked in at $56.44 per barrel, down from $61.46 a year earlier.

Some oil producers, however, still managed to deliver enough cash flow from operations to fully cover their capital expenditures in the second quarter. For instance, Callon’s Permian Basin peer Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported $742 million of cash flow from operations which fully funded the total capital expenditure of $721 million. As a result, Diamondback ended the second quarter with free cash flows of $21 million ($742Mn-$721Mn).

Callon, on the other hand, delivered weak levels of cash flows which didn’t cover the entire capital expenditure. Callon reported operating cash flows (as adjusted) of $122.9 million but spent $156 million as operating capital expenditure. As a result, the company faced a cash flow deficit of $33 million ($122.9Mn-$156Mn). If we consider the total cash capital expenditure of $166.2 million, then the company’s cash flow deficit climbs to more than $43 million. Either way, the results show that Callon spent more cash on exploration and production work than it brought in from the sale of hydrocarbons. Unlike some of its peers, Callon is currently not in a position to balance cash flows in a $56 a barrel oil price environment.

However, I think Callon can improve its cost structure and bring its cash flow breakeven oil price lower. The company can capture meaningful operational and capital efficiencies by shifting to large scale development in the Permian Basin. This could push its operating costs lower, particularly drilling and completion costs. In fact, we are already seeing some positive results. The company recently completed its first large-scale development project in the Permian’s Delaware Basin in which it deployed a mega-pad and utilized two completion crews to increase efficiency and cut down cash cycle time. The company ended up hitting lower levels of drilling and completion costs on a per lateral foot basis than it initially planned to achieve in 2020 after completing Carrizo’s takeover and realizing the merger-related synergies. The decline in drilling and completion costs reduced the average total well cost to less than $1,100 per lateral foot.

Image: Callon Petroleum Earnings Call Slides, 2Q-2019.

Similarly, in the Permian’s Midland Basin region, Callon worked on the five-well pad (WildHorse) project as part of its large-scale development program. Here, the company was able to bring the drilling and completion costs down to record low average of $1,000 per foot. I think if Callon continues to move this way, then it will deliver significant cost savings across the Permian Basin. This could reduce the company’s cost structure and put it in a better position to post profits and free cash flows in a weak oil price environment.

In theory, Callon’s acquisition of Carrizo will enable the former to further expand its large development program. Together, the two companies will have significant inventory of almost 1,900 gross drilling locations spread over 120,000 acres in the Delaware and Midland regions. The combined entity will also have a scale advantage which can help it in driving down costs. On top of this, Callon can use its technical knowledge to profitably pump oil from Carrizo’s Eagle Ford acreage.

In reality, however, that’s easier said than done. For Callon, getting to a point where it can deliver sustainable levels of free cash flows is going to be challenging. That’s because firstly, Callon may not get any support from oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has swung wildly this year, rising from $45 a barrel in early-January to more than $65 in April, only to drop to $50 in June, climbing back up again to $60 in July and falling again to $50 a month later. The commodity was hovering near $57 at the time of this writing, which is considerably lower than what it was last year and 52-week highs of more than $75 a barrel.

I think the prices could remain weak and volatile for now as various factors, such as growing levels of shale oil production from the US, lackluster demand, President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China, and OPEC’s production cuts influence the commodity. In addition to this, traders will also likely price the impact of terrorism on the commodity following the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities which knocked out 5% of the global supplies and briefly pushed prices higher. This could introduce more volatility in the market. In this backdrop, Callon may find it difficult to hit free cash flows in the near-term.

In addition to this, it is also unclear if Callon can reduce the operating costs associated with Carrizo’s assets. Remember, there isn’t significant overlap between the assets of the two companies. While Callon is a Permian Basin pure-play and mainly operates in West Texas, Carrizo gets most of its output from Eagle Ford located in South Texas. This means that Callon can only extract limited synergies and cost savings from this merger. Moreover, due to the differences in the geographies of the two oil-producing regions, Callon may find it difficult to make Eagle Ford a low-cost and free cash flow generating asset by using its experience of the large development program in the Permian Basin.

Furthermore, Paulson & Co, which is a hedge fund owned by the billionaire investor John Paulson and is a major Callon shareholder with a 9.5% stake in the company, has opposed the shale driller’s merger. Paulson & Co has asked Callon’s board to scrap the $3.2 billion merger and should instead consider selling itself. Paulson believes that Carrizo has “inferior Eagle Ford assets” which could make Callon less attractive to potential acquirers. Callon has responded to Paulson by saying that its purchase “delivers compelling value to Callon shareholders.” However, I believe the opposition from a major shareholder clouds Callon’s future outlook and could bring additional volatility to the stock. The company’s shares surged by more than 10% in pre-market trading when shareholders heard about Paulson’s opposition and I think additional news in this regard may also influence Callon stock.

Shares of Callon Petroleum have fallen by almost 30% this year and are currently trading 4.5x on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) basis, lower than the sector median of 6.7x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. Although its shares aren’t expensive, Callon Petroleum is facing too much uncertainty for my liking and I think investors should avoid this stock until there’s more clarity on the merger and the company’s ability to deliver free cash flows in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.