Eaton Vance: Strong Q3 2019 Performance And Upcoming Dividend Increase Make This Stock A Buy

Dividend growth investors should take note of EV's ten-year growth rate of 8.13% and 37 years of increases (with the next increase expected in October).

EV has found success in producing high-quality funds with an exceptional track record of performance (both short and long-term).

Outstanding share count has sits at 113.5 million with share purchases in 2019 totaling more than the combined purchase count from 2017 and 2018.

Share buyback program from 2018 allowed EV to repurchase 6.3 million shares and the new authorization allows up to 8.0 million shares and has no expiration date.

We recently added 75 shares of Eaton Vance to our client John's Roth IRA at an average cost basis of $42.01/share.

When I wrote my first article on Eaton Vance the stock was trading at roughly $42.94/share or a P/E ratio of around 17.3x earnings (based on FY-2018 EPS of $2.48). Since then, the share price is up only slightly, but the stock is trading at an exceptionally low P/E ratio of 13.2x based on a current price of $45/share based on estimated earnings of 3.40/share for 2019.

Looking back to 2000, EV has achieved an average P/E ratio of 18.87x and its 10-year average comes in not too far off at a P/E ratio of 16.18x.

Given this information, EV was actually full-valued at the time I wrote the first article but is extremely undervalued at present. Since then, EV has grown earnings, increased assets under management (AUM), and grown the dividend at a ten-year growth rate of 8.13%.

Assets Under Management

EV continues to attract assets and boasts a strong record on sequential year-after-year growth and as long as unforeseen circumstances don't impact Q4-2019 this will mark EV's 24th consecutive year of positive net flows.

AUM is currently up 7% versus Q3-2018 or up 3% compared with Q2-2019.

Annualized internal management fee growth of 2%.

Investment performance continues to be the major strength for attracting new assets as a number of EV's mutual funds receive exceptionally high ratings from Morningstar.

In Q3-2019, EV recorded net inflows of $8 billion or $5.3 billion if management mandates are excluded (these are separated during the call due to lower fee rates and more variable flows). Q3-2019 marked the 20th consecutive quarter of positive net flows.

Overall, EV has seen net inflows of $14.1 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Floating rate bank loans are expected to see continued net outflows going forward but the rate at which money is leaving these funds has decreased since the beginning of 2019.

Q1-2019 net outflows of $2.9 billion.

Q2-2019 net outflows of $1.6 billion.

Q3-2019 net outflows of $1.2 billion.

Earnings

Over the last five-years EV has grown EPS at a tremendous clip as evidenced by the FastGraphs chart below. I think it is even more impressive when we look at how EV struggled during 2015 and 2016 with EPS growth of -8% and -7%, respectively. Even with these two years taken into consideration, they were still able to grow earnings at a CAGR of 7.4%.

EV's earnings took a hit in Q1-2019 when adjusted operating income came under pressure dropping from 33.5% in Q4-2018 to 29.8%.

There were a few drivers behind this drop, including:

The market tanked in December which resulted in the loss of $15.4 billion in managed assets (due to market price declines).

As mentioned already, the floating-rate bank loan fund saw net outflows of $2.9 billion.

Since then, EV's adjusted operating income and margin have improved steadily which signifies that this blip has more to do with changes in the market and has nothing to do with internal problems at EV.

With the exception of Q1-2019, EV has continued to grow earnings at a steady pace and can continue to grow as long as its high-quality mutual funds continue to draw in new AUM.

Forecasting

When we have a stock like EV that appears clearly undervalued, I like to examine whether or not an investment at these levels will result in a return that makes the stock a compelling investment (even if it continues to trade at its lower-than-average P/E ratio.

This baseline scenario presents what appears to be fairly good odds that an investment in EV will result in a positive gain by the end-of-the-year.

So what would happen if EV moved back into a range of trading near its 10-year average of 16.18x? The potential upside after one year at a P/E ratio of 16.5x represents a strong upside of nearly 29% when we include the dividends.

In other words, EV's current price still appears to be in the BUY range given that there should be little/no downside at these levels based on how the stock has been valued historically. At the same time, there is a real potential for upside assuming that EV continues to perform and exceed expectations.

The Dividend

In this lower for longer yield environment, we have begun to see strong support points for dividend-paying stocks as investors continue to seek yield that can replace the income traditionally provided by bonds and other fixed-income securities. In the current market, when EV's yield exceeds 3.6% (share price of around $39/share), there is strong support that prevents further downside in the stock price.

On the other hand, when the dividend yield drops below 2% that is a strong indicator that there is little to no upside in the stock price (based on EV's current annual dividend of $1.40/share the stock price we need to be $70/share to push the yield down to 2%).

The dividend is one of the most consistent things about EV's track record and the stock boasts a track record of 37 years of consistent increases. EV is on track to hit its 38th year of consecutive dividend increases when October's dividend is announced and its increase is announced some time between the 10th and the 15th.

EV's dividend increase has been substantial over the last few years and boasts an average growth rate of 8.1% over the last 10 years. The most recent increases include:

2018 - $.31/quarter to $.35/quarter - Increase of 12.9%.

2017 - $.28/quarter to $.31/quarter - Increase of 10.7%.

2016 - $.265/quarter to $.28/quarter - Increase of 5.7%.

2015 - $.25/quarter to $.265/quarter - Increase of 6.0%.

Although the dividend has trended up (in terms of the size of the increase) I expect that this year will likely be between 5% to 8% which would result in an annualized dividend between $1.47/share and $1.51/share which would indicate a forward payout ratio between 43.2% and 44.4% based on estimated 2019 earnings of $3.40/share.

Conclusion

After reviewing the data we can see that EV looks attractive at these prices and that there is strong downside protection at around $39/share. The most conservative investor may want to wait for EV to drop below $40/share but $45/share or less is still a reasonable entry point.

All of the metrics suggest that EV will continue to perform well and grow its earnings (albeit at a more modest pace than the last two years) in a healthy manner. The newest share repurchase initiative should assist with this growth and EV does not appear to be shy about pulling the trigger as demonstrated by the increased purchases compared with prior years.

2017 - Repurchased a total of 2.3 million shares.

2018 - Repurchased a total of 3.4 million shares.

2019 - Repurchased a total of 6.3 million shares.

With the new share repurchase agreement in effect expect that management will take advantage of purchasing shares whenever the price becomes too low to ignore. For example, in Q1-2019 when the stock price plummeted, EV took advantage of this and repurchased 3.1 million shares as shares recovered from the 52-week-low of $32.28.

My clients John and Jane are long EV.

