Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade

Investors should avoid the stock at $140, while looking for major market selloffs to build positions.

My negative view on the large share buyback announcement from Microsoft (MSFT) got a lot of pushback from investors not bothered by the minuscule dividend yield now offered by the tech giant. Despite large annual dividend hikes, the yield is down to 1.5% - an irony considering investors went through a lost decade with the stock and apparently learned zilch.

Lost Decade

Following the Internet bubble of 2000, Microsoft collapsed like all tech stocks. The difference for this tech giant is that the stock took until 2015 to recapture the $50 highs of late 1999 and early 2000.

During this time period, Microsoft was growing revenue and hiking the dividend, but the stock had valuation issues all along. In reality, the stock had an extended period where revenue growth led to no stock gains. From the start of 2001 to the end of 2013, Microsoft traded relatively flat, while revenues tripled.

Data by YCharts

Based on the dividend history, Microsoft started paying quarterly dividends of $0.08 per share back in 2004. The tech giant paid a one-time special dividend of $3 at the end of 2004 that amounted to a $32 billion payout to shareholders.

The initiation of the quarterly dividend and nearly annual dividend hikes provided limited upside for the stock during the 2000s and beyond. In fact, one can argue that the low dividend yield was a signal that the stock was overpriced similar to now.

With stock below $30 at the time, Microsoft had a dividend yield above 1% at the start. The stock saw no gains until towards the end of 2013 as the dividend yield finally approached 3%, with the annual payout up to $0.92 and the stock still trading around $30.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Matters

Similar to now, when a company pays out substantial amounts in dividends and the yield is down at a minuscule 1-2%, the stock is likely overvalued. Even a bullish analyst like Morgan Stanley has to make the case for Microsoft growing at a mid-teens CAGR through CY21 due to the buybacks. Despite the bull case, the analyst values the stock at $155 for only slightly above 10% gains on a stock trading for about $140.

Assuming a $140 stock price, 10% annual dividend hikes would only generate the following dividend yield after 5 years of consistent hikes and no stock gains:

2020 - $2.24 = 1.60%

2021 - $2.46 = 1.76%

2022 - $2.70 = 1.93%

2023 - $2.97 = 2.12%

2024 - $3.27 = 2.33%

After 5 more years of dividend hikes in the annual 10% range, Microsoft would still only offer shareholders a 2.33% dividend yield. Why it matters is that analysts only expect the tech giant to earn $5.94 per share in FY21, giving the company a large payout ratio in the 40% range next FY.

If Microsoft attempted to max out the payout ratio in the 60% range, the tech giant would only offer a yield in the 2.4% range for 2020. Nothing signals a trillion-dollar stock as vastly overvalued as a maxed-out dividend yield not even topping 2.5%.

Remember, these dividend hikes require that Microsoft continues growing earnings in a range that exceeds 10%. The tech company has an attractive growth profile, so little doubt exists that Microsoft will achieve these targets, but one has to consider the path to reaching a 2.33% dividend yield in 2024 isn't guaranteed. A recession that slows down revenue and earnings growth could reduce the annual dividend hikes.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Microsoft remains a strong company with a misplaced stock. The end result is a small dividend yield despite the tech giant attempting to pay out a substantial amount of capital to shareholders each quarter.

The stock went through a lost decade in the 2000s, and while the stock isn't as irrationally priced as back in 2000, the dividend yield is sending the same negative signal as it did back then. The recommendation is to buy Microsoft on dips similar to the market selloff in December.

