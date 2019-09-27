AutoZone: Target Hit, Now I'm Cautious

Nonetheless, investors are selling the good news as the risk/reward ratio is getting less interesting, considering that consumer sentiment is slowing down significantly.

It's a while ago since I discussed AutoZone (AZO). Back in May of this year, I discussed the company's promising results and measures to boost sales. The company continued to do very well, reaching $1,100 per share. However, the stock is currently peaking, and the just released fourth quarter earnings are putting additional pressure on the share price. It's not so much due to the company itself as financial results continued to impress. We are currently seeing the first signs of 'sell the good news' as investors start selling even very well performing consumer stocks in a situation where consumer sentiment is starting to slow. It makes sense from a risk standpoint, and I will be waiting until this stock starts to bottom before I start buying again. Source: AutoZone

What Happened?

I have to admit that these are by far my least favorite articles. By 'these', I mean companies that sell off despite reporting solid results as a result of macro enforced sector rotation.

AutoZone boosted its adjusted EPS result by 13% to $20.95 in the last quarter of the 2019 fiscal year. The company beat estimates by roughly $0.30 and has not missed earnings expectations since the second quarter of 2018. And even though consumer sentiment is slowing, the EPS growth rate is not showing significant weakness. One could make the case that EPS growth is down for 2 consecutive quarters, but that would not be fair as the Q4/2019 growth rate is way above growth rates achieved in 2018, for example.

AutoZone was able to beat earnings despite missing on sales. Sales totaled $3.75 billion, which is roughly $200 million below expectations but 5% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. These sales number are adjusted for an additional selling week and would be up 12.1% without this adjustment. Domestic same store sales were up 3.0%, which is an impressive number as well.

Despite the company's smaller size compared to competitors, the company is growing sales at three times the industry average, according to Chairman and CEO William C. Rhodes.

The question is: where did growth come from? The answer is a combination of many initiatives that have been developed over the past few years and are still being improved. These measures include inventory assortment improvements, hub and mega hub expansions, a better reputation of the Duralast brand across the Pro segment, technology enhancements, and more engagement from store operating teams.

In addition to strong sales, there is more evidence that measures are working as the most recent quarter saw the highest average weekly sales per store program at $10,700. Sales with mature customers had a sustainable growth rate as well, according to William C. Rhodes, which supports the thesis that product offerings, coverage, and service are being rewarded by customers.

Moreover, the company's omnichannel efforts are a way to enhance the customer shopping experience. At this point, the company has initiatives in place to improve in-store systems and websites like autozone.com. AutoZone is heavily investing in systems to support shipping pattern. So far, website traffic growth and fast ship to home improvements are proving that measures are working. Last quarter, management already discussed that 85% of the US customer base will be able to receive next-day delivery. In addition, buy online and pick up in store is also coming along quite well, even though total sales in that 'segment' are still below 5% of total sales. Personally, I expect this number to improve to 10% over the next few quarters.

Moving over to margins, gross margin was down 20 basis points to 53.4%. This decrease was the result of lower margin of goods sold from a shift in mix. Direct sourcing will be a tailwind with regard to gross margin in the future, according to management. SG&A expenses were 33.8% of sales, which is 316 basis points lower compared to the prior-year quarter. This was due to pension plan termination expenses. Adjusted, operating expenses were up 7.6% in the fourth quarter.

The company also repurchased shares worth $692 million in the fourth quarter, which is up from $665 million in last year's fourth quarter. At the end of the quarter, the company had $477 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

So far, everything discussed is more or less summarized in the graph below. Sales and earnings have been in a steady uptrend since the end of the recession. Even the latest margin weakness was not able to hurt the bottom line as accelerated sales growth this year and share buybacks were able to push the bottom line to new highs.

That's why the stock was able to reach my $1,100 target almost in a straight line since my last article. At this point, we are seeing a slightly lower high, which was formed last week before the earnings release.

One of the reasons why traders are selling this stock trading at slightly less than 17x next year's earnings is the fact that consumer sentiment is rolling over as one can see below.

Consumer sentiment was down 8.1% in September after being down 6.7% in August. We are clearly shifting from 'peak growth' to a slowing cycle. It makes sense as manufacturing has been down since the start of the year, putting pressure on the consumer almost 3 quarters after growth peaked.

I am therefore starting to become very careful when discussing stocks like AutoZone. Not because of the company's business model or its growth measures, but because we are seeing that investors are selling the good news. The share price is rolling over along with consumer sentiment, and I think we will see pressure on the stock until the economy starts to bottom. At that point, I expect we will get to buy this stock at a much more interesting valuation and backed by a bottoming economy. For now, I will be standing on the sidelines.

