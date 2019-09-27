Offshore Drilling: Jack-Up Fundamentals September 2019 Edition

We have recently discussed September 2019 floater fundamentals, and now we turn our attention to the jack-up market fundamentals. The situation in this segment is important for investors and traders in offshore drilling companies with jack-up presence: Valaris (VAL), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), and Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF). As usual, I used Bassoe Offshore database and data from my previous articles to prepare this one.

We’ll start with the big picture:

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The uptrend remains strong. The number of drilling jack-ups has increased by 42 compared to the end of 2018. The market continues to work through the backlog of warm-stacked and newbuild jack-ups, while the total number of jack-up rigs in existence is decreasing as some rigs leave the fleet. It is no surprise that Bassoe has recently raised its jack-up value estimates by 6%, stating that “market fundamentals have significantly improved in the jack-up market as utilization is nearing 80%, dayrates are surpassing $85k, and a number of newbuild rigs are leaving the shipyard […]”.

Unlike in the floater space, September once again came with a steady flow of new jack-up contracts. At this point, I see no factors that may interrupt this positive trend. Interestingly, one potential positive catalyst is still not in play for the jack-up market, as older rigs continue to enjoy decent marketing success. I define the older jack-ups as “built before 1990,” while the remaining rigs constitute the “modern” group.

Built before 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The number of drilling older jack-ups actually increased in September compared to August. For older rigs, staying in the drilling state is crucial for survival, and so far, they have managed to do this. The number of cold stacked rigs is stable, but this is mostly due to the hassle of removing them from the fleet - these rigs are not returning to the market. The warm-stacked rigs are in the “danger zone,” as they need to find work as soon as possible given their owners are unlikely to tolerate stacking costs for any big period of time. Obviously, we are still waiting for that tipping point when the cost of five-year surveys will make keeping the older rigs in the fleet uneconomic. This is an inevitable development, but the actual timing remains a mystery. As of now, it’s a “sleeping bullish factor” for the jack-up market.

Built after 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

Not surprisingly, modern jack-up utilization continues to increase. The “built after 1990” definition is artificial and used mostly for the consistency and simplicity of data I present, and it should be noted that the top-tier rigs enjoy even better dynamics. In this light, I’d expect further dayrate upside in this segment for contracts made at the end of 2019.

Conclusion

The jack-up market continues its upward march, and this trend is likely to continue. It needs the retirement of older rigs for a true rally, but this has yet to happen. The main beneficiary of the current uptrend is Borr Drilling, which amassed a fleet of newbuild rigs and is gradually putting them to work.

