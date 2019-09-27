CalAmp: Still In Transformation, But Looking Good

Should CalAmp merely meet its long-term goals, the share price could spike by 70% to 100% within 12-24 months, in my view.

The good news is that SaaS revenues continue to grow very fast, while margin pressures should subside within a couple of quarters.

Connected devices product and service vendor CalAmp (CAMP) reported fiscal 2Q20 results on Thursday, and after-hours activity suggested that the Street was having a hard time making sense of the company's performance.

The stock swung from a gain of about 5% to a loss of nearly 15% within an hour after the release of the earnings report, while investors digested an all-around beat that came along a guided fiscal third-quarter EPS that missed expectations by about a nickel, at the mid-point of the range.

In my view, CalAmp's fiscal 2Q20 numbers and next-quarter guidance properly reflected the state of the company, one that continues to undergo a deep transformation process following a nearly disastrous end of 2018.

At a higher level, the bullish argument supported by the business model shift towards SaaS, recurring revenues and richer margins seems to have been reinforced. As the graph below depicts, software and subscriptions already account for about one-third of total revenues (aided in great part by M&A activity), up from only 20% last year and en route to the long-term goal of 40%. Meanwhile, the headwinds associated with the wind-down of the telematics business and the company's supply chain challenges appear to be a couple of quarters away from finally subsiding.

A bit less encouraging at first glance were margins that continue to look soft. I estimate that non-GAAP op margin decreased about six percentage points YOY, about as steep a contraction as I can recall from memory - and judging by fiscal third-quarter EPS guidance, I should expect only modest improvement in the immediate term. But I also think it is a bit premature to focus on profitability at this moment, since CalAmp still finds itself in the middle of meaningful, rather fluid business model transformation that, to be fair, seems to be going well so far.

The more encouraging news is that manufacturing continues to shift rapidly away from China (about 70-80% of inventory early in fiscal 2020 to about half now, and still dipping fast), which reduces CalAmp's exposure to increased tariffs. Meanwhile, the closure of the company's U.S. manufacturing facility should be completed by the end of the fiscal year. Also, full integration of the recent Tracker, LoJack Mexico, and Synovia Solutions acquisitions is within sight, at which point opex pressures should ease a bit.

A high-risk, high-reward stock

At the end of the day, CalAmp's fiscal 2Q20 results reinforced my convictions that "CAMP could eventually reward the bold, risk-seeking growth investor looking for outsized returns from an under-the-radar tech name".

CalAmp is looking more like a SaaS company (meaning more visibility into and stability of future financial results, possibly expanded valuation multiples), while growth opportunities associated with the 3G-to-LTE transition exist even on the lower-growth MRM side of the business. Meanwhile, the stock trades at a next-year P/E of 11.6x and long-term PEG of less than 1.0x that I find far from aggressive.

While I see substantial risks to the management team delivering on its vision of what CalAmp can become (i.e., longer-term goals of $200 million in annual SaaS revenues, consolidated gross margin of 50%, and EBITDA margin of 20%), I believe the upside opportunity to investing in this stock at current levels is also sizable. As I have argued in the past, CalAmp's "SaaS segment alone could be worth $20/share", or about $700 million in market cap, even if "the still-large telematics systems business [were considered] a worthless 'throw-in' bonus".

For the reasons above, I remain highly bullish on CAMP. Should the company merely meet its long-term goals, the share price could spike by 70% to 100% within 12-24 months, in my opinion.

