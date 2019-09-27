Market Volatility Bulletin: Spot VIX Prints 10 Vol Points Over S&P Realized Volatility

VX futures have been pretty stubborn over the past few sessions, while spot VIX has moved around a good bit.

Short-term perspectives on markets do not have to align with long-term views.

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday Close

The S&P 500 (SPY) and Dow (DIA) each closed modestly lower for the day, trying to make it through a week pockmarked by headlines and political intrigue. The Nasdaq (QQQ) and Russell (IWM) were respectively down about half a percent and one percent.

Defensives (XLU, XLP) fared better than cyclicals (XLC, XLY, XLE), which for a down day is pretty common. Energy and communication led markets lower on the session.

Spot VIX sits at just over 16, in the middle of its five-day range of 13.50-18.00.

Thoughts on Volatility

Volatility, while off the week's highs, is still higher than much of September.

The S&P has traded between 2960 and 3020-(ish) over the past several sessions. That is by no means a large range - only about 2%. But there's enough happening to keep media outlets guessing.

These markets can be thought of as "sloppy" - no definitive cause for day-to-day movements. Ignoring the headlines for the supposed causal drivers probably makes sense in this kind of environment.

The fact is that stocks have been quite resilient, even in the direct aftermath of the recent impeachment inquiry.

One could argue that this makes for a rebound if and when concerns dry up. The S&P is really only about 1.5% off its all-time high close, in which case, really low levels on the VIX and the associated products become very likely.

Sometimes, stories take longer to play out than we first assume. It's okay to have a differing short-term vs. long-term outlook; one does not have to lead or govern the other.

You can, for example, take the position (literally or figuratively) that equity volatility will likely drop over the next couple months, while also believing that at some point in the not-too-distant future, there is a blow-up in store.

Term Structure

The VX term structure is flat, but we've certainly seen it flatter over the last year or so.

What really drives the appearance of the graphic above is the gigantic divide between spot vs. realized volatility, about 16 vs. 6.6. Recall that the impeachment story would have already impacted the realized measure, and so, there is only so much of an explanation that can be attributed to political intrigue.

Over the last couple sessions, the M1 and M2 have not moved all that much. Spot VIX itself has been far more active (not unusual), making its way higher to greet the term structure. This has reduced roll yield by a good bit.

The M1 still lives above spot, which drives decay. But it's quite reduced from earlier in the week. A short-vol play (SVXY, ZIV) appears quite viable here, but note the relative lack of movement in the futures themselves. If this condition holds, the chief benefit to shorting vol might be a widening roll decay.

Happy to share, FW.

Unlike futures markets, options trade with a wide variety of strike prices. At any given time, some strikes are more popular than others, and as such tend to be more liquid and traded, perhaps even trading at higher implied volatilities.

Because many investors use options on the S&P to hedge, the downside strikes where puts trade tend to have higher implied vols than do upside calls. This phenomenon is referred to as skew. Lower skew readings indicate a higher level of interest in locking in upside moves. From that perspective, lower skew can be seen as a bullish indicator.

Thanks for asking, and I hope that helps!

A good chunk of how VIX is determined is not just the average level of implied volatility for the components of the S&P 500 index, but also the correlations between those components.

CBOE's implied correlation index reports how correlated activities in large individual stock implied vols are moving sympathetically. Higher correlation generates higher levels of vol.

This reading is fairly high for this time of the year, suggesting that stocks are moving in sync with one another. Frankly, this surprises me given the variation at the sector level.

This provides some room for a decrease in spot vol readings if individual shares decide to march to their own drummer. As such, I think the current reading opens up quite a bit of room for reduced vol.

Wrap-Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.