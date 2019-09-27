Transocean: Searching For A True Swing Low

Total backlog is $10.8 billion as of September 26, 2019. While it is going down, the backlog is still very impressive.

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) has been my first choice amongst the offshore drillers, and the reason is quite apparent. The driller owns a record backlog estimated at $10.8 billion as of 09/26/2019, with numerous options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW.

The nearest competitor, Valaris PLC (VAL), is showing a backlog under $3 billion now.

RIG has been my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector up until about two years. I have been reducing my position significantly and have explained many times why.

I still consider the company as a long-term opportunity below $5 - as we are experiencing now. But I have been trading a significant part of my position for the past two years. It is the only way to profit with Transocean until the company can see a turnaround.

I concluded that short-term trading RIG, based primarily on future oil prices, is the only viable strategy for an investor in the offshore drilling sector.

The definite lack of sufficient business opportunities and a limited exploration CapEx offered by hesitant oil and gas operators have redefined the company fundamentally. In short, Transocean will struggle longer than expected while coping with a large debt load, lower revenues, and meager-to-no cash flow. It is not the right combination for a positive outlook.

However, the stock is now nearing an attractive value again, and assuming oil prices remain at these levels, I see potential for a mid-term appreciation.

Complete Fleet Status as of September 26, 2019

The last company fleet status was released on July 25, 2019.

This updated fleet status has been warranted by the recent news regarding the cancellation of the two newbuild drillships inherited from the Ocean Rig acquisition.

Transocean's indirect subsidiaries, which had respective interests in the two drillships under construction, relinquished the two drillships:

The Ocean Rig Santorini and the Ocean Rig Crete – were ordered by Ocean Rig, a drilling contractor bought last year by Transocean in a $2.7B deal.

The two high-specification ultra-deepwater drillships, the 7th-generation Ocean Rig Santorini and the 8th-generation Ocean Rig Crete, were under construction at the Geoje Samsung shipyard in South Korea. The two rigs' estimated delivery was in 3Q 2019 and 3Q 2020, respectively. Transocean said:

Upon relinquishment of the drillships, Transocean’s indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries will not make further payments to SHI under the construction contracts.



The total estimated future costs associated with the delivery and placing the drillships into service would have been approximately $1.1 billion, which includes future payments to SHI under the construction contracts and costs related to spares, materials, and supplies, and to the commissioning and mobilization of the rigs.

Note: Transocean indicated that the construction contracts were not guaranteed by the company or any of its affiliates.

1. Rigs Under Construction

#Ultra-deepwater Drillships RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location 1 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1") 12/40 2Q'20 Available 2 Deepwater Titan ("1") 12/40 4Q'20+ 4Q21-4Q26 455 [Chevron (CVX)] US GoM 3 JV West Rigel, 33% interest, purchased 5/9/2018 Transocean Norge 10/40 11/19 - 11/19-5/20 277 287 [Equinor (EQNR)] Norway

("1"): The company agreed with SembCorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2020. (Source: Transocean)

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

1 Deepwater Poseidon 2018 Ship 2/28 477 [Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B)] US GoM 2 Deepwater Pontus 2017 Ship 10/27 477 [Shell] US GoM 3 Deepwater Conqueror 2016 Ship 12/21 582 [Chevron] US GOM 4 Deepwater Proteus 2016 Ship 5/26 473 [Shell] US GoM 5 Deepwater Thalassa 2015 Ship 2/26 474 [Shell] US GoM 6 Deepwater Asgard 2014 Ship 10/19 185 [Murphy Oil (MUR)] US GoM 7 Deepwater Invictus 2014 Ship 3/20 3/20-4/20 N/D N/D [BHP Billiton (BHP)] US GOM 3x1Y opt. 8 Discoverer Inspiration 2010 Ship 3/20 564 [Chevron] US GOM 9 Discoverer India 2010 Ship 9/19-12/19 135 [Burullus] Egypt 10 Dhirubhai DW KG1 2009 Ship 11/19 11/19-11/20 124 127 [Reliance] India 11 Dhirubhai DW KG2 2010 Ship 8/19-6/20 260 [CNOOC-Chevron] China/Australia 12 Petrobras 10000 2009 Ship 2/20 3/20-2/21 3/21-9/21 298 307 316 [Petrobras (PBR)] Brazil 13 Deepwater Nautilus 2000 SemiSub 1/20 N/D [Shell] Malaysia 14 GSF Development Driller I 2005 Ship 10/20 209 [Chevron] Australia 4x2m opt. 15 GSF Development Driller III 2009 Ship 2/20 192 [Exxon Mobil (XOM)] Equatorial Guinea 3 x 6m options 16 Ocean Rig Skyros 2013 ship 9/21 573 [Total (TOT)] Angola Three options 17 Ocean Rig Corcovado 2011 ship 5/21 195 [Petrobras] Brazil 18 Ocean Rig Mykonos 2011 ship 5/21 215 [Petrobras] Brazil 19 Ocean Rig Poseidon 2011 Ship 7/19 The rig is still indicated as working N/D [ENI] Angola

Note 1: The customer has exercised the option which is based on either the number of wells or duration. If the customer elects to exercise a well-based option, the option period will be up to five wells. If the customer elects to exercise a duration-based option, the option period will be comprised of two durations of 12 months and six months, respectively. The customer has until March 31, 2019, to declare the terms of the exercised option.



(Source: Transocean)

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

None active.

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh-Environment

High-specification floaters: Harsh-environment (7) 1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000' Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Leader 1987-1997 - SemiSub 4 G 11/19 3/20-6/20 N/D N/D [Hurricane Energy (OTCPK:HRCXF)/Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF)] UKNS 1-month option 2 Paul B. Loyd, JR 1990 - SemiSub 9/19 N/D [BP plc (BP)] UKNS 5x1m opt. 3 Transocean Arctic 1986 - SemiSub 5/20 N/D [DEA Norge] Norway 3m opt. 4 Henry Goodrich 1985-2007 - SemiSub 11/19 275 [Husky Oil (OTCPK:HUSKF)] Canada 5 Transocean Spitsbergen 2010 - SemiSub 9/19 - 4/22 ~250 [Equinor] NNS 6x1m opt. 6 Transocean Barents 2009 - SemiSub 9/19 262 [Suncor Energy (SU)] Canada 7 Songa Enabler 2016 - SemiSub 3/24 457-420 [Statoil] Norway NS 8 Songa Encourage 2016 - SemiSub 11/23 448 - 417 [Statoil] Norway NS 9 Songa Endurance 2015 - SemiSub 6/23 493-467 [Statoil] Norway NS 10 Songa Equinox 2015 - SemiSub 12/22 487-468 [Statoil] Norway NS 11 Leiv Eiriksson 2001 - SemiSub 10/19-1/20 N/D N/D [Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF)] [ConocoPhillips (COP)] Norway

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi 1/21 134.5 [ConocoPhillips] UKNS

6 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Cold-stacked rigs Name Year Built Contract End Location 1 Discoverer Spirit 2000 3/15 Trinidad and Tobago 2 Discoverer Enterprise 1999 9/15 US GOM 3 Sedco 714 1997 11/15 North Sea 4 Polar Pioneer 1985 12/15 Canada 5 Sedco 711 1982 1/16 North Sea 6 GSF Development Driller II 2005 1/16 North Sea 7 Discoverer Champion 2011 2/16 GoM 8 Discoverer Deep Seas 2001 2/16 GoM 9 Discoverer Americas 2009 4/16 North Sea 10 Songa Dee 1984 9/16 Norway 11 Discoverer Luanda 2010 2/18 12 Ocean Rig Athena 2014 3/17 Spain 13 Ocean Rig Mylos 2013 9/16 Spain 14 Ocean Rig Olympia 2011 4/16 Spain 15 Ocean Rig Apollo 2015 5/16 16 Discoverer Clear Leader 2009 6/19

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 31 19 0 11 1 Cold-stacked/idle 16 11 2 1 2 New build rigs - no contract 1 1 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 2 1 0 1 (33%) 0 Total 50 32 2 13 3

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates, a fleet of 47 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh-environment floaters, and three midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing four ultra-deepwater drillships; and one harsh-environment semisubmersible in which the company has a 33.0% interest.

Fleet status/revenues in graphs

The backlog distribution per quarter stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell and Ex-Statoil now Equinor through the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.

I have estimated the backlog at $848 million for the remaining of 2019 (please see graphs below).

Total backlog is $10.8 billion as of September 26, 2019. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.

I have estimated that Shell activity represents 47.2% of the total backlog of the company ($5.1 billion).

Those contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them ultra-safe.

The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog.

Note: Shell's backlog was revised lower starting in July 2018.

The five drillships involved were Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 70.6% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly the North Sea) increased to 28.4% of the total backlog as of September 26, 2019.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The paradox that I see today is that this move is a net positive for the company, but unfortunately, the stock is plummeting anyway due to an uncertain geopolitical environment.

I do not blame the market, and the industry looks terrible now, even if the cancellation of those two uncontracted drillships makes a lot of sense.

Offshore drillers are going through a period of uncertainty with weakening contract opportunities due to an unbalanced oil market, with plenty of oil available and potentially reduced demand.

The Ocean Rig acquisition that I considered a mistake was followed by stock issuance, debt addition, and cash reduction with little cash flow. Further, Transocean’s long-term debt worsened and was $9.73 billion as of June 30, 2019, down from $7.40 billion at the end of 2017.

Net debt was $7.484 billion as of June 30, 2019, which was a 5.2% increase from $7.094 billion the same quarter a year ago.

While the debt is not a terrible concern for the mid-term, it is a weakness for the company struggling with lower revenues and a darkening outlook.

However, I see an opportunity arising again with RIG, as I have indicated in my preceding article where I recommended buying the stock below $5 with a rebound potential to $6-7.

Thus, I recommend adding RIG under $5 and accumulate for a quick rebound to about $6-7.

Technical Analysis

The same comment can be repeated this time, assuming lower lows and lower highs as a credible pattern. I see support around $4.35 with possible new resistance at $6. However, we have a further intermediate resistance at $5.40 as well.

The strategy here is to accumulate from $4.75 to $4.35 or lower, with a possible partial exit at $5.40 and a complete exit at $6 or higher, depending on your risk tolerance.

Repeat this exercise a few times and you will be ahead of the game.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I still hold a small long-term RIG position, but I have been trading the stock short term for the past two years.