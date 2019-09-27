Transocean: Searching For A True Swing Low

Transocean - The Deepwater Asgard. Year Built: 2014 - Source: MarineTraffic
Investment Thesis
Transocean (RIG) has been my first choice amongst the offshore drillers, and the reason is quite apparent. The driller owns a record backlog estimated at $10.8 billion as of 09/26/2019, with numerous options that could add over $8 billion after the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW.
The nearest competitor, Valaris PLC (VAL), is showing a backlog under $3 billion now.
RIG has been my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector up until about two years. I have been reducing my position significantly and have explained many times why.
I still consider the company as a long-term opportunity below $5 - as we are experiencing now. But I have been trading a significant part of my position for the past two years. It is the only way to profit with Transocean until the company can see a turnaround.
I concluded that short-term trading RIG, based primarily on future oil prices, is the only viable strategy for an investor in the offshore drilling sector.
The definite lack of sufficient business opportunities and a limited exploration CapEx offered by hesitant oil and gas operators have redefined the company fundamentally. In short, Transocean will struggle longer than expected while coping with a large debt load, lower revenues, and meager-to-no cash flow. It is not the right combination for a positive outlook.
However, the stock is now nearing an attractive value again, and assuming oil prices remain at these levels, I see potential for a mid-term appreciation.
Complete Fleet Status as of September 26, 2019
The last company fleet status was released on July 25, 2019.
This updated fleet status has been warranted by the recent news regarding the cancellation of the two newbuild drillships inherited from the Ocean Rig acquisition.
Transocean's indirect subsidiaries, which had respective interests in the two drillships under construction, relinquished the two drillships:
The Ocean Rig Santorini and the Ocean Rig Crete – were ordered by Ocean Rig, a drilling contractor bought last year by Transocean in a $2.7B deal.
The two high-specification ultra-deepwater drillships, the 7th-generation Ocean Rig Santorini and the 8th-generation Ocean Rig Crete, were under construction at the Geoje Samsung shipyard in South Korea. The two rigs' estimated delivery was in 3Q 2019 and 3Q 2020, respectively. Transocean said:
Upon relinquishment of the drillships, Transocean’s indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries will not make further payments to SHI under the construction contracts.
The total estimated future costs associated with the delivery and placing the drillships into service would have been approximately $1.1 billion, which includes future payments to SHI under the construction contracts and costs related to spares, materials, and supplies, and to the commissioning and mobilization of the rigs.
Note: Transocean indicated that the construction contracts were not guaranteed by the company or any of its affiliates.
1. Rigs Under Construction
|#Ultra-deepwater Drillships
|RIG
|K feet
|Delivery
|Contract End
|
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1")
|12/40
|2Q'20
|Available
|2
|
Deepwater Titan
("1")
|12/40
|4Q'20+
|4Q21-4Q26
|455
|
[Chevron (CVX)]
US GoM
|3
|
JV West Rigel, 33% interest, purchased 5/9/2018
Transocean Norge
|10/40
|11/19 - 11/19-5/20
|
277
287
|
[Equinor (EQNR)]
Norway
("1"): The company agreed with SembCorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2020.
(Source: Transocean)
2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater
|1
|
Deepwater Poseidon
2018
|Ship
|
2/28
|
477
|
US GoM
|2
|
Deepwater Pontus
2017
|Ship
|
10/27
|
477
|
[Shell]
US GoM
|3
|
Deepwater Conqueror
2016
|Ship
|12/21
|582
|
[Chevron]
US GOM
|4
|
Deepwater Proteus
2016
|Ship
|
5/26
|
473
|
[Shell]
US GoM
|5
|
Deepwater Thalassa
2015
|Ship
|
2/26
|
474
|
[Shell]
US GoM
|6
|
Deepwater Asgard
2014
|Ship
|
10/19
|
185
|
[Murphy Oil (MUR)]
US GoM
|7
|
Deepwater Invictus
2014
|Ship
|
3/20
3/20-4/20
|
N/D
N/D
|
[BHP Billiton (BHP)]
US GOM
3x1Y opt.
|8
|
Discoverer Inspiration
2010
|
Ship
|
3/20
|
564
|
[Chevron]
US GOM
|9
|
Discoverer India
2010
|
Ship
|9/19-12/19
|
135
|
[Burullus]
Egypt
|10
|
Dhirubhai DW KG1
2009
|Ship
|
11/19
11/19-11/20
|
124
127
|
[Reliance]
India
|11
|
Dhirubhai DW KG2
2010
|Ship
|
8/19-6/20
|
260
|
[CNOOC-Chevron]
China/Australia
|12
|
Petrobras 10000
2009
|Ship
|
2/20
3/20-2/21
3/21-9/21
|
298
307
316
|
[Petrobras (PBR)]
Brazil
|13
|
Deepwater Nautilus
2000
|SemiSub
|
1/20
|N/D
|
[Shell]
Malaysia
|14
|
GSF Development Driller I
2005
|Ship
|
10/20
|
209
|
[Chevron]
Australia
4x2m opt.
|15
|
GSF Development Driller III
2009
|Ship
|
2/20
|
192
|
[Exxon Mobil (XOM)]
Equatorial Guinea
3 x 6m options
|16
|
Ocean Rig Skyros
2013
|ship
|
9/21
|
573
|
[Total (TOT)]
Angola
Three options
|17
|
Ocean Rig Corcovado
2011
|ship
|
5/21
|
195
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
|18
|
Ocean Rig Mykonos
2011
|ship
|
5/21
|
215
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
|19
|
Ocean Rig Poseidon
2011
|Ship
|
7/19
The rig is still indicated as working
|
N/D
|
[ENI]
Angola
Note 1: The customer has exercised the option which is based on either the number of wells or duration. If the customer elects to exercise a well-based option, the option period will be up to five wells. If the customer elects to exercise a duration-based option, the option period will be comprised of two durations of 12 months and six months, respectively. The customer has until March 31, 2019, to declare the terms of the exercised option.
(Source: Transocean)
3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater
None active.
4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh-Environment
|
High-specification floaters: Harsh-environment (7)
1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000'
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
Transocean Leader
1987-1997 - SemiSub
4 G
|
11/19
3/20-6/20
|
N/D
N/D
|
[Hurricane Energy (OTCPK:HRCXF)/Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF)]
UKNS
1-month option
|2
|
Paul B. Loyd, JR
1990 - SemiSub
|
9/19
|
N/D
|
[BP plc (BP)]
UKNS
5x1m opt.
|3
|
Transocean Arctic
1986 - SemiSub
|
5/20
|
N/D
|
[DEA Norge]
Norway
3m opt.
|4
|
Henry Goodrich
1985-2007 - SemiSub
|
11/19
|
275
|
[Husky Oil (OTCPK:HUSKF)]
Canada
|5
|
Transocean Spitsbergen
2010 - SemiSub
|
9/19 - 4/22
|
~250
|
[Equinor]
NNS
6x1m opt.
|6
|
Transocean Barents
2009 - SemiSub
|
9/19
|
262
|
[Suncor Energy (SU)]
Canada
|7
|
Songa Enabler
2016 - SemiSub
|3/24
|
457-420
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|8
|
Songa Encourage
2016 - SemiSub
|11/23
|
448 - 417
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|9
|
Songa Endurance
2015 - SemiSub
|6/23
|
493-467
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|10
|
Songa Equinox
2015 - SemiSub
|
12/22
|
487-468
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|11
|
Leiv Eiriksson
2001 - SemiSub
|
10/19-1/20
|
N/D
N/D
|
[Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF)]
[ConocoPhillips (COP)]
Norway
5. Midwater Floaters
|
Midwater floater: (21)
1,000'-3,600'/25,000'
|Ship or Semi
|
Contract
Start/End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
Transocean 712
1983
|Semi
|
1/21
|
134.5
|
[ConocoPhillips]
UKNS
6 - Stacked and Idle Rigs
|Cold-stacked rigs
|Name
|Year Built
|
Contract End
|Location
|1
|Discoverer Spirit
|2000
|3/15
|Trinidad and Tobago
|2
|Discoverer Enterprise
|1999
|9/15
|US GOM
|3
|Sedco 714
|1997
|11/15
|North Sea
|4
|Polar Pioneer
|1985
|12/15
|Canada
|5
|Sedco 711
|1982
|1/16
|North Sea
|6
|GSF Development Driller II
|2005
|1/16
|North Sea
|7
|Discoverer Champion
|2011
|2/16
|GoM
|8
|Discoverer Deep Seas
|2001
|2/16
|GoM
|9
|Discoverer Americas
|2009
|4/16
|North Sea
|10
|Songa Dee
|1984
|9/16
|Norway
|11
|Discoverer Luanda
|2010
|2/18
|12
|Ocean Rig Athena
|2014
|3/17
|Spain
|13
|Ocean Rig Mylos
|2013
|9/16
|Spain
|14
|Ocean Rig Olympia
|2011
|4/16
|Spain
|15
|Ocean Rig Apollo
|2015
|5/16
|16
|Discoverer Clear Leader
|2009
|6/19
Fleet Analysis Snapshot
Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:
|Total
|UDW
|
Deepwater
semi-subs
|HE Deepwater Semi-subs.
|Midwaters
|Number of Rig operating
|31
|19
|0
|11
|1
|Cold-stacked/idle
|16
|11
|2
|1
|2
|New build rigs - no contract
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New build rigs with a firm contract
|2
|1
|0
|1 (33%)
|0
|Total
|50
|32
|2
|13
|3
Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates, a fleet of 47 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh-environment floaters, and three midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing four ultra-deepwater drillships; and one harsh-environment semisubmersible in which the company has a 33.0% interest.
Fleet status/revenues in graphs
The backlog distribution per quarter stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell and Ex-Statoil now Equinor through the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.
I have estimated the backlog at $848 million for the remaining of 2019 (please see graphs below).
Total backlog is $10.8 billion as of September 26, 2019. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.
I have estimated that Shell activity represents 47.2% of the total backlog of the company ($5.1 billion).
Those contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them ultra-safe.
The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog.
Note: Shell's backlog was revised lower starting in July 2018.
The five drillships involved were Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.
Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 70.6% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly the North Sea) increased to 28.4% of the total backlog as of September 26, 2019.
Conclusion and Technical Analysis
The paradox that I see today is that this move is a net positive for the company, but unfortunately, the stock is plummeting anyway due to an uncertain geopolitical environment.
I do not blame the market, and the industry looks terrible now, even if the cancellation of those two uncontracted drillships makes a lot of sense.
Offshore drillers are going through a period of uncertainty with weakening contract opportunities due to an unbalanced oil market, with plenty of oil available and potentially reduced demand.
The Ocean Rig acquisition that I considered a mistake was followed by stock issuance, debt addition, and cash reduction with little cash flow. Further, Transocean’s long-term debt worsened and was $9.73 billion as of June 30, 2019, down from $7.40 billion at the end of 2017.
Net debt was $7.484 billion as of June 30, 2019, which was a 5.2% increase from $7.094 billion the same quarter a year ago.
While the debt is not a terrible concern for the mid-term, it is a weakness for the company struggling with lower revenues and a darkening outlook.
However, I see an opportunity arising again with RIG, as I have indicated in my preceding article where I recommended buying the stock below $5 with a rebound potential to $6-7.
Thus, I recommend adding RIG under $5 and accumulate for a quick rebound to about $6-7.
Technical Analysis
The same comment can be repeated this time, assuming lower lows and lower highs as a credible pattern. I see support around $4.35 with possible new resistance at $6. However, we have a further intermediate resistance at $5.40 as well.
The strategy here is to accumulate from $4.75 to $4.35 or lower, with a possible partial exit at $5.40 and a complete exit at $6 or higher, depending on your risk tolerance.
Repeat this exercise a few times and you will be ahead of the game.
