Our Two 'Games Of Thrones' And Now Impeachment

Depending on how things play out it could be anything from serious volatility to extreme volatility.

The financial press has been highly concentrated on our "Game of Thrones" with China. Make no mistake here, the tariff skirmishes are just part of the overall battle, one part. There is much more going on here besides the wrangling about tariffs, and consumption, and goods. This is about control and domination and power.

The quotes in the press are accurate, China has the second largest economy in the world, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The American economy is about $22 trillion, while China's economy is only $13 trillion. Quite a difference, when you think about it.

Consequently, I would assert that the American government can withstand quite a bit more pain than the Chinese government. A second issue is both real and psychological. "Saving Face," is not part of the American mentality, while it is a huge part of the Chinese mentality and so the back and forth struggle is part hard numbers, and part a question of just how things are done, and in what manner, and then laid out by both sides.

The European Union is creating "Pixie Dust Money," at the ECB, from a keystroke, and then buying their own nations' sovereign and corporate debt. The nations of the EU cannot afford to pay for their budgets or their social programs, so the ECB has moved down their borrowing costs to less than Zero in most cases. There is collateral damage here which affects both the fixed-income markets and the bond markets in the United States as well as the American Dollar. Make no mistake here, some type of "Currency War" may well be on the horizon.

Check out their 2 year sovereign debt yields of the EU and the United States:

Nation 2 Year Yield

Denmark -0.811%

Slovakia -0.807%

Netherlands -0.750%

Germany -0.748%

Finland -0.737%

Austria -0.700%

France -0.691%

Belgium -0.675%

Latvia -0.625%

Sweden -0.607%

Portugal -0.581%

Slovenia -0.569%

Spain -0.535%

Bulgaria -0.489%

Italy -0.237%

Lithuania -0.231%

Croatia -0.073%

**The U.S.** +1.611%

*Data according to Bloomberg

The Game has been "Rigged."

On top of our two "Games of Thrones," with outside forces, we now face an additional internal battle, "Impeachment."

"The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." -U.S. Constitution, Article II, section 4

The Constitution gives the House of Representatives the sole power to impeach an official, and it makes the Senate the sole court for impeachment trials. While the Democrats can, and will, do what they like, I find it highly dubious that the Senate will approve of any Impeachment request, if made by the House. What this process will do, though, is roil the financial markets and likely cause a spike in bonds and a drop in equities.

The House has initiated impeachment proceedings more than 60 times but less than a third have led to full impeachments. Just eight, all federal judges, have been convicted and removed from office by the Senate. Outside of the 15 federal judges impeached by the House, two Presidents, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998, a cabinet secretary, William Belknap, in 1876, and a U.S. Senator, William Blount, in 1797, have also been impeached. Blount's impeachment trial, the first ever conducted, established the principle that Members of Congress and Senators were not "Civil Officers," under the Constitution, and accordingly, they could only be removed from office by a two-thirds vote for expulsion by their respective chambers.

All of this, in my view, will result in volatility. Depending on how things play out it could be anything from serious volatility to extreme volatility. Holding on to some cash now is not a bad idea. The volatility also may have some positive effects, as opportunities often arise from the chaos.

Jack be nimble, Jack be quick, Jack jump over The candlestick. -Mother Goose

