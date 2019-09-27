Energy Transfer Makes A Big Move

Energy Transfer (ET) is doing something few midstreams have done since commodity prices began to plummet a few years ago: make a large-scale acquisition. This is a company that is no stranger to large acquisitions and has a proven ability to grow distributable cash flow, so this acquisition comes as another positive. While the company paid a significant premium for SemGroup, I believe the acquisition is worthwhile and brings substantial synergies to the table. This company has several growth opportunities spread across multiple timelines and investors are being paid over 9% to wait for these to generate a double-digit increase in adjusted EBITDA each year.

Source: The Business Journals

SemGroup Adds Another Layer of Growth

The latest deal is a big one for Energy Transfer and for the midstream space at large. Energy Transfer announced its intention to purchase SemGroup (SEMG) for $5 billion just under two weeks ago. The deal is to be funded with a mix of stock and cash, at a 60/40 split. At the forefront, the purchase wasn't cheap. Energy Transfer announced that the purchase price of $6.80 in cash and 0.7275 of ET per 1 share of SEMG was equivalent to a 65% premium over the September 13th closing price for SEMG. Most deal premiums we see are in the range of 20-30% for the broader market, but this is steep. I will note that SEMG was trading near multi-year lows at around $10.30/share prior to the offering. The $17/share takeout price is in line with that company's 2015 bottom.

The rationale behind the transaction is to extend its exporting opportunities in the Gulf Coast, as well as create a new pipeline that directly connects the Houston Ship Channel to the Nederland terminal. The transaction at large will increase the asset base further of Energy Transfer and, apparently, be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow.

It adds 18.2 MMBbl of crude oil storage capacity and takes on a liquids business that doesn't have direct commodity price exposure. This latter point about the deal being immediately accretive is not a given and I fully expect midstreams, in general, to be comfortable with taking on short-term dilution to distributable cash flow in order for a longer-run benefit. Clearly, that's not the case with Energy Transfer.

Source: Investor Presentation

The deal is expected to close either in late Q4 2019 or early next year, so we can conservatively say that by the end of Q1 2020, SemGroup will begin making contributions to Energy Transfer. The company is targeting $170 million in annual run-rate synergies, split $80 million from operational savings, $50 million in financial savings, and $40 million in cost savings. The deal ultimately leads to an additional $500 million in distributable cash flow from 2020-2022, which increases dividend coverage substantially.

The close of the deal will bring us the Ted Collins Pipeline, which is a critical selling point of the acquisition. This is going to be a 75-mile pipeline that connects the Houston Ship Channel and Energy Transfer's current Nederland Terminal. The pipeline will have an initial capacity of 500 MBbl/d and can scale over the long-term. It also provides direct access to nearly 1,000 MBbl/d of export capacity. This will be in service in 2021, which isn't as far off as it sounds, seeing as 2019 has just one quarter remaining. This pipeline would not be possible without SemGroup and is a clear demonstration of how the company is extracting real synergies from its targets, rather than just cutting SG&A through the removal of extraneous corporate functions.

Investors have to think about what Energy Transfer will do from here. While $5 billion is a lot to spend at face value for an acquisition, especially given the premium they paid, further M&A is likely, in my opinion. The company will target more distributable cash flow accretive transactions in an effort to outpace peers and create a long-term sustainable distributable cash flow base.

This is a company that is no stranger to large acquisitions, so the size component of future M&A deals may very well be on par with the SemGroup acquisition. Investors who have been around the stock in the last decade will remember the Sunoco acquisition, which Energy Transfer bought for $5.3 billion in 2012. Additionally, in 2015, the company purchased Regency Energy Partners for $11 billion. These large transactions are indicative of what the company can do, but are by no means, the limit. This is a $34 billion company in terms of market value and ruling out a larger acquisition is a mistake, in my opinion.

SemGroup is also not the only positive development for the company this year. The company had its first natural gas shipment from its Nederland terminal back in July and subsequently announced the development of VLCC at the same terminal last month. VLCC is a very large crude carrier and an example of these types of oil tankers that investors may be more familiar with is a Panamax. The company also announced recently Frac VIII at its Mont Belvieu facility and raised adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2019.

Transaction Keeps Leverage and Guidance Intact

What I find interesting is that this transaction will not affect the credit rating of the company, which is currently investment grade. Since the transaction is accretive on a distributable cash flow basis, we can look to the pro-forma scenarios in which the balance sheet will be in future years. The company has $445 million in cash and long-term debt of $46.5 billion. That puts net debt at about $46 billion.

With the company targeting nearly $11 billion in adjusted EBITDA, we can effectively place leverage at 4.2x. Energy Transfer is also growing adjusted EBITDA at a +17% CAGR over the last five years, so it's expected that organic deleveraging will come through. Additionally, purchasing immediately cash flow accretive companies like SemGroup helps to accelerate that effort.

Taking into account the SemGroup transaction, the company will be paying $2 billion in cash. Obviously, the company doesn't have that balance at the moment, so it will have to raise incremental debt in order to fund this portion of the transaction (40% of the purchase price). Assuming the current cash balance is constant and the company raises $2 billion, the net increase in leverage is about 0.2x. This seems like a small price to pay for substantial synergies, which isn't immediately intuitive when looking at the premium paid for SemGroup's stock.

Source: Investor Presentation

The stock is just about flat this year in terms of performance, down about 1.1%. For a stock that has such a great opportunity set ahead of itself, I view this as a great opportunity for investors. This is a stock that currently yields 9.33%, which is by far and wide industry-leading for large-cap midstream companies. Even leaving the industry perspective behind and looking at the broader market, this is more than four times the yield of the S&P 500.

Where else can investors find that level of capital return coupled with growth in cash flow? This company also doesn't just have a near 10% yield, but it also has a significant buyback. The company has $936 million remaining under its current authorization. When we put that in the context of the current market cap, that's close to 3.7%. While it's likely that not all of the shares will be repurchased in the next 12 months, it's an incremental component to total return that shareholders don't have to worry about. It also adds another layer of resilience to the current shareholder base.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

In understanding why Energy Transfer chose to acquire SemGroup, think about the difficulty that companies have had getting more projects approved and green-lighted in the last several years, with continual delays from FERC. Inorganic growth opportunities become the next best option and while Energy Transfer had to pay a high price to acquire SemGroup, it's still cash flow accretive and investors will benefit immediately. This is a stock that is keen on accelerating its growth profile and with a high yield of 9.33%, it's tough to not like this name.

