Healthy 9% Yield In Gladstone Capital, Another Overlooked BDC

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) is a small, ~$300 million market cap private equity and venture capital BDC specializing in credit and growth equity investments. The company is quite small and deserves to be investigated a bit further, as it is an attractive investment opportunity today.

Underappreciated Value

Gladstone Capital targets primarily credit and growth equity investments in small and medium-sized companies in the United States. Specifically, it seeks to invest between $7 and $30 million in companies that have between $20 and $150 million in sales, with corresponding EBITDA between $3 and $25 million.

GLAD has a market capitalization of less than $300 million and generates nearly $50 million in revenue annually. This equates to a P/S ratio of just over 5x. The company also has over $8 in book value per share, and trades at a price-to-book ratio of just over 1.1x. In my view, the dividend of nearly $1 per share, combined with a low price-to-book value ratio, makes this quite an attractive investment.

While GLAD trades at a slight premium to NAV, its high current yield makes up for this, to my mind, to some extent. NAV is also slowly but steadily increasing, giving me confidence that the company can continue to grow into its NAV to justify this premium.

One aspect of GLAD that appeals to me is the company's focus on the lower middle market for financing. It justifies this focus by stating that "lower middle market companies typically sell for lower cash flow multiples, which translate into reduced debt financing requirements and lower leverage levels." The company indeed provides a relatively unique exposure to a debt fund with room to grow its portfolio massively given the focus of traditional debt funds on larger clients.

GLAD's return profile has been quite stable historically. One recent exception to this was late last calendar year, when the fund sold off dramatically during the tax-loss selling season. Insiders, including company President Robert L Marcotte and the CFO and Treasurer Nicole Schaltenbrand, took advantage of this market volatility to purchase shares for themselves in the $8/share range, locking in quite an attractive yield for themselves.

With Marcotte owning over 400,000 shares out of a disciplined 30 million shares outstanding, and insiders owning several percent of the fund, this is an underappreciated opportunity for yield-oriented investors comfortable with exposure to debt.

Risks

As a micro-cap stock, GLAD could present greater-than-anticipated volatility for an investment portfolio. Specifically, there have been instances at year end (likely due to tax loss selling) in 2015 and 2018 where the stock price dropped quite dramatically. Again, this was likely due to irrational tax optimization by investors, and could certainly happen again in a year where GLAD underperforms on a stock price basis. However, these opportunities present more patient, longer-term oriented investors with attractive opportunities to gain exposure.

The company could also make poor investment decisions on the deals it considers. This is a risk with any business enterprise, however, and so far management has not demonstrated a likelihood of going down this path. In fact, GLAD has outperformed many of its peers. The fund's new investments should be monitored (as they are publicly disclosed) to ensure management is continuing to underwrite good deals.

Conclusion

Buy GLAD for your portfolio today. While slightly less liquid than other stocks, the company is quite attractive on a fundamental basis and pays an attractive yield. This investment will help yield-oriented investors compound their capital efficiently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.