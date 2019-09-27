3 Dividend Aristocrats Offering Attractive Yields

Exxon Mobil has hobbled out of the oil crash and is now executing on its growth plans which should see profits and dividends continue to grow.

3M is a global manufacturing powerhouse that is sailing through the rough waters of trade wars and economic weakness in end-markets but still comfortably covers its dividend.

Genuine Parts Company has been selling auto parts for the better part of a century and paying a steadily growing dividend for most of that.

Check out these two Dividend Kings and this Dividend Aristocrat and maybe you'll find something you like.

Where, oh where, can a reliable and high dividend yield be found?

These are tough times for income-oriented and dividend growth investors.

As I wrote in a recent article, defensive blue-chip stocks have been bid up in price this year to levels at which their yields offer little current income. What's worse, prospects for future income through dividend growth are likewise paltry.

Yields of the go-to market sectors for defensive dividend investors, such as real estate (VNQ), consumer staples (VDC), utilities (VPU), and long duration Treasuries (EDV), have dropped to extraordinarily low depths:

Data by YCharts

Perhaps I should rephrase my opening sentence in light of the above chart: These are tough times for income-oriented and dividend growth investors with money on the sidelines. With interest income on savings accounts and money markets falling with each Fed rate cut, the desire to put that dry powder to work only grows stronger.

Of course, I also wrote recently (see here) about how the rich are stockpiling cash as a hedge against uncertainty as well as an arsenal of dry powder in case of any market discounts that may present themselves. That may not be a bad idea.

But why choose if one doesn't have to? Keeping some cash on the sidelines may be a good idea, but there might also be some good opportunities out there already.

That brings me to the subject of the present article: Three Dividend Aristocrats currently offering 3%+ yields that may make for attractive long-term investments. Two of these, actually, are Dividend Kings, having raised their dividend payouts for over 60 years each, while the third is an Aristocrat that has raised its dividend for over 35 years. I am referring to Genuine Parts Company (GPC), 3M Co. (MMM), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

As I am primarily a dividend growth investor, I'll be looking at these names specifically from a dividend safety and growth perspective.

Image Source

1. Genuine Parts Company

GPC, known largely for its NAPA Auto Parts store brand, has been in the automotive parts and supplies business since 1928. They also dabble in industrial supplies and materials, and they sell their varied products all across the developed world, from the United States to Europe to Australia to Puerto Rico.

The stock has experienced some weakness lately as the company has missed earnings the past two quarters. And while revenue is still growing, the pace of growth has slowed. Looking out over the past three years, however, the slight softness in earnings doesn't appear threatening.

Data by YCharts

What about during the Great Recession? GPC obviously raised its dividend through that economically tough period, but how did revenue and earnings fare?

Like most companies, revenue and earnings dipped, but not terribly. Both had almost fully recovered to their pre-recession highs by the end of 2010.

Data by YCharts

GPC's earnings-per-share fell by about 21.5%, while revenue dipped a little more than 9%. All things considered, this is remarkable recession-resilience. Since it operates substantially the same business now that it did during the Great Recession, it would make sense to expect similar performance during the next recession.

As for the dividend, GPC currently yields 3.13%, which is slightly higher than its four-year average of 2.99%. While that starting yield may not sound that exciting, it's instructive to remember that it comes from a company that has raised its dividend 63 years in a row.

Moreover, with a moderate debt load of 2.02x long-term debt to EBITDA, net operating cash flow covering interest expenses ten times over, and comfortable debt to free cash flow of 5.6x, the balance sheet appears to be in good condition.

Moreover, free cash flow has covered the dividend on a trailing twelve month basis every year over (at least) the past 15 years, though FCF growth has slowed considerably in recent years:

Data by YCharts

The expected $3.05 full-year dividend payout in 2019 amounts to 62.5% of FCF and only 53.6% of expected 2019 earnings.

Some of the risks to future growth include the challenge of adapting to the electrification and automation of vehicles, as well as the threat of increased competition from dealerships and other parts and service providers (including Amazon! (AMZN)). However, management is experienced and capable, having proven their mettle (until recently, anyway) through consistently high return on invested capital.

Data by YCharts

ROIC is fairly cyclical at GPC, though, and could very well bounce back in the coming years.

The dividend payout grew at an average annual rate of 6.3% over the last ten years and 6% over the last five. Given the company's comfortable payout ratio, I find it reasonable to assume a 6% dividend growth rate going forward.

What about 10-year target yield-on-cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

At a starting yield of 3.13% and a 6% annual dividend growth rate, GPC would provide a 5.61% YoC in ten years' time. That's decent, but not very exciting. I typically require at least a 7% target 10-year YoC for conservative, blue-chip investments like this one. So what price would one need to buy GPC stock to reasonably expect a 7%+ YoC in a decade?

That would require buying GPC at a price of $78 per share, or a starting yield of 3.91%. Unfortunately, GPC's stock price hasn't traded around that level since January 2016 and would probably require a strong pullback in the market to reach.

GPC is decent buy for income and growth right now, but I'd like to wait for a better entry point before pulling the trigger myself.

2. 3M Co.

Almost everyone has a 3M product in their home. Just pull out your scotch tape and look at the label. The venerable industrial giant makes a vast variety of products for business, medical, industrial, and consumer uses. And it's a big exporter, deriving some ~60% of sales from international markets. Considering that a quarter of sales come from China and Hong Kong, the trade war and subsequent weakness in China has taken its toll on the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company.

I wrote about 3M back in May of this year ("Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful") after a poor showing in Q1. The manufacturing conglomerate fared somewhat better in Q2, but that was mostly due to lowered expectations. Net income and adjusted EPS are down 39% YoY, while revenue has fallen 2.6%.

The Healthcare and Consumer segments held up in Q2 with 5.8% and 0.5% sales gains, respectively, but the Transportation & Electronics and Safety & Industrial segments slid further by 2.9% and 9% YoY, respectively. Analysts expect EPS to come in at $9.36 in 2019, which would represent a 6.6% drop from 2018's $9.98 EPS.

So far, revenue has not yet dipped as much as it did during the Great Recession or in 2016, and EPS has not substantially disconnected from its post-recession growth trajectory.

Data by YCharts

It is encouraging to note, however, that 3M management navigated both economic slumps well - not an easy task for a cyclical, industrial company.

With the expected dividend payout of $5.76 in 2019, 3M stock currently yields 3.52%, which is well above its four-year average yield of 2.64%. And this from a company that has paid an uninterrupted dividend for a century and raised its dividend for 61 years straight.

Leverage is relatively light at 3M, with long-term debt to EBITDA of only 1.87x. What's more, trailing twelve month net operating cash flow covers total interest expenses 21.9 times over, and debt to FCF sits at around 4x.

It's reassuring to note that FCF per share has amply covered the growing dividend over the past five years, even in 2018.

Data by YCharts

3M is paying out only 61.5% of FCF as dividends (the same for earnings). Though this percentage, in itself, is not particularly alarming, it is useful to note that 3M's payout ratio has crept up over the last decade. Just prior to the Great Recession, under 40% of dividends were being paid out as dividends.

In the last ten years, dividend growth has averaged a little over 10% per year. From 2000 to 2010, however, dividend growth averaged only 6.33% per year. Given the higher-than-historically-average payout ratio at the present, I would expect annual dividend raises over the next ten years to come in closer to 6% than 10%.

Given the starting yield of 3.51% and assuming a 6% dividend growth rate, the expected 10-year YoC comes in at 6.29%. That is pretty good for a dividend stalwart like 3M, but what price would I have to wait for to get an expected 10-year YoC of 7%?

Like GPC, to get to that 7% YoC would require buying in at a starting yield of 3.91%, or a price per share of $147.25.

3M marks the better dividend growth investment thus far, but let's check out our third option.

3. Exxon Mobil Corporation

As an American oil & gas major, XOM has been navigating the ups and downs of the price of oil for over a century. It has paid a dividend every year since 1911, marking over a hundred years of continuous shareholder rewards as well as 37 years of continuously rising payouts. And while there are sure to be increased efforts by governments around the world to curb fossil fuel usage, no single renewable energy source or combination of sources is poised to take the place of fossil fuels anytime soon.

Instead, what we are likely to experience in the foreseeable future is a gradual slowdown (or perhaps decline) in the use of oil, along with gradual rises in the uses of natural gas and renewables.

Source: Company Website

This gives an energy company like XOM plenty of time to diversify and adapt.

Revenue and earnings for XOM are largely driven by supply and demand for oil and thus have proven to be as cyclical as the price of oil. There has not been a full recovery since the oil price collapse in 2014-2015.

Data by YCharts

This factor alone makes XOM particularly susceptible to political changes. If a Democrat was to win the US presidency in 2020, for instance, growth could become exceedingly difficult for oil producers like XOM. That is certainly a relevant and substantial risk to keep an eye on.

But for those comfortable with the risk, XOM offers attractive upside and potential dividend growth. Its projects in the Permian Basin are beginning to cash flow, and management hopes to double earnings by 2025, even assuming no rise in the price of oil.

The company offers a 4.88% dividend yield, which is above its four-year average yield of 4.09%. The payout ratio has crept higher with the recent tough environment for oil, now sitting at around 80% of earnings.

Data by YCharts

But the payout ratio is not nearly as high as during the oil price crash, and that percentage should come down as new projects come online and trickle down to the bottom line.

Moreover, long-term debt is quite low at 0.49x EBITDA (though total debt is 1.4x EBITDA). And net operating cash flow coverage of interest payments is quite comfortable at 4.19x, while debt to FCF sits at 5.7x.

Since the oil crash, XOM has had trouble covering its dividend with FCF, but that should change as its recently initiated projects add to cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Dividend growth has averaged 7.6% in the last ten years, but only 5.6% in the last five. Being conservative, let's assume that dividend growth will average 5.5% in the next ten years.

With that assumption along with the 4.88% dividend yield, a buyer at today's price should expect a YoC after ten years of 8.34%. That is very good for a Dividend Aristocrat. But, being even more conservative, what if dividend growth came in at only 4.5% per year? In that case, buyers at today's price would still end up with a YoC of 7.58% after a decade.

Not bad at all!

The Author's Take

As for myself, GPC's dividend yield and growth prospects don't excite me enough to buy in anywhere near the current stock price. It may turn out to be a decent investment at the current price, but neither the business nor the estimated returns interest me all that much.

And while XOM has a juicy starting yield as well as the prospect of a high YoC in the future, I want to wait and see how much its new projects boost revenue and earnings. What's more, the threat of a Democratic president taking the White House in 2020 is not insubstantial.

I already own 3M, however, having purchased recently at a price a little under where it is presently trading. I believe the company will be able to pull through its current troubles, and I am impressed by its proven ability to adapt and innovate in order to continually generate growth.

So 3M is my pick of these three, but what about you? Which would you pick if you had to choose? Let me know in the comments!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.