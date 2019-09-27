Tatneft: No Upside, But Good Dividends

The company pays very generous dividends, but it won't be easy to keep them at current levels in the medium term.

In recent years, Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY) has been increasing production and revenue, outstripping industry averages, while its profitability is among the best in the industry. Tatneft's net debt remains negative, which allows management to pay all of its free cash flow as dividends to shareholders. However, oil prices are not as high as a year ago, and the company would need to go into debt to maintain the current level of dividends or pay fewer dividends. Investors who already own Tatneft shares can be satisfied with a spectacular dividend yield, but I'd like to wait for a more compelling entry point to buy the stock.

Business Overview

Tatneft produces oil at 77 oil fields and has proven oil reserves of 886.4 million tonnes, which form about 29 years of supply at current volumes of oil production.

The company's operations are currently divided into the following main segments:

• Exploration and production segment, which obviously consists of the oil and gas extraction and production divisions, as well as production subsidiaries. Tatneft has about one hundred licenses for geological exploration, which include the search for deposits and mineral resources, as well as their exploration and production. The main oil production occurs at seven large fields (Romashkinskoye, Novo-Elkhovskoye, Bavlinskoye, Bondyuzhskoye, Pervomaiskoye, Sabanchinskoye, Arkhangelskoye).

• Refining and marketing segment consists of the refining and petrochemical complex in Nizhnekamsk, Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), operated by TANECO, as well as the company’s construction projects management division; Tatneftegaspererabotka is the company's gas collection, transportation, and refining division; Tatneft-AZS Center, Tatneft-AZS-Zapad, Tatneft-AZS-Yug, and other subsidiaries manage the Tatneft network of 711 branded gas stations (602 stations in Russia, 91 in Ukraine, 18 in Belarus) and carry out wholesale sales of refined products. Tatneft's refining subsidiaries produce 20 types of high-quality products, including Euro-5 diesel fuel, base oils of groups II and III, and kerosene.

• Petrochemicals - The main asset in this segment is Tatneft-Neftekhim, which manages one of the largest tire manufacturers in Russia, PJSC Nizhnekamskshina, and technologically related companies. The products of Tatneft account for about 20% of the tire market in Russia, and the products are exported to 50 countries.

• The banking segment is represented by ZENIT Banking Group, which has been consolidated into Tatneft's financial statements from Q4 2016.

Q2 and H1 Results

Tatneft's revenue excluding banking income in the 2nd quarter of 2019 decreased by 5% to 222.3 billion rubles. The main reason for the decline was the reduction in crude oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline due to its pollution in April of this year. Oil exports during the period decreased by 4% to 1.08 million tons. The decrease in exports did not affect the decline in production: in the first half of the year, the company produced 14.8 million tons of oil, which is 3.8% more than in the same period last year. Gas production increased by 13% to 505.3 million cubic meters.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

EBITDA amounted to 77 billion rubles in Q2 2019, compared to 82.1 billion rubles in Q2 2018 (-12% Y-o-Y). EBITDA for six months of 2019 amounted to 164.4 billion rubles versus 143.2 billion rubles in H1 2018.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Net income, including the banking segment, decreased by 14.3% to 54.1 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Tatneft's free cash flow in the second quarter amounted to 16.6 billion rubles, which is 59.5% lower than the same indicator for the second quarter of 2018. FCF for the first half of the year amounted to 39.4 billion rubles (-10.4% Y-o-Y). At the end of 2019, I expect the FCF to be lower due to a threefold increase in capital expenditures in H2 2019, and also due to the higher base of last year amid strong Q3 2018 results, when rising oil prices and a simultaneous decrease in the ruble exchange rate led to a significant improvement in financial company performance.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

I expect that Tatneft’s free cash flow for 2019 will amount to about 120-125 billion rubles vs. 147.8 billion last year, taking into account lower oil prices. To keep dividends at the same level, the company will have to use the cash on its balance sheet or increase debt.

Source: Company presentation

Fortunately, the current debt load is at an extremely low level. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is negative, therefore the company shouldn't have problems maintaining the level of dividends in the near term.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, Tatneft pays at least 50% of profit under IFRS or RAS (Russian Accounting Standards), whichever is higher. Earlier in the first half of the year, the company's board recommended paying a record-high 40.11 rubles per share (93.3 billion rubles), which is equivalent to 100% profit under RAS or 82% profit under IFRS.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

I expect that the total dividends for 2019 will remain at the level of the previous year, amounting to about 85 rubles per ordinary and preferred share. Dividend yield-to-current prices will be 11% and 13%, respectively.

Valuation

Source: Author's spreadsheet, Seeking Alpha data

In terms of multiples, Tatneft is at an average level for the Russian market and is considerably overvalued compared to other Russian oil companies. This can be justified by higher margins, dividends, and negative debt, though due to lack of growth drivers in the medium term, I'm not ready to pay such a premium.

Risks

Despite the high current dividend yield, I believe that Tatneft won't be able to maintain long-term dividends at a level higher than its free cash flow. At the same time, any decrease in dividends can cause a panic decline in the stock price.

Though I tend to believe that Brent prices won't go down lower than $60 for a prolonged period, short-term price shocks can still hurt the profitability of the company.

For Tatneft, which pays almost 100% of FCF to dividends, higher-than-expected capex is also a risk, because it will inevitably affect the debt load or even the size of dividends.

Final Thoughts

Tatneft is no doubt a very effective company paying a lot of dividends (at least for now), but the valuation isn't that compelling. If you were lucky to buy the stock at a cheap price before 2018, you can enjoy dividends for years to come with a decent margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.