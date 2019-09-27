My Top 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years: Fair Value Estimates

Last week I published a piece highlighting my “Top 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years” list that I put together a year ago. I talked about the performance of the stocks on the list (which beat the S&P 500 by a large margin). I highlighted the fact that you don’t need all of your picks to be winners to generate significant alpha. And, I did my best to hammer home the idea that buying and holding onto the highest quality, blue chip names is probably the easiest (and best) way for the average DIY investor to make money in the market over the long-term because the buy and hold strategy helps individuals to avoid many of the common pitfalls that lead to underperformance in the stock market. Because of my focus on long-term buy and hold investing (and the 5000+ word count of the article) I did not spend any time talking about the current valuations of the stocks on my list.

When putting the list together in the first place, I argued that when you’re thinking about very long-term goals in the market, timing the market is not nearly as important as time in the market. Yet, I also understand that there are many investors out there (myself included) that pay close attention to valuations when making their trades and since I received many comments and messages regarding the evaluation process, I decided to put this piece together, which includes my fair value estimates for each name on the list in the present and a quick synopsis of how I came to those figures.

Before I get into the evaluation process, I want to make it clear that there is no simple formula for coming up with fair values. I’ve found that this bit of portfolio management is more of an art than science. Over the years, I’ve developed strategies that help me to come to my fair value estimates and frankly put, there are way too many variables being considered for me to put together a piece focused on 10 stocks in any reasonable word count. I’m also willing to admit that when it comes to the multiples that I choose to apply to each name, there is a bit of intuition involved. I imagine that I’m a lot more conservative than many viewers when it comes to the premiums that I deem fair. But, on the flip side, I’m sure that there will be viewers out there who think I’m completely crazy because their estimates are much lower than my own. At the end of the day, I’ve learned to trust myself and my judgment when it comes to finding fair value and while my strategy has worked well for me, I am certain that others will disagree with my final figures and you know what? That’s okay. What works for me doesn’t have to work for you. That’s what makes a market and ultimately, the only way to know whether or not we were close, with regard to our price targets, is with the benefit of hindsight.

So, with that preamble out of the way, let’s get into the list, starting with Apple (AAPL).

Apple

Apple is a pretty interesting company to evaluate. Historically, it’s been a somewhat cyclical name that has depended on hardware sales. Both of these aspects of Apple operations have led to sub-market multiples for much of the last 10 years or so. This makes sense. Hardware is easily disrupted and therefore, the companies that produce it usually don’t demand premium valuations. Furthermore, cyclical earnings also result in lower premiums because investors want to see reliable/predicable earnings streams and cash flows. But, in recent years Apple has focused on its fast growing services segment which made up ~21% of the company’s revenue pie during the most recent quarter. It’s clear that Apple is investing heavily in its apps and services, which create an ecosystem that allow it to uniquely monetize its hardware. With this in mind, multiple expansion should happen. Services are growing at a ~20% clip and assuming this strong, double digit growth continues, these high margin, reoccurring sales that the market has shown a willingness to pay high premiums for will make up more and more of Apple’s revenue stream. Over the past 10 years, Apple’s average P/E ratio is ~15.6x. Today, the company trades for nearly 19x ttm earnings. I agree with the market that AAPL deserves a higher premium than average because of the success of its services segment. Recent developments in the services segment have bolstered future growth estimates. After a relatively flat 2019, AAPL is expected to return to double digit EPS growth in 2020 and 2021. And, on top of this bottom-line growth, AAPL continues to return billions upon billions of dollars to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. With all of this in mind, I think an 18x multiple makes sense (though admittedly, that fair value multiple will rise as services grow and take more and more share of AAPL’s revenue pie). 18x the company’s ttm EPS of $11.73 is $211.14. For the sake of simplicity, I’m happy to round down to $210.

Microsoft

Microsoft (MSFT) is the best example of an “old-tech” name that has re-invented itself. It wasn’t long ago that MSFT shares were down in the dumps with near single digit earnings multiples applied to them because of their dependence on legacy software platforms. Investors believed that the PC was dying and therefore, MSFT’s future was bleak. Yet, what those investors totally underestimated was the cloud and MSFT’s ability to dominate this space. Because of MSFT’s powerful market share position in the cloud space, in a little more than 5 years, MSFT’s P/E ratio has tripled from ~10x to nearly 30x. The company’s EPS has doubled since 2013. Since 2017, MSFT has generated strong double digit bottom-line growth and analysts expect that performance to continue for the foreseeable future. I think the market has been correct in bidding up MSFT from the recent lows, though I have to admit that I think it has gotten a bit ahead of itself. I think MSFT has the potential to post ~15% CAGR on the bottom-line. But, at ~30x earnings, we’re talking about a ~2.0x PEG ratio. To me, that’s pricey, especially since MSFT is battling against the law of large numbers and I imagine its growth will slow moving forward. I think a 1.5-1.7x PEG ratio makes sense. In other words, I think a ~24x P/E ratio is where fair value lies here. Using the company’s ttm EPS of $4.75, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $114.

Alphabet

Alphabet (GOOGL) has shown much more consistent growth than MSFT over the last decade or so, but moving forward, I think both companies have similar prospects. GOOGL probably has better top-line growth prospects than MSFT, though I believe that MSFT’s buyback and higher margins will allow for it to keep up on the bottom-line. Another way to look at it is this: I think GOOGL has higher long-term growth prospects, but MSFT’s cash flows are more reliable and it pays a dividend, which GOOGL does not. With this in mind, I believe that the same ~24x fair value multiple that I applied to MSFT makes sense to be applied to GOOGL as well. Using GOOGL’s ttm EPS of $49.54 and that 24x multiple, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $1188.96. I’ll round up to $1190.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NVDA) is a tough company to evaluate because of the volatility of its earnings. From 2016 to 2018, NVDA’s EPS increased by 6x. However, in recent quarters we’ve seen negative EPS growth and analysts expect to see -19% EPS growth this year. Looking ahead, the consensus estimates are calling for 33% bottom-line growth in 2020 and another 19% in 2021. The market is willing to place a high valuation multiple on this type of growth. In late 2018, NVDA shares were trading for nearly 50x earnings. The negative growth in recent quarters has sparked a sell-off and today, shares trade for ~30x earnings. This premium is still well above those of its peers in the semi-conductor space. Frankly put, it’s difficult for me to place a fair value estimate on NVDA because of the unpredictability of its top and bottom-line. As I said in the prior top-10 picks, NVDA is a fairly speculative position. I own shares because I want exposure to the industries that NVDA is a leader in; however, when buying shares of NVDA, I was essentially ignoring valuation because of this desire to have exposure to things like AI, automation, data center, and gaming. With this in mind, I’m not going to sit here today and attempt to put a price target on fair value because if I were to do so, I wouldn’t be able to have a high level of conviction in said target. To me, even after the recent sell-off, this company’s shares remain highly speculative and an ownership argument shouldn’t be made with fundamentals as the primary inspiration, but instead, bullish sentiment regarding the incredible growth prospect of NVDA because of its leading position in various high-growth industries.

Boeing

Like NVDA, Boeing (BA) is difficult to evaluate because of the EPS volatility brought on by the 737 Max issues. My fair value estimate for Boeing is $330/share. Admittedly, this fair value estimate was essentially based upon my earnings expectations for BA prior to the 737 Max issues. However, when disaster struck I decided not to overreact to short-term issues. I think a 17-18x multiple on BA’s earnings is fair value. Right now, that doesn’t add up because BA’s ttm earnings have been decimated by the lack of commercial aircraft deliveries and charges pertaining to the 737 Max program. But, I continue to believe that the 737 Max will fly again and when this happens, we’ll see earnings and cash flow sky rocket. Right now, the consensus analyst estimate for BA’s 2020 EPS is $22.85, which would represent ~500% growth relative to the beaten down 2019 figure. If they’re correct, I think the stock would sky rocket as well, potentially reaching the $500 threshold. However, until that happens, I’m content to stick with my prior estimate because I also acknowledge that the recertification process could take much longer than possible and in this situation, bullish investors like me would be forced to kick their EPS growth cans down the road another year and the longer this goes on, more and more people will lose faith in BA’s management, which is why I wouldn’t be surprised to see sub-$300 share prices either.

Walt Disney

Finally, we get back to a company with more predictable short-term EPS results and therefore, a name that is easier to evaluate. Looking back over the last 20 years, it’s clear that Disney (DIS) usually trades at a premium to the broader market. However, in recent years, due to the fears surrounding the cord cutting phenomenon, this wasn’t the case. Lately, I’ve read plenty of comments which viewed Disney in a negative light, saying that this stock was a dog, casting doubt on why anyone would even consider owning it. My, what short memories some of us have! 2019 has been a great year for Disney. The company has gotten its mojo back after CEO Bob Iger mentioned the company’s streaming plans with the Disney+ app, ESPN+, and a majority stake in Hulu. Even though Disney has dipped in recent weeks, the stock is still outperforming the market on a year-to-date basis. And, there are bullish investors coming out of the wood works again, calling for $150+ share prices at the end of the year due to the Disney+ launch and the impressive end of the year movie slate that the company has in store for all of us. I wouldn’t be surprised to see those bullish short-term catalysts cause another rally in the shares. But, if it were to happen, I think it would be unjustified based upon the current fundamentals because I believe that Disney’s fair value lies somewhere in the $105 range. This is based upon an 18x multiple on 2020 EPS estimates of $5.80/share. While Disney+ is certainly exciting, it’s worth remembering that it won’t be a profit-maker for the company for the foreseeable future. I think DIS has the opportunity to take market share and build up a massive streaming base in the short-term which could cause the stock’s multiple to expand, but generally speaking, I still view this company as a cyclical play that relies on a healthy consumer to thrive and therefore, if/when we hit the next recession, DIS shares will suffer. During the Great Recession, DIS’s valuation fell to ~8x earnings on a ttm basis. I don’t see this name trading with a single digit P/E ratio any time soon, but I do think a ~15x ratio is possible if the world’s economic growth continues to slow and that spills over into the domestic economy. Heck, 15x 2021 estimate still represents a share price of $97.50. In other words, this stock is essentially priced to perfection in the present and I don’t feel compelled to chase the recent rally. Yet, Disney is my second largest holding and I don’t feel compelled to sell a share either. Like all of the other stocks on this list, DIS shares are best held, not traded, and over the long-term, I expect that they will continue to generate significant wealth for me and my family.

Nike

My fair value for Nike (NKE) is $64. I came to that price target by putting a 22x multiple on the current consensus 2020 EPS estimate of $2.89. Right now, Nike shares trade for ~34x ttm EPS and ~31x forward estimates. To me, these multiples are irrationally high because while the company is expected to post mid-teens earnings growth in the coming years (which is fantastic), that growth is essentially in-line with much of Nike’s past performance in recent decades. In the past, when Nike was generating mid-teens growth, the market applied a ~20-22x multiple to shares. To me, this seems about right (it’s still a significant premium to the S&P 500, but not high that you end up having to look at earnings estimates several years down the road to justify the current share price). Nike’s average P/E ratio over the last 20 years is ~21.5x. Only in recent years has the market been willing to place a 30x+ premium on shares. Because of the exuberant premium applied to Nike in recent years, the company’s average P/E ratio during the last 5 years is above 26x. However, I don’t think this is going to be the new norm for this apparel name. Nike is a wonderful company for sure, but it doesn’t deserve the type of multiples that we’ve commonly seen applied to more speculative names because while it has strong and reliable cash flows and a generous dividend growth history, Nike isn’t exactly a company that is going to totally disrupt the future and take massive market share in new growth industries. I think the historical average is about right and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see mean reversion take place sometime in the future when some of the luster wears off of this name. Yet, even though I think shares are ~30% overvalued in the present, I’m certainly not interested in selling any of my shares. I believe that Nike is a name that will likely generate significant wealth for those who hold it over the long-term and with that in mind, I’m content to stand pat and continue to collect these growing dividends.

Starbucks

Starbucks (SBUX) has been on an absolutely fantastic run throughout 2019. It was the best performer on this top-10 list during the year or so since the original list was published. But frankly put, I don’t think the stock’s fundamentals justify the run that shares have been on. Many of the names on this list are overvalued right now (most of the broader market is here near all-time highs). Yet, I think that recently one could have argued that SBUX was grossly overpriced, selling for ~35x earnings when its 10-year average is just ~27x. I actually trimmed my SBUX position a while back because of this gross overvaluation, locking in profits at $93.76 (which was good for 64% gains on the lot of shares that I sold). Here’s what I said in a recent article regarding that sale and my fair value estimate:

“Starbucks is a great DGI company for sure and I’m certain that many readers will question my decision to sell some shares, yet SBUX has had an amazing rally year-to-date, and when I look at the stock’s ~34x TTM P/E ratio, I can’t help but think shares have gotten way ahead of themselves. To me, SBUX’s fair value lies somewhere in the 22x earnings range. Using the ~$2.80/share EPS estimate for 2019, we arrive at a ~$62 fair value estimate. In other words, at the ~$94 price point at which I trimmed, shares were ~50% overvalued.”

Visa

Visa (V) is an interesting company to evaluate because whenever you look at the stock, it always appears to be expensive. Honestly, I don’t think there’s been a moment since I began investing back in 2012 that Visa looked cheap. Yet, that doesn’t mean the stock doesn’t perform. I went ahead and bought shares even though I thought they were expensive and now I’m up nearly 150% on my position, showing that sometimes it’s best to simply hold one’s nose, ignore valuation, and dive into these blue chip names with premium valuations. Ignoring valuation is usually an extremely risky practice, yet when you’re talking about a name like Visa that has a history of reliable 20%+ bottom-line growth performance, it doesn’t take long for the compounding EPS figure to justify even the steepest valuations. Right now, V trades for ~32.5x earnings. Of course, this seems expensive to me. It certainly is when you compare it to V’s long-term P/E ratio dating back to its IPO in 2008, which sits at 24.9x. Considering that V’s forward looking EPS growth is in the mid-teens, paying 32x just doesn’t make sense to me. We had a very similar discussion to this earlier when looking at Microsoft shares. In short, I think a 2.0x PEG ratio is too much. When it comes to V, I’m going to side with history here, saying that fair value is in the 25x range. This represents a ~$135 price target when applied to ttm earnings. That’s still nearly 22x 2020 EPS estimates and a 22x forward looking multiple is pretty generous, in my opinion. Do I think V is going to trade for $135 any time soon? No. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if it never traded that low again, unless the stock split. This gets back to the intro here – Visa is one of the rare names that bullish investors should probably just buy and hold, regardless of price point, because if I had to guess, Visa’s EPS and share price are going to be much higher 10 years from now than they are today, and if you end up sitting on the sidelines for a decade waiting for shares to trade down to an appropriate multiple, you’re probably going to end up really kicking yourself.

W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey (WPC) was the lone high yielder on my list, yet it also happened to be one of the best picks in terms of capital gains as well. When I picked WPC originally, it was much cheaper than its peers in the triple net REIT space. I accumulated a large stake of WPC in my personal portfolio in recent years because I thought that the valuation gap between this name and other more well-known triple net plays like Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Store Capital (STOR) didn’t makes sense. WPC had a more diversified portfolio than its peers from both a geographical and industry exposure standpoint. WPC’s structure was a bit different and that’s why the market placed a discounted valuation to the name, yet WPC management had made it clear that they were transitioning away from the management fee system towards a more tradition triple net structure and this helped to put a bid under the ticker. During the last year, WPC had much of the valuation ground on its peers. Right now, it trades for 20.4x ttm FFO, which is higher than STOR’s 19.7x ratio and essentially in-line with NNN’s 20.8x ratio. O is still out in front with a 23.8x ratio, though this is the best known blue chip name in the space, so I’m not surprised to see that premium pricing still attached. The recent T.I.N.A. market has also inspired the market to bid up WPC shares and while I think the yield here is certainly safe and I understand why yield starved investors would be interested in owning a well-diversified REIT like WPC, I don’t necessarily think that the 20x+ FFO multiple is cheap. On the contrary, I think it’s a tad bit expensive. I think a 17x-18x ratio makes sense here. That represents a share price of ~$79. I’ll round up to a clean $80 for my fair value estimate, meaning that WPC is ~12% overpriced at the moment, in my opinion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are two things that I really want to stress here. Once again, I want to acknowledge that fair value estimates are fairly subjective and while these values are what I’m basing my portfolio management decisions upon, that doesn’t mean that they’re right for any of you. And secondly, I also want to note that fair value is just one aspect of the stock trading decision. It’s important to have a number in mind, but once you’ve arrived at one, then you have to decide what sort of discount and/or premium you’re willing to pay. Usually, I’m targeting a ~10% margin of safety with regard to my fair value estimates before buying stock. This is where I feel comfortable. However, as noted in this piece, there are names, like Visa, for instance, that I’m willing to pay a premium for and in that situation, I may be willing to buy shares knowing that they’re ~10%+ overvalued. Unfortunately, there is no easy equation or set of rules to follow when it comes to making portfolio management decisions. Everyone’s variables will be different and at the end of the day, that’s what makes a market. But, I hope that everyone who requested this piece enjoys it. Best wishes to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, BA, DIS, GOOGL, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NVDA, O, SBUX, V, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.