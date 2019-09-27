Small Comeback In Value Investing

For ten years or so, the Federal Reserve focused upon rising stock prices to be the foundation for the continued expansion of consumer spending, but this approach may now be over.

There are some indications that value investing may be gaining some attention as the Federal Reserve seems to be changing its approach to monetary policy.

Could it be that a revival of value investing might be in store for the financial markets after an extended time period when index investing or passive investing was rising?

The past ten years has been the era of passive investment management. Analysts have even spoken of the “Index Fund Bubble.”

It has been reported that index funds now hold close to $10 trillion in assets. In addition, it has been reported that last month passive funds in the U. S. managed more money than the “active” stockpickers that have reigned since the advent of the mutual fund.

So, with all this attention, it is time to talk about the revival of value investing.

In September, Ira Iosebashvili and Ganjan Banerji wrote:

“U.S. stocks’ September assault on record levels is prompting many investors to shift toward assets that have lagged behind in recent years, the latest bet that value strategies will regain favor.”

The evidence presented to support this claim:

“Assets under management for one of the biggest value-focused exchange-traded funds tracked by FactSet hit a record $50.3 billion in September. The ETF has advanced 5.1% over the past month.” “Value stocks, often defined as companies whose shares trade at a low multiple of their book value, or net worth, saw the largest divergence in performance from their growth-focused counterparts this decade, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study that looked at the first half of September.” “Meanwhile, investors have pared positions in technology stocks, Treasurys and other assets that have generated big returns in recent years.” “Funds tracking momentum stocks, those that investors are purchasing because they have been rising, recorded last week their first significant outflows since March of this year, according to Deutsche Bank. And one of the biggest momentum-focused ETFs has edged up 1.4% over the past month, underperforming the S&P 500, which has gained 4.2%.”

Iosebashvili and Banerji have their own explanation of why a shift in investment strategy might be in the works.

“The moves are the latest sign of how a jumble of contradictory data has investors grappling with two divergent paths for the U.S. economy.”

You can go to their article, cited above, for their reasoning on this topic. I happen to believe that there is another reason for this possible shift.

As readers of my writing know, I believe that the relatively steady increase in stock prices over the past ten years or so, consistently reaching one historical high after another, came about because of the focus that the Federal Reserve System gave to the stock market as a vehicle for stimulating the economic recovery.

The three fundamental reasons I give for this argument are, as follows:

First, former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, to stimulate the recovery, set out to create a “wealth effect” caused by increasing stock prices. This wealth effect would then serve as the basis for steady and continued increases in consumer spending, which would drive the recovery. This economic program was created as a result of Mr. Bernanke’s many years of economic research supporting the program.

In this, Mr. Bernanke and the Federal Reserve were very successful. The economic recovery is now in its eleventh year, a historical record for the United States.

Second, in order to achieve this goal, the Federal Reserve set out to expand the Fed’s balance sheet in a way that had never been done before, and much of this expansion resulted from three rounds of quantitative easing.

Third, the Federal Reserve signaled market participants during this time period that, if anything, it would err on the side of too much monetary ease, not risking making any mistakes that might result in a collapse of financial institutions or financial markets.

Again, Mr. Bernanke’s study of the Great Depression and the mistake made by the Federal Reserve in raising reserve requirements for the wrong reason in 1937 before the banking collapse that led to the 1937-38 depression, contributed significantly to this way of thinking.

As a consequence, the US stock market rose… and rose… and rose. One new historical high was reached after another during the past decade.

This was the perfect scenario for passive investment. And, passive investment took off during this time. And, as mentioned above, just recently, the amount of funds finding their way to index fund investments exceeded the funds that found their way into active management funds.

Now, some analysts are “sniffing” out hints that this could be turning around.

My reasoning for this is that the Federal Reserve strategy has changed. In two recent articles, see this one and also see this one, I explain why the Federal Reserve has finally changed its approach and also try to explain the problems investors will have in discerning exactly where the Fed will be going in the near future.

The Federal Reserve wants to see the economy continue to grow and it would like to see the stock market continue to rise. But...

And, this is where the uncertainty begins. The Fed is concerned about declining economic growth around the world. It is concerned about the trade issues that may not reach a beneficial outcome, and it is worried about Brexit and what is going to happen to Great Britain. In other words, the global economy is now seemingly playing a bigger role in Federal Reserve decisions.

The bottom line is that investors do not have a “guarantee” that the Federal Reserve will continue to underwrite the US stock market. This means that there will be greater uncertainty about stock prices in the future, and greater volatility, and more need to focus on individual investment opportunities instead of on general market trends.

Iosebashvili and Banerji conclude on this note: “’It’s going to take quite a while to have value regain its normal standing in the marketplace,’ said Bill Smead, chief executive of Smead Capital Management. ‘It’s not as easy as just doing this dash for trash.”’

Yet many say the shift is only getting started.

Again, this is something we must be alert for and be nimble enough to adjust should the change progress.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.