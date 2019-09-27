AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund Offers Up A Safe 5.21% Yield, But Only For A Limited Time

AlphaCentric Income Opportunities (IOFIX)

This is a current income-oriented fund that pays approximately 5.00% and has $3.3B in total assets. Morningstar places the fund in its multisector US bond category. The fund is indexed to the Barclays US Universal Bond Index.

The fund shop is a boutique unit made up of niche strategies with the goal of identifying unique areas of the markets and delivering alpha while mitigating risk. The firm was founded on the basis of providing an unconventional, non-traditional offering of institutional-like strategies in a mutual fund format.

The fund has 391,382 total underlying loans through its ownership of 854 MBS securities. The average home loan value in the portfolio is approximately $250K with an average loan balance of $148K. The implied equity of the portfolio is approximately 41% (LTV of 59%).

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC is the investment advisor to the AlphaCentric line of actively managed mutual funds. Our main edict has been to be the alpha-driven future of investing. That said, we seek to provide financial advisors and investors access to best-in-class, style-forward portfolios in a mutual fund format. AlphaCentric was founded in 2014 with the goal of providing financial advisors and their clients access to distinctive, innovative, alpha-driven investment strategies. The investment strategies implemented in our current fund lineup were once only available to institutional investors and large endowment plans. Our institutional class investment managers of these strategies sought to solve specific problems and address shortcomings in portfolio management. By partnering with AlphaCentric, these managers accessed the operations, marketing and distribution infrastructure necessary to be successful in the mutual fund space. Accordingly, our fund family was born out of the opportunity to bring to market innovative funds that complement traditional investment portfolios in mutual fund format. Since its founding, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC has grown to over $3.1 billion in assets under management. Nationally we have over 20 wholesalers serving our financial advisor clients. - Source

Investment Strategy

The fund will primarily focus its investments in non-agency residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) and a variety of asset-backed fixed income securities (ABS). These ABS may include housing backed credit and other sectors. The fund's allocations depend on management's assessment of the risk-adjusted return potential at a given time. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration.

Fund Characteristics:

Management fee: 1.50%

Potential cap gains exposure: 4%

Min initial investment: $2,500

Load: None

Total Assets: $3.3B

TTM Yield: 4.79%

SEC Yield: 5.21%

Effective Duration: 2.8 years

Standard deviation: 3.62%

The Portfolio

The investments in the fund are primarily allocated to the non-agency MBS space. 94.3% of the fund is invested in the RMBS space with approximately 5% in cash.

These non-agency MBS are the same types of securities that have driven the returns of PIMCO Income (PIMIX) and other well-known PIMCO products like PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI).

The entire strategy revolves around the ownership of this fairly unique and niche sub-sector. The entirety of the non-agency MBS space is only a fraction of the $7T mortgage market - around $550B today depending on what you include. Given the size of the market and that most investors are simply holding them to maturity/call, they can be hard to source. And when you have an open-end mutual fund that is taking on new assets, if you are a 100% pure play in these securities, you have to have a process to be able to continue to buy new assets. This is why they have nearly 5% in cash. They are most likely having a hard time sourcing new securities while taking in a lot of new cash.

The other side of this is that they are losing positions to calls and maturity. Given the drop in rates, prepayments (refinancing) are heating up and pulling out positions at a fast rate.

That of course is one of the goals of the strategy. They have bought many legacy MBS positions at large discounts to par. When they get called (through prepayments), the security gets sold at par or 100 cents on the dollar. The chart below shows that using a specific MBS collateral pool.

This chart is a bit intuitive - but it shows that the more discounted the bond, the greater benefit or payoff when it gets called. They note that the average current price is around $81 for the total market, but IOFIX's portfolio is "more discounted" at $75.

Overall, the "health" of the portfolio has been improving. 15.3% of the portfolio is more than 90 days delinquent in the mortgage payments. While that may sound like a lot, it is an improvement over the last one year (17.4%), two years (18.6%), and three years (22.5%).

The Management Team

One of the reasons I like these niche and boutique fund shops is that they are typically owned and run by ex-professionals of larger more "famous" fund companies. Tom Miner, the principal of the organization, is one of the foremost experts in the non-agency MBS space. He came from Lehman Brothers and Barclays where he worked on the securitized fixed income teams.

Performance

The performance of the fund has been nothing short of spectacular. It is a five-star rated fund from Morningstar. The fund started in the middle of 2015 and has not had a down year. Even thought it launched during the high yield bond swoon of 2014-2016, it still came out of the gates very strongly.

(Source: Morningstar)

The volatility of the fund is also very low (though some is artificial given that many of these securities do not trade daily). The beta is -0.07 compared to the S&P 500, which shows how much of a diversifier it has been since 2016.

The chart below shows some other funds including PIMCO Income which holds a large slug of non-agency MBS (but other stuff as well). IOFIX is going to be a bit more volatile than other non-agency MBS like Semper MBS Total Return (SEMPX) and Angel Oak Multi-Strategy (ANGLX). The reason for that volatility is that IOFIX has more "discount" bonds compared to those other funds. That tends to make it more volatile, both on the upside and the downside.

Data by YCharts

Those strong performance and risk numbers mean capital is flowing into the fund with new flows of $437M so far in 2019 on top of the $200M last year. It remains to be seen if they will close the fund if it continues to bring in the amount of capital it has this year.

Concluding Thoughts

When closed-end fund discounts are tight, we need places to "hide out" and still earn a decent yield. Pooled cash from distributions on our CEF portfolio also needs to be invested until we get one of our opportunities in the CEF space. Those are unpredictable and can take many month to materialize. As such, it makes sense to avoid keeping that capital in cash and instead sacrifice a little yield in favor of being invested.

The non-agency MBS space remains one of the best trades of this century. The purchase of these highly discounted subprime mortgage pools following the recession at fire sale prices was a great trade for PIMCO and many other firms.

Today the non-agency MBS space and the trade are definitely long in the tooth with the upside likely a bit capped from here. IOFIX is a bit different in that it holds the lowest quality and most discounted of those bonds. PCI and PDI have large slugs of these too which is why their NAVs have performed so well over the last few years.

Other funds like SEMPX and ANGLX own more of the higher-quality non-agencies plus the newer issues. The non-agency MBS market, which has been dormant for a nearly a decade now, is finally starting to re-issue new private label MBS. Those are not discounted and tend to trade close to par with lower yields. They are also less volatile because of that.

For those looking for exposure to the PIMCO CEFs like PCI and PDI and waiting for great entry point opportunities, this is a great holding place. Just note that there is a $49 transaction fee on some of the popular brokerages and others may have a short-term redemption charge. The A-share (MUTF:IOFAX) has a 4.75% front-end load on it, which is why we would avoid that share class.

In summary, the fund has been a great steady performer to dampen the volatility in the closed-end fund portfolio while not sacrificing a ton of yield. The portfolio effects of adding these low standard deviation funds that yield nearly 5% to a CEF portfolio that yields 8% can substantially increase the risk-adjusted returns. While we think the yield is likely to slowly trend lower as new money flows in and new bonds purchased yield less, it remains a relatively strong place to allocate capital. This fund will not be open forever, so even establishing a small position as a placeholder to avoid the soft-close (where new investors are restricted from purchasing) may make sense.

