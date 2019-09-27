Fanhua Undervalued According To Our Methods

Many an analyst has burned the midnight oil puzzling over the price of one stock or another. Especially vexing are the stocks of foreign companies listed on exchanges in the United States, such as Fanhua, Inc. (FANH), an independent insurance agency serving China consumers. Such setups do not always fit neatly into the valuation practices taught in the investment banking orientation class. Nonetheless, we want to answer the question: Are the shares of Fanhua fairly priced?

Fanhua, like most foreign companies, was attracted to the U.S. by cheaper cost of capital. Additionally there are the benefits of a wider base of potential investors and greater liquidity that U.S. listings afford. Let us not forget the prestige of ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or pressing the big buzzer at Nasdaq followed by the photo op in Times Square.

For perspective, about 500 of the 2,800 or so stocks listed on the NYSE are those of foreign companies with similar representation on the Nasdaq exchange. Over 150 Chinese companies are listed on U.S. exchanges, representing total market capitalization more than $1.2 trillion. This puts China and its economy well in the crosshairs of analysts trying to calibrate stock value. Figuring out how to value Fanhua tells us a great deal about valuing China-based companies in general.

Fanhua is well seasoned in the China insurance market even if its listed securities are relatively new to the U.S. capital market. The company is profitable and has no debt to keep management awake at night. Furthermore, it faces favorable market conditions. Thus in Fanhua we have a company with enough girth to hold up under typical valuation methods.

Discounted Dividends: shareholder rewards on the cheap?

Strip away the economic and political posturing of any given country, and enterprise value creation is pretty much the same the whole world wide. With a good grasp of the workings of a business and its ability to deliver dividends to shareholders, the market value of the equity component of enterprise value should be revealed as a pearl in an opened clam. Well, that is the theory anyway.

The idea that a stock is worth the sum of all its future dividends is at the heart of the Dividend Discount Model. Of course, those future dividends need to be adjusted or "discounted" to figure out their worth today. This model will not work well for those companies that do not pay a dividend. Fortunately, for this exercise Fanhua’s leadership has been spreading the wealth around through a regular quarterly dividend. Recent guidance from management suggests the dividend is secure for some time to come.

Let’s gather the various data points for this valuation method. First, Fanhua’s annual dividend seems fairly certain at US$1.20 per American depositary share (ADS) or US$0.06 per ordinary share. We need additional inputs, which we will derive from the U.S. capital market since that is where Fanhua has accessed capital and its ADS still trades.

The Capital Asset Pricing Model is one of the few options we have to determine the return currently required by investors in FANH. This model provides insight into the relationship between systematic risk, as measured by the stock’s beta, and expected return. Recently, the beta for Fanhua’s ADS was calculated at 1.34. The current rate of 1.74% of the 10-year U.S. bond rate can be used as a proxy for the risk-free rate. Additionally, a survey of projected returns by major bulge-bracket firms in the U.S. suggests an expected return of 4.7% for the broader U.S. equity market in 2019. Together these factors suggest shareholders require a minimum return of 5.74% from FANH.

Now we are only missing the growth rate to complete our Dividend Discount Model. The growth rate is meant to capture the expansion potential of the company through the plow back of earnings into the company rather than pay out as a dividend. Fanhua has delivered exceptional growth over the past several years as the Chinese middle class has awakened to the merits of protecting assets through insurance. However, that may not be the appropriate rate to assume going forward.

The insurance regulatory agency in China has taken measures to rein in some of the riskier investment practices of insurance providers. Those actions have left some bumps in the road for insurance agencies like Fanhua that distribute insurance products. In the first half of 2019, Fanhua reported a slowing in sales of life insurance policies after one of its insurance company partners discontinued a short-term life insurance product now discouraged by China’s insurance industry regulator. Fanhua has also been disappointed by reduced commissions as insurance companies have moved to preserve their own profit margins by reducing compensation to distributors.

Guidance from Fanhua’s management suggests the company’s future growth will be driven in part by the addition of new insurance company products to its portfolio. However, recently Fanhua management has fretted over the slow pace of new product approval by China’s regulatory gatekeepers. The company and its army of sales agents are apparently hungry for new products.

On the flip side, relaxation of limits to foreign ownership of insurance companies in China has opened the door to numerous European and U.S. insurance companies anxious to gain a foothold in China. This could be a boon to Fanhua, which stands out as one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the China. The China market still relies heavily on large sales forces to distribute insurance products so already Fanhua has inked deals to represent the products of foreign insurers.

Fanhua uses both a team of sales insurance professionals and online platforms to give the middle class consumer exactly the life, property and casualty insurance policy they want via the service model they expect. The company has been winnowing its large base of sales agents to achieve full compliance with recently imposed regulatory requirements for sale agent registration. Building up the number of producing sales agents is a priority. Of the 800,000-plus individuals who have downloaded the company's proprietary apps for agents, just about 55,000 are actively selling policies. A new recruiting program to attract top-notch insurance industry professionals to the Fanhua team could play a role in driving future growth.

Insurance protection rates remain low in China, so it is likely there will be continued opportunity for insurance companies and their distribution partners for several more years to come. The world’s largest insurer, Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY), has forecast that China’s insurance market will quadruple in size as measured by insurance premiums to RMB 16.7 trillion (US$2.36 trillion) by 2036 from RMB 3.9 trillion (US$575 billion) in 2018.

For the Dividend Discount Model we are less concerned about capturing full potential growth as we are in the steady state or minimum growth rate. For the purposes of this exercise we will use a 2% growth rate, although we acknowledge that Fanhua has been growing at a faster pace in the recent past and could very well deliver significantly higher growth in the future.

With all the data points at hand we are ready to compute the intrinsic value of Fanhua’s ADS based on the company’s dividend. The mix of estimates and assumptions, delivers a price of $32.00, well above the current price near $27.00. The assumption of 3% growth indicates an intrinsic value of $43.79. The comparison provides insight into how sensitive the Dividend Discount Model is to growth assumptions.

Market Approach: this little piggy went to market…

Some investors may be less concerned about capturing growth expectations as they are about acknowledging the risks inherent in a foreign operation. The Market Approach to valuation puts risk sentiment front and center by looking at the prices of comparable stocks. The method does require swallowing the cool-aid of the strong form of the efficient market hypothesis. Take a big gulp and assume that all available information in a market is reflected in each stock’s price.

To apply the Market Approach to Fanhua we must compile a well-populated list of companies with similar demand and supply conditions, business model and financial character. We find that Fanhua is the only independent insurance agency based in China with a public stock listed in the U.S. However, we should not be too discouraged. There are after all over 150 China-based companies on the NYSE alone. Certainly, there is at least a handful of these that could provide a proper barometer for valuing Fanhua’s ADS.

Fanhua’s addressable market is the Chinese consumer in general. True enough, the company is targeting middle-class consumers in top-tier urban communities. However, this is more a matter of selecting the low-hanging fruit than a unique market group. Thus we begin with a list of companies offering products and services targeted at any Chinese consumer.

Then we refine the group to include only those with products and services that are likely to be purchased for middle-class and wealthy consumers such as education, banking, lending, wealth management and insurance. Such companies are likely to have similar business models with teams of sales personnel catering to a sometimes fickle customer.

The group also embodies the unique circumstances of being China-based corporations with stocks publicly listed in the U.S. market. Each of these companies embodies the same risks as Fanhua, in that its business is conducted in a location far from where its stock trades. Operations are carried out in a foreign language and currency.

Then there is that messy matter of legal constraints and business practices in the China environment. It is a communist political system with a "planned market economy." Furthermore, China society has distinctive social practices that govern business relationships. Let’s face it, there is a way of doing things in China that presents a unique circumstance for companies operating there. Again, we count on the comparable group to reflect investors’ collective assessment of the risks inherent in this stew.

Finally, a few companies are eliminated because their stocks have not traded regularly or financial data is dated. The end result of the weeding effort is a list of 40 comparable companies that are likely pursuing the same Chinese customers as Fanhua, face similar legal constraints in China and rely on the U.S. capital market for equity financing.

With US$516.6 million in revenue in the 12 months ending June 2019, Fanhua is slightly smaller than the comparable group average sales of US$709.7 million. However, Fanhua is significantly more profitable with an 11.7% operating margin compared with the group average of 1.3%. While a number of the companies carry some debt, Fanhua’s balance sheet is debt free. As a consequence, Fanhua’s return on equity of 16.6% is very near the group average of 17.9%. (The comparison is based on the financial results reported to the U.S. SEC in the most recently reported 12 months. In most cases, the companies have reported financial results up through June 2019, just like Fanhua.)

Thousands of buy-and-sell orders from hundreds of investors, who are assumed to have acted rationally based on the best available information, are reflected in the stock prices of our "comparable forty." In those prices are implied multiples of sales, cash flows, earnings and assets. We will now apply the average of those multiples to Fanhua’s particular sales, earnings, cash flow and book value metrics to see how the company’s ADS should be priced in order to reflect a comparable value. Averaging the four price results yields an intrinsic value of $36.73 for Fanhua’s ADS, also well above its current market price.

The China Conundrum

China-based companies listed in the U.S. have particular elements of risk. Language barriers, dueling government reporting requirements in the U.S. and China, and unique business practices in China have been fodder for numerous promotional and short-sale campaigns featuring the U.S listed stocks of China-based companies. Investors are rightfully wary of being caught up in the whipsaw that can ensue.

It has proven surprisingly particularly easy to promote successful short-and-distort positions in China stocks with carefully crafted articles published on various financial platforms. Such articles are usually filled with just enough innuendo to strike fear in the hearts of shareholders and thus trigger a selloff of shares. There may indeed be good reason to be concerned about a subject company, but those reasons are usually only found in the nitty gritty of financial reports. Such financial or legal realities do not make for easy reading and rarely inspire investors to click the sell button, and therefore they never make it to short-biased articles.

Fanhua is a very good example. The company has recently been the subject of a couple of different short-sale efforts published by Seligman Investments in August 2018 and J. Capital Research in January 2019. We look here at just one of the many points made in these articles to understand the short-seller strategy and examine the implications for pinpointing fair value.

The allegation relates to the sale by Fanhua of Fanhua Times Sales & Service Company and the assets of 18 different property and casualty insurance agencies in October 2017. The contents of a phone call to employees in a local office of the divested operation were cited as proof that Fanhua management has got up to something nefarious, the sale was a sham and that Fanhua’s senior officers remained in control of the assets. Apparently, the employee answered the phone with "Fanhua" and provided assurances to the caller that nothing had changed.

Rather than pointing to corruption by senior officers, the facts of this call could also suggest that this employee was simply trying to assure a caller assumed to be a customer that their insurance coverage and service would be unchanged despite news of a change in ownership. Furthermore, if Fanhua Times Sales & Service retained the "Fanhua" name it would not necessarily point to anything illegal, even if it was less than desirable from a branding standpoint.

The key to determining whether Fanhua has properly sold its property and casualty agency assets is not a random call to some obscure employee. Rather, it is the accounting records and financial reports for the relevant period. Very boring and tedious, but this is where investors need to pry even if the short-and-distort cadre do not find the details to be worthy kindling for an argument the house is on fire.

Investors need to confirm whether Fanhua received payment as promised for the transaction, relinquished control of the operations, and no longer reported the assets, revenue and costs in the Fanhua consolidated financial reports. The details of the transaction are included in Fanhua’s reported assets and cash flows in 2017 and 2018. Thus to answer the question objectively investors are highly dependent upon the veracity of Fanhua’s financial reports and the thoroughness of its auditors.

Herein lays the tripwire for investors trying to determine the value of Fanhua or any other China-based company. Fanhua’s auditor, while an independent public accounting firm and affiliated with a prestigious U.S. accounting firm, is not currently inspected by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). The PCAOB is private-sector non-profit organization set up by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, to oversee the audits of public companies in order to promote preparation of informative, accurate and independent audit reports.

The PCAOB has not been allowed to inspect accounting firms in the PRC that are auditing Chinese companies that trade on U.S. exchanges. There is a danger that left to operate without inspection some audit firms might stray from best audit practices. There is also risk that Fanhua’s filings, which are reliant on audits performed by its accounting firm, could be rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the future. The current trade dispute between the U.S. and China is not likely to resolve this discrepancy anytime soon.

Conclusion: Fanhua undervalued at current price

Putting audit reports aside for the time being, which valuation method better answers our question about fair value?

While artful in the use of a growth rate as a value driver, the Dividend Discount Model is reliant on the beta measure as the singular representation of risk. It may not be enough. Consider that Fanhua’s beta measure of 1.34 is not much greater than the beta measure of Facebook (FB) at 1.28. Yet most investors would view the risk profiles of these two companies as dramatically different.

The argument can be made that the Market Approach does the better job of reflecting the risks inherent in Fanhua and all other listed stocks of China-based companies. Even the risk of misdirection by sensational short-seller articles is potentially represented in comparable market multiples. Yet the Market Approach is backward looking and does not consider future opportunity.

Thus for FANH and perhaps for any other "China" stock, it is better to use both valuation methods. One provides perspective on future value-creation and the other serves as a barometer of risk sentiment. Together these two methods appear to tell investors to take a long position in FANH at the current price, while warning those who already own the stock it may be premature to take profits.

-

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by the author, and it expresses the author's opinion. No compensation was received for the article. The author has a business relationship with a company featured in the article. The equity securities of a company featured in the article is the subject of research coverage under Crystal Equity Research’s CER Report Series sponsored by issuers or their agents.

Additional disclosure: Neither the author of the Small Cap Strategist web log, Crystal Equity Research nor its affiliates have a beneficial interest in the companies mentioned herein.



The equity securities of Fanhua, Inc. are subjects of research coverage under Crystal Equity Research’s CER Report Series sponsored by issuers or their agents.