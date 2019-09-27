Dynavax: On Troubled Waters

A year ago, in an article on Dynavax (DVAX), "Dynavax: Can Heplisav-B Carry The Load?" I characterized HEPLISAV-B in a bullet point as a "problem child". At the time, I was long Dynavax but highly dubitante. Since, I have gradually winnowed a minor position down to nil. After reviewing Dynavax's Q2, 2019 earnings CC, I have determined that there is little apparent reason for investing in this name.

Dynavax's Q2, 2019 HEPLISAV-B report was constructive.

Dynavax reported its Q2, 2019 results on 8/7/19. It reported solid sales for its one FDA approved therapy, HEPLISAV-B, of $8.3 million. The company launched HEPLISAV-B in January 2018; Q2, 2018, was its first full quarter of sales, coming in at $1.3 million.

Since that inaugural quarter of minimal HEPLISAV-B sales, it has managed to bump sales up incrementally quarter by quarter to Q2, 2019's aforesaid $8.3 million. There is definitely a market for the product, and it might even be a viable market for the right company. However, Dynavax may not be that company.

Until its recent reorganization, Dynavax was laboring under the mistaken assumption that HEPLISAV-B revenues could support not only its own costs but also those of a parallel immuno-oncology (I-O) program. In May 2019, after apparently realizing that it was biting off more than it could chew, the company announced that it was "exploring strategic alternatives" for its I-O therapies.

Accordingly, HEPLISAV-B, which has long been an important factor in evaluating Dynavax, is now that and more.

Post-Gray management demonstrates little vision beyond flogging HEPLISAV-B for all that it's worth.

There is always hope when a company sheds an expensive, yet unproductive, CEO. CEO Gray's compensation package during his last three disruptive years with the company exceeded $10 million. Things have to get better, don't they? I was hopeful, though not optimistic, on this score when Dynavax announced its latest restructuring.

The company's May 2019 decision to punt on I-O in favor of focusing on HEPLISAV-B was a wrenching about-face. Its oh-so-recent January 2017 restructuring had just de-emphasized HEPLISAV-B, per the Seeking Alpha headline, "Dynavax Restructures and Emphasizes Immuno-Oncology Program".

These are not casual decisions. Each involved significant wasted expense and disruption of personnel. What is left? Has Dynavax finally got it right so that it is now the best repository for investors' scarce development-stage biotech investment dollars?

To find answers, I opened Dynavax's most recent Q2, 2019 earnings CC and checked out its September 2019 Investor Presentation. On the CC, I learned at the outset that the company continues with its bifurcated chief executive function; the CC listed Ryan Spencer as Co-President and Senior Vice President of Commercial instead of the more common, and far more preferable, CEO or acting CEO.

This was not Mr. Spencer's first Dynavax CC, although it was his first as the lead executive present. He started the call with a disappointing announcement that there was to be no Q&A:

Before we begin, I want to let you know that we will have a slightly different format for today. As you probably saw, we announced an offering this afternoon. And as you can imagine, there will be some activity around that. So we are only providing our prepared remarks this afternoon, and we will not be having a Q&A session.

Boo. Hiss. Without any Q&A, we get no feel for analysts' concerns; we get no chance for clarifications. We know that generalities will go unprobed. No one asked how long the company will continue without a designated CEO; no one asked what process is in place to offload the I-O assets, nor whether the I-O assets are assets as opposed to being liabilities.

The call was not a total waste. We got lots of HEPLISAV-B boosterism, along with tidbits supporting prospects for its successful launch. Expected HEPLISAV-B prospects were reviewed as follows:

In short, our HEPLISAV-B commercialization efforts are making excellent progress, and we expect to achieve net product revenue of between $32 million and $36 million for the full year 2019. We believe this positions us well going into 2020 and beyond for continued steady growth towards our long-term sales objectives.

Dynavax's scary CRG loan has played a role.

Dynavax, with its puny ~$353 million market cap and its still-unproven revenue stream, is mortgaged to the hilt to secure its $178.2 million debt to CRG (p. 8). The company's revenue estimate was not characterized as "guidance" during the call, however its 8-K of the same date does characterize it as such. This 8-K also mimics the earnings call's report on the amendment to Dynavax's loan agreement with CRG, as follows:

On August 7, 2019, Dynavax entered into a second amendment (the “Second Amendment”) to its term loan agreement with CRG Servicing LLC (“CRG”) dated as of February 20, 2018 (the “Loan Agreement”). The Second Amendment amends the annual revenue thresholds for sales of HEPLISAV-B, revising the twelve month measurement periods from beginning on January 1 of each year to beginning on July 1 of each year (including 2019), and further removing Dynavax’s obligations therefor for the period subsequent to July 1, 2022. The Second Amendment also revises that certain Fee Letter, dated as of February 20, 2018, by and between Dynavax and CRG (the “Fee Letter”), increasing the backend facility fee payable by Dynavax under the Loan Agreement...

Interestingly, and ironically, CRG conditioned this change upon Dynavax's receipt of at least $40 million in proceeds from an equity investment within six weeks. The company's 8/12/19 financing reflected on the slide excerpted below apparently satisfied that commitment.

I characterize it as ironic because investors sometimes favor loans over equity because the loans don't dilute their ownership. In this case, CRG as lender seems to have used the clout of its secured position to impose an equity raise on Dynavax.

I was obviously not present at any of the events surrounding CEO Gray's retirement, nor the restructuring. Nonetheless, it seems safe to say that CRG had a heavy role in forcing Dynavax into these decisions. In the article "Dynavax: On Borrowed Time", I discuss the debt covenants which have now been slightly loosened.

I submit that even with the modification, they still pose challenges for management. I have excerpted the covenant from section 10 of the loan agreement below:

Under CRG's 8/7/19 modification, change "January" where it appears to "July". During his Q2, 2019 earnings call, Spencer characterized the situation as follows:

So although, the measurement dates have shifted, the remaining minimum required revenue amounts are unchanged consistent with our belief in the long term trajectory of HEPLISAV-B sales. We continue to be confident in our revenue estimates for 2019 and beyond. And believe this change to our debt agreement should provide equity holders with increased confidence in our liquidity position.

I must admit that I question whether the situation truly reflects Dynavax confidence in the trajectory of HEPLISAV-B sales as opposed to a harder reality where CRG refused to budge any further.

Dynavax's financial situation is fraught.

CFO Michael Ostrach reported on key financial metrics during the Q2, 2019 earnings CC. Beyond HEPLISAV-B net sales already noted, he reported on Dynavax's expense metrics. There we learned that the company is stuck in a jumbo matrix of expense. Its quarterly research and development expenses (pre-reorganization) ran >$16 million; its quarterly selling, general and administrative expenses approached $18 million. And Dynavax's net loss for the quarter was a head-spinning $42.7 million.

Surely, a net loss figure that could spur a strategy relook of the sort Dynavax announced. The restructuring is expected to cost $9.4 million all-in; it is expected to save $8 million per quarter compared to the company's Q1, 2019.

Taking this all together, a quick tally shows a future Dynavax working to grow HEPLISAV-B revenues to meet a quarterly nut of $34.7 million ($42.7 minus $8). To grow Q2, 2019's quarterly revenues of $8.3 million to $34.7 million would require sustained double-digit growth for a number of years.

Slide 13 (below) from the company's referenced 9/19 presentation shows its HEPLISAV-B quarterly revenue growth to date:

Should annual revenue increase from $34 million (midpoint of suggested 2019 revenues) at an optimistic rate of 30% annually, it would take ~5 years to reach breakeven.

On slide 15 of its 9/19 presentation, Dynavax set out its cash situation as follows:

The June 30, 2019 balances mirror its Q2, 2019 10-Q report (p. 8).

Dynavax's once-alluring Immuno-Oncology assets seem to have turned to dust.

Back in the day, Dynavax's hot prospects were all about its I-O development program. Take a look at slide 4 below from the company's March 2019 slide deck:

Slides 10-17 of the March presentation were devoted to extolling the prospects of its I-O therapies. Several in the analyst community were all aboard, as reflected in a May 10, 2018 article under the title, "JPMorgan Sees Entry Point In Dynavax Ahead Of June Oncology Conference". At the time, Dynavax had dropped below $20. The analyst espied an entry point. He set a price target of $25-27.

During Dynavax's Q2, 2019 earnings call, the only discussion of these I-O assets was purely in passing - as in the fact that they were being shut down. There was no hint of any effort being made to monetize any aspect of those.

Slide 3 below from Dynavax's latest presentation does give a scintilla of support to potential value.

Excuse me if this does not lead me to perform somersaults in exultant expectation of a hidden payday for Dynavax investors coming out of its I-O assets. I question whether the company will recover the costs of shutting down its programs, much less netting any shareholder bonus.

Conclusion

Dynavax is very much a work in progress. I was reviewing its website as I was writing on 9/26/19; with great curiosity, I clicked the "Our Pipeline" bar I had been looking for:

A pulldown menu appeared with three options: Adjuvants, Cancer Immunotherapy, and Immune-mediated Diseases. I clicked on each in turn. The return for each was the same:

"Page Not Found"... a fitting epitaph for Dynavax's I-O clinical efforts. The company hardly seems to have any hot plans for monetizing its once-proud I-O program.

I am totally disinterested in buying shares in Dynavax even at today's <$4.00 price point. Company management has yet to show that it can transcend its troubled past. However, I do not see the stock as a "Sell".

There are many ways in which the company could surprise me with positive news. It could indeed fall into some windfall from its long labor in the I-O vineyards. I don't expect that to happen, but it would not surprise me if it did.

On a higher plane of probability lies the potential that the company ramp its HEPLISAV-B revenues at a pace that allows it to catch up with its ample expense profile; then, it could move from loss to breakeven to cash cow.

By my reckoning, Dynavax is destined for mediocrity at best; however, mediocrity could see the company growing HEPLISAV-B revenues to some reasonable portion of the $500 million peak sales that it claims as its destiny. Say in a few years Dynavax matched its HEPLISAV-B revenues to its current market of ~350 million. The company might then command a valuation at a 3-5 multiple of its current price.

Possibilities, to be sure, but not worth putting new money in the name. This management has too many challenges and too few accomplishments. Dynavax is a company that has been spending beyond its means for a long time, a company that owes $178.2 million to an unflinching, some might say predatory lender, a company with only a single income source.

There are too many fish in the rich waters of the biotech sea, companies with problems that are daunting, but that are overmatched by multifaceted potential.

Compare, for example, Dynavax to Omeros (OMER). Each has a single FDA-approved product. Omeros carries a market cap of ~$862 million. Its potential with its approved Omidria therapy and its cornucopia of late- and development-stage therapies make it worth far more than Dynavax can ever be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in Omeros over the next 72 hours.