Kiplinger's Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees September/October Update

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs showed 6.06% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little low-price Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks again led the pack.

These 40 select dividend stocks ranged from 0.00% to 9.13% in annual yield and ranged from -9.95% to 32.68% in annual price target upsides per brokers 9/25/19.

The articles were titled, 25 stocks every retiree should own, and 20 for 20 retirement years. The list was cut to 40 as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing, periodically lists retirement tips. This 40-stock list came from two articles. One by Brian Bollinger, 8/13/18 and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/19.

Foreword

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published by Kiplinger 7/2/19, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

20 Quality Dividend Stocks, (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published by Kiplinger 8/13/18, by Brian Bollinger, "... should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 12.08% To 28.17% Net Gains For 10 Top Kiplinger October Reliable Retirement Dogs Into 2020

Six of 10 top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these July dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 25, 2020 were:

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $281.69, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% less than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Int'l (SWM) was projected to net $237.67, based on a median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) was projected to net $232.46 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates form 14 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 74% more than the market as a whole.

International Paper Co. (IP) was projected to net $217.72, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% more than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) was projected to net $207.90, based on the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 92% less than the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $202.74, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% lesse than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $185.42, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% more than the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) was projected to net $170.43, based on a median of target price estimates from 17 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 86% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $150.22, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% under the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (IBM) was projected to net $120.80, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 78% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.087% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 24% less than the market as a whole.

Source: yesofcorsa.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By September/October Target Gains

KRR (3A) 1-40BYTGT SE/OC19

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By September/October Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement stocks selected 9/25/19 by yield represented four of 11 Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by a the first of two real estate sector representatives, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) [1]. The other real estate representative placed seventh, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) [7].

Two consumer cyclical pups claimed second and tenth places, Meredith Corp. [2], and International Paper Co. [10].

Five from the energy sector placed second, third, fourth, eighth, and ninth: Enbridge Inc. [2], Enterprise Products Partners LP [3], Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)[4], Kinder Morgan Inc. [8], and Exxon Mobil Corp. [9].

Finally, a lone communication services representative placed sixth, AT&T Inc (T) [6], to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top 10 by yield for September/October.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 8.24% To 23.04 Upsides While (31) Six Lowly Downsiders Sank -0.39% To -6.04%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 6.06% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To September/October 2020

10 top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 9/25/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (32) Delivering 14.99% Vs. (33 ) 14.13% Net Gains by All 10 Come September/October 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 6.06% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The fourth lowest-priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.17%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs as of September 25 were: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., Physicians Realty Trust, Kinder Morgan Inc., Enterprise Products Partners LP, Enbridge Inc., with prices ranging from $15.55 to $35.31.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs as of September 25 were: Meredith Corp., AT&T Inc., International Paper Co., Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Exxon Mobil Corp., whose prices ranged from $36.53 to $71.35.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: yesofcorsa.com

