BlackBerry: A Better Value Now Despite Modest Revenue Growth

Despite its challenges, BlackBerry looks like a decent value at under US$5.50, as that prices in only modest growth going forward.

ESS growth has been significantly lower than expected, with guidance estimated at 11% lower than initial expectations, and may be around 0% for the full year.

Full-year revenue growth may be around +24% now, although that is largely due to its Cylance acquisition.

BlackBerry (BB) has seen its stock fall to a price last seen in 2003 after reporting disappointing Q2 2020 results combined with revenue guidance that was narrowed to the lower end of its original guidance. In particular, BlackBerry's Enterprise Software and Services business (representing around 40% of 2019 revenues) was down in the mid-teens year-over-year in Q2 2020 and appears likely to end up slightly negative to slightly positive over the full year.

That being said, BlackBerry's share price appears to be fully pricing in (and then some) its weaker revenue growth outlook, and I think it is a better value now than it was a week ago.

Tepid Revenue Growth

BlackBerry now expects its non-GAAP revenue growth in FY 2020 to be +23% to +25%. While this growth rate seems decent on the surface, BlackBerry's Cylance acquisition closed late in Q4 2019 and only contributed $3 million in non-GAAP revenue to BlackBerry's FY 2019 revenues. Cylance did around $170 million in total revenues in 2019, so that acquisition alone would result in +18% revenue growth in 2020 for BlackBerry if all its businesses grew 0% from 2019.

At the midpoint of its new guidance range, BlackBerry anticipates delivering $1.136 billion in non-GAAP revenue in FY 2020, of which approximately $217 million comes from BlackBerry Cylance (25% to 30% revenue growth from 2019). Excluding BlackBerry Cylance, total company revenue growth would only be +1% year-over-year, although that includes a sharp decline in the Other category (handsets and service access fees). Excluding BlackBerry Cylance and the Other category, revenues are expected to be up +6% year-over-year.

$ Million FY 2019 FY 2020 Orig FY 2020 Revised Internet of Things (IoT) $568 $647 $609 BlackBerry Cylance $3 $217 $217 Licensing $286 $272 $295 Other $59 $15 $15 Total $916 $1,151 $1,136

BlackBerry's original guidance called for total revenue growth (excluding BlackBerry Cylance) of +2% and growth (excluding BlackBerry Cylance and the Other category) of +8%, so the total growth rate has not come down much. However, the Enterprise Software and Services (ESS) business that is reported under IoT has performed poorly.

Enterprise Software and Services Challenges

BlackBerry Cylance has performed up to expectations, while licensing revenues are expected to be up slightly in FY 2020 (I've modeled it at +3%), compared to initial guidance for -5% licensing revenue growth.

This means that the IoT business may only grow +7% this year compared to initial expectations for +14% growth (at guidance midpoint). Within IoT, the BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS) business was always expected to grow faster than ESS. That may have meant +21% and +10% initial growth expectations though, while now BlackBerry may only expect -1% growth from ESS with BSS performing according to expectations.

If BTS was originally expected to grow +16% and ESS was originally expected to grow +13%, the updated guidance would suggest ESS growth of around +2% now. In any case, it appears that ESS growth is down around -11% from initial expectations, and is likely to be close to 0% for FY 2020.

BlackBerry has attributed the ESS softness to the retooling of its salesforce and believes this impact to last through FY 2020, although it does believe that the second-half ESS revenues will be at least a bit improved from the first half. BlackBerry also noted that competition in this sector has become a bit more aggressive.

Valuation

On the positive side, BlackBerry doesn't have any net debt and is still in decent shape financially. Despite diminished expectations, I believe that BlackBerry will be able to deliver mid-single-digit revenue growth (excluding acquisitions) in FY 2021, which would put its revenue at around $1.2 billion.

A 3.5x revenue multiple would then make BlackBerry worth around US$7.50 per share. This appears to be a reasonable valuation estimate for a software company with modest growth.

Conclusion

BlackBerry has run into some challenges in FY 2020 with its ESS business. This business represented around 40% of BB's revenues in FY 2019 and was down in the mid-teens in Q2 2020, with salesforce retooling being blamed for the weak performance. For the whole year, ESS growth is expected to be close to 0%, and given competition, it may be prudent to model in flat to single-digit growth from that business going forward.

At under US$5.50 per share, BlackBerry does not need to grow revenues by much to be a decent value though. I like the stock better at its current price and with slightly reduced growth expectations than I did when it was trading at US$7.50 last week and had a bit stronger revenue growth expectations though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.