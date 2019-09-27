Natural Gas To Remain In Bearish State As Market Is Seen As Oversupplied And Production/Injection Outweighing Demand

Cold West U.S. vs. a Warm Central, Southern, and Eastern U.S. in the near term to shift to a Cool/Cold Canada and Northern U.S. vs. a Warm/Mild Southern U.S. afterwards.

Thursday's injection of 102 BCF further justifies the strength in production and looseness in the market.

Investment Thesis

With the market being seen as loose/oversupplied via stronger production vs. demand and therefore injection in the coming weeks projected above average, the market will remain in a bearish state with downside risk outweighing upside potential.

Natural gas prices edge lower more than 2% into October's expiry on Thursday after EIA's big bearish inventory miss

On Thursday, the October natural gas futures contract settled lower down over 2%, or 7.4 cents ($0.074), to $2.428/MMBtu on its last day of trading. The new front-month November contract settled lower 2.28% or 7.5 cents ($0.075) to $2.443/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the December contract settled down 7.2 cents ($0.072) to $2.596/MMBtu, the January contract settled down 6.3 cents ($0.063) to $2.711/MMBtu, and the February contract settled down 5.6 cents ($0.056) to $2.677/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the soon to be front-month November contract over the past month.

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished lower 2.78% to $20.95.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 8.33% and 5.51% at $17.05 and $14.22, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 8.12% and 5.24% at $117.42 and $26.72, respectively.

U.S. inventories for the week ending September 20 surge much higher than consensus with an injection of 102 BCF

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 102 BCF for the week ending September 20. This fell above the trading range of 79-100 BCF, and was well above the consensus estimate of 89 BCF. The build of 102 BCF for the week ending September 20 is compared to the 51 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 74 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,205 BCF vs. 2,761 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,252 BCF. That's 444 BCF higher than last year but 47 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of September 16-20.

According to Raymond James & Associates, the 102 BCF injection implied that the market is 3.3 Bcf/d looser year over year, and is averaging 1.4 Bcf/d looser over the past month.

Production increases while demand slips week over week in latest EIA supply/demand report

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon. The data showed that week/week total production increased 0.6 BCF/d, from 96.9 BCF/d to 97.5 BCF/d, for the week ending September 25. That puts the year/year at a surplus at 5.8 BCF/d (97.5 BCF/d vs. 91.7 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand decreased 1.8 BCF/d, from 83.1 BCF/d to 81.3 BCF/d, for the week ending September 25, with the year/year slightly up 0.2 BCF/d (81.3 BCF/d vs. 81.1 BCF/d).

Increases in marketed and dry production led in the week/week supply increases. Despite the increase in residential/commercial demand, decreases in power and industrial demand led total U.S. consumption lower. LNG exports were down week/week despite the increases in Mexico exports. Overall, the report was in favor of supply with the week/week increase compared to demand, which saw a decrease week/week. Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending September 25.

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending September 25.

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

It's a tale of two seasons across the Lower 48 in the near term with a cold, wintry West U.S. and a summer-like central, southern, and eastern U.S.; pattern shifts to a cool Canada/northern U.S. vs. warm southern U.S. first full week of October

A highly amplified (wavy) large scale jet stream pattern will develop over the next 24 hours. This pattern will feature anomalously strong upper level ridging over the Gulf of Alaska (GOA), broad upper level troughing/cyclonic flow over Canada sagging southward into the western U.S., and anomalously strong upper level ridging over the eastern half of the country (centered over the Southeast U.S.).

From a temperature standpoint, this setup (over the next 5-6 days) will produce summer-like temperatures with well above normal temperatures (10-20F plus anomalies) over the southern and eastern U.S. Day to day record-breaking heat is anticipated across sections of the Southeast with temperatures climbing well into the 90s Friday through the middle of next week.

In contrast, much below (cooler) than normal temperatures will take place over the western U.S. (including the Northern Rockies and Plains) this weekend through mid next week. During this time frame, high temperatures will run 10-25F below normal with localized areas in Montana seeing daytime high temperatures 30F below normal. Day to day record cold temperatures are likely Sunday through early to mid next week. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (September 27-October 2) temperature pattern.

In the 6-11 day time frame, the extreme temperatures will relax as the jet stream pattern becomes less amplified (more zonal/flat). This will allow for the cool temperatures to shift to the northeast across Canada and the northern half of the Lower 48 giving way to a cool Canada/northern U.S. vs. a warm southern U.S. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 3-8) temperature pattern.

In the 11-16 day time frame, the pattern looks to shift to a warm western U.S. vs. a cool eastern Canada and Northeast U.S. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (October 6-11) temperature pattern.

In terms of precipitation, the pattern over the next week will remain active/wet across the northern and central U.S. courtesy of upper level troughing over the western U.S. and the placement of the jet stream over the central U.S. sandwiched in between cold to the West and warmth/heat to the East.

There are a number of storm systems move over the northern and/or central U.S. including a significant, possibly historic early season snowstorm with blizzard conditions over portions of the Northern Rockies this weekend into early next week, and heavy rain threats across the central U.S. late week through next week. Figure 10 below is a screenshot depicting a powerhouse storm system that will bring a significant, potentially historic early season winter storm to the Northern Rockies this upcoming weekend.

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite cool shots that will be sweeping through mostly the northern U.S. over the next two weeks and demand that's expected to run above average, the cool air mass anticipated will be of Canadian origin and thus not strong enough to necessitate a rally. Additionally, after Thursday's big bearish injection miss, and additional bearish injections in the offing, the market should remain in a bearish state with downside risk outweighing upside potential.

Expect a price range between $2.30 and $2.50 over the next week for the front-month October futures contract. UNG will trade between $18.00 and $22.00.

Figure 11 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 12 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 13 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 13: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

