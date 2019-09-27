Pershing Square Holdings - Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Shares currently trade at 23 times consensus analyst estimates for 2019 earnings, a discount to the historical average, and below our estimate of the company's intrinsic value.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton's (NYSE:HLT) most recent quarterly results continue to reinforce our view that the company's robust value proposition and asset-light, fee-based business model should allow it to compound earnings per share at a mid-to-high teens growth rate for years to come. This past quarter, Hilton grew units more than 7%, contributing to 8% franchised and management revenue growth, 11% EBITDA growth and 21% earnings per share growth (helped by a lower effective tax rate and fewer shares outstanding). Revenue per available room ("RevPAR") grew 1.4% this quarter, which outperformed the industry, as Hilton continues to gain share in a subdued market environment. Reflecting the asset-light nature of its business model, Hilton modestly increased its 2019 guidance for EBITDA and EPS growth despite lowering the high-end of its RevPAR growth (from +1-3% to +1-2%) due to modestly weakening conditions in the US and China.

We believe that the combination of Hilton's fee-based business model, large unit development pipeline, substantial share buyback program, and superb management team continue to be under-appreciated by the market as the company can achieve strong earnings per share growth even in a weaker environment for revenue per available room. While Hilton's shares have appreciated 33% this year, the shares currently trade at 23 times consensus analyst estimates for 2019 earnings, a discount to the historical average, and below our estimate of the company's intrinsic value based upon its high-quality, predictable cash flow stream and strong future growth potential.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.