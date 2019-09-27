FedEx: I'm Not Jumping Ship

I think this company has the potential to bounce back long-term and investors interested in gaining exposure to the logistics space should look into the stock.

In a market where attractive value is hard to come by, FedEx’s (FDX) recent sell-off has certainly caught my eye. Truth be told, there may not be another U.S. company that has been hurt worse by the U.S./China trade war than this one. Since the start of this trade skirmish, FedEx has missed expectations and been forced to lower earnings guidance several times. Many believe that FDX CEO Fred Smith is one of the finest executives in the world, yet he doesn’t appear to have an answer to the headwinds that his company faces. Up until recently, FDX was considered a best in breed name in the transports space, yet rival United Parcel Service (UPS) is beating it handedly on a relative basis. It wasn’t long ago that FDX was thought of as one of the best, high dividend growth companies out there as well, yet its recent troubles have been so bad that the company missed its recent dividend increase and the company’s annual dividend increase streak is now under threat. Simply put, it’s difficult to find redeeming qualities about this stock right now. Analysts are jumping ship left and right. But, you know what they say about buying when there is blood in the streets. The broader markets may still be doing fine, but FDX shares are beaten and bloody for sure. So, should value oriented dividend growth investors consider buying shares of this stock while it's in the trade war dog house?

Lowered Expectations

FedEx just reported its Q1FY20 results and the stock slipped more than 15% on the data. The quarterly results met expectations on the top-line, but EPS came up short. It wasn’t this quarter’s data that really spooked investors, but instead the disappointing guidance that management gave during the recent quarterly conference call. It’s clear now that FDX has issues because lowered guidance is becoming a trend here.

In short, this is the statement given by CFO Alan Graf, that really caused the stock to tank:

“Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal 2020, we are now forecasting adjusted earnings per share of $11 to $13 per share. The new forecast reflects our lowered revenue outlook, driven by increasing trade tensions, and the corresponding weakening in global economic conditions, especially industrial production that has occurred since our June earnings release. With the increasing uncertainty of trade negotiations and government policies, forecasting customer demand and our corresponding earnings is exceedingly difficult.

Our forecasts assume moderate U.S. economic growth, current fuel price expectations and no further weakening in international economic conditions. A further ramping and anti-trade measures and/or adverse changes in international trade policies and relations would likely drive additional weakness in our business. While our current expectation is to earn slightly above the midpoint of our $11 to $13 range, we believe the range is appropriate given the current macro and business conditions we are experiencing.”

Quarterly Results

CEO Smith began the call highlighting three primary concerns that he brought up to the board in a recent meeting:

“One, beginning in the fall of 2018, it had become clear that global trade disputes were adversely affecting manufacturing in Europe and Asia, thereby slowing international shipping demand.”

“Two, our TNT integration was facing its most important phase, leading to the integration of European ground operations by the end of FY 2020.”

“And three, we plan to add capabilities to enhance our services for the rapidly growing e-commerce market, which we expect to grow in the United States from 50 million to 100 million packages per day by 2026.”

To me, 2 of the 3 of these challenges present clear upside opportunity. The trade war has been a major concern for FedEx for a while now, yet unless you believe that the spat between the U.S. and China is going to go on indefinitely, it should be only a matter of time before some of the macro issues that are holding the company’s growth back dissipate. Personally, I think FDX would be one of the biggest benefactors of a trade war agreement. FDX shares were trading well above $200 when these issues began and even though the stock is below $150 today, I think we’d be talking about a $200+ stock again very quickly if a deal was made.

The third bullet point regarding the growth on e-commerce presents another growth opportunity for FDX. Historically, FDX has focused on B2B shipping, which still makes up the majority of its volumes. However, it’s clear that the rise of e-commerce is a long-term growth market and Smith believes that FDX can use its leading ground shipping network and technologies to compete for more market share.

Management noted that it believes that “more than 90% of incremental domestic parcel volume from 2018 to 2026 is expected to come from e-commerce”.

With this in mind, the company is rapidly building out its infrastructure to capture this market share and better serve consumers' needs. FDX has the most automated infrastructure delivery in the industry (due to management’s heavy investments into its network technologies over the years) and it believes that it has the opportunity to take significant market share due to its ability to offer best-in-class service at very competitive rates.

Throughout the conference call we heard several executives talk about the importance of capturing market share in the e-commerce area because of the double digit CAGR that market is expected to experience in the coming years. It’s clear this is a priority for the company and I think it makes a lot of sense.

When investors talk about B2C/last mile shipping (especially in the domestic market) they become worried about Amazon (AMZN) as the 800 lb. gorilla in the room, known for disrupting the industries that it enters. Shipping costs are a major headwind for AMZN’s retail segment and as you can see on the graphic below, that company is making strides to deliver more and more of its own packages. You’ll also notice on the graph that FDX has very little exposure to AMZN. FDX recently ended its relationship with that company, which was a short-term headwind for the B2C ground shipping volumes. However, management noted that the AMZN business came with unique costs and FDX has already lined up new clients to help replace the lost volumes that should generate higher margins.

Source: Q1 CC Presentation, Slide 3

The last challenge that Smith listed regarding the important phase of the TNT integration is more of a tossup to me. I was initially bullish on the TNT move when FDX made it because I thought globalization was a force that was here to stay and increasing international market share was going to be a good thing. Well, since then we’ve seen a rise in nationalism across the globe and a weakening in the Eurozone, making TNT look much less attractive. Long-term, I think this move will prove to be productive, but in the short-term, my European outlook isn’t bright (especially on a relative basis to the U.S. and even Asian markets) which creates doubt in my mind with regard to management hitting its original goals for TNT integration.

Staying true to its history, FDX continues to invest in itself. Smith highlighted a handful of improvements that the company hopes to make in the FedEx ground area, expanding its oversized packaged delivery capacity and increasing the number of return services and pickup/drop off points. The company is also adding FedEx direction options for heavy/hard to handle items, which management believes can add millions to its package volumes.

In short, FDX appears to have its sight on the USPS with regard to the domestic ground market. Smith noted in the call that these investments will increase capex in the short-term, yet he (and the Board of Directors) agree that they will “significantly reposition FedEx for strong future earnings.”

Tough Global Conditions

In the face of weakness, FDX is also taking steps to reduce costs. Smith mentioned that the company was retiring/grounding nearly 20 aircraft due to softening in the global economy. Graf noted that, “The modernization of our aircraft fleet lowers costs through enhanced reliability, reduced maintenance costs, and improved fuel efficiency.”

Considering the company’s negative outlook on both domestic and global trade/economic health, I think these measures also make sense and show that this management team is taking steps to protect its bottom-line.

Regarding this negative economic outlook, in the CC, Executive Vice President, Brie Carere mentioned that the company is reducing its outlook for domestic growth as well, with its real GDP estimate falling 20 bps to 2.3%.

She cited weak domestic PMI as one of the primary signs of a slowdown in the United States. She cited weakness in Germany’s manufacturing segment and the pressures that Brexit is having not just on Britain, but also its major trading partners in the region, as primary reasons for Europe’s slowdown as well.

Carere highlighted China’s industrial performance being at a 10-year low, in large part, due to the trade war. She mentioned that this has led to pain for all Asian economies with high exposure to China.

In short, the global growth picture is a bleak one. Carere said that in the most recent quarter, global trade volumes declined year over year for the first time since 2009. She thinks that the negative global PMI numbers are pointing towards a negative annual trade volume figure as well. This hasn’t happened since 2009, either.

Carere closed her statement regarding the macro outlook strongly, saying:

“As we have stressed before, a zero tariff zero subsidy global trade environment is the most powerful economic growth engine there is. We will continue to push for policies that stimulate rather than depress global trade.”

While management was frank that political decisions being made across the world are hurting growth, they weren’t completely negative on their company’s own outlook. After her trade war critic, Carere then moved on to “what we can control”, highlighting the continued long-term opportunity to benefit from international growth, saying:

“Right now our sights are set on an addressable transportation market totaling $550 billion worldwide. The majority of this opportunity lies outside of the United States where FedEx share has significant opportunity for growth. International is a clear opportunity for us with tremendous runway ahead.”

This echoed the tone heard throughout the rest of the call. Management was cautious in the short-term due to issues that are largely out of its control, but remains bullish long-term because of the secular tailwinds that the logistics industry benefits from.

Is UPS The Better Logistics Play?

I agree that the logistics space is a good place to be invested long-term. But, FedEx isn’t the only option.

The performance gap between FDX shares and UPS shares thus far throughout 2019 is very interesting to me. As you can see on the graph below, UPS has posted serious alpha relative to its largest peer in the logistics space.

Historically, we’ve seen FDX provide better growth and generally speaking, higher margins. The main complaint you see investors making when comparing these two business models is the impact of extensive unionization. FDX appears to empower drivers more in an entrepreneurial way, which has led to more productivity.

Sales growth EPS growth (reported EPS) Gross margin Net margin FedEx 9% 18.50% 22.54% 3.72% UPS 5.38% 9.80% 18.10% 6.66%

It’s this higher productivity that has historically led investors to believe that FDX was the best-in-breed play. Not only has FedEx produced better growth, but the company has been known for being more aggressive in technological investments and M&A moves that are meant to increase operational efficient and market share, leading to a tighter grip on large market share over the long-term. This is why the net margin figure is lower in the graph above. For years, FDX’s higher capex as a percentage of operating cash flows was applauded. The market viewed this as a forward thinking company with a strong growth mindset. Well, now that growth has slowed, we’re quickly seeing the positive sentiment surrounding the change.

While FedEx’s recent results are certainly better than UPS’s, it's not as if the UPS results are bad. Give me mid-single digit sales growth, high single digit EPS growth, and a 3.5% dividend yield and I’m going to be a happy camper every day of the week. Since UPS’s results have been more stable in the face of the trade war, I think the market is coming to a conclusion.

FDX’s focus on generating outsized growth in foreign markets is backfiring, in large part, due to the trade war. Thankfully for FDX investors, I don’t think we’re looking at a secular issue here. I don’t believe that we’ve seen the end of globalization. Sure, there has been a rise of protectionist/nationalistic politics in our years, but if I know anything about politics it’s that it typically doesn’t take long for the pendulum to swing the other way.

I also think the higher yield has made UPS more attractive on a relative basis in this Z.I.R.P./N.I.R.P./T.I.N.A. world that we live in. I know that’s why I prioritized building out my UPS position rather than my FDX position earlier in the year when both stocks were beaten down. Since then, UPS has posted 20%+ gains whereas FDX is still hovering around 52-week lows. Admittedly, this short-term outperformance could simply be dumb luck on my part. But, I think there is something to a safe, high yield that offers reliable dividend growth in today’s market.

Is FedEx Still a Dividend Growth Company?

Speaking of dividends, I think it’s important to focus on the fact that FedEx missed its recent dividend increase. This company usually announces increases in June when declaring the July dividend. However, in 2019, management stuck with the $0.65/share figure that FDX had been paying. FDX has now declared that $0.65/share dividend for 6 quarters in a row. The company maintains its dividend growth streak at the moment because 2019’s annual dividend will still be higher than 2018’s. However, for management to avoid a freeze and extend FDX’s annual dividend increase streak from 17 to 18 years, management will have to post a raise in the coming quarters.

I respect FDX management for being conservative and wanting to get as much information regarding the global trade outlook that it can before increasing the burden that its dividend will have on its cash flows/balance sheet. Obviously a frozen dividend is much better than a slashed dividend. But, considering the fact that the current annual payment is $2.60 and FDX is guiding from ~$12/share in EPS in 2020 at the mid-point (representing a 21% forward payout ratio), I think the company still has room to grow its dividend without putting the balance sheet at risk alongside capex, investments, and pension obligations.

FDX’s yield remains quite low even after the recent sell-off. Right now, shares yield just 1.71%. I’m happy to own a stock with a yield less than 2% so long as it provides reliable double digit growth. As a long-term investor, I can appreciate the compounding power of double digit growth; it doesn’t take long for the passive income generated by even the smallest initial yield on cost to become significant if it's compounding at a double digit rate.

For years, FDX achieved my expected results. This is why I’m long a full position of FDX shares. FDX’s quarterly dividend has doubled in size, twice, since 2013 and considering the low payout ratio, I thought it could double again over the next 5 years or so. Yet, management’s recent decision regarding the dividend appears to point towards a more cautious approached towards shareholder returns and if FDX cannot be viewed as a top-tier dividend growth name, then their yield becomes much less attractive.

Conclusion

Right now, I’m down ~26% on my FDX which has a cost basis of $196.92. I bought my FDX shares into weakness, but frankly put, I underestimated the impact of the trade war and I was too early. I haven’t added to the position because it carries a full weighting and while I think the stock is cheap now, the company’s low yield and dividend growth prospects aren’t yet attractive enough for me to double down.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, FDX shares are trading at their cheapest levels in years when using trailing twelve month data. But, the stock market isn't about the past, but instead, growth potential in the future. Using management's negative guidance, FDX shares aren't trading quite as cheaply as they appear at first sight. My next target entry point would be looking at the ~10x forward EPS mark, which is in the $120 range (if the dividend were still growing at a double digit pace, that target multiple would be much higher). But, since it isn't, I'm relying primarily on value to inspire a purchase rather than dividend growth oriented metrics and when that's the case, I need to see a really wide margin of safety.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

However, since I’m down double digits, I also have no inclination to sell the stock because I absolutely hate locking in losses. Long-term, I continue to believe that FDX will be fine. If I had to guess, in a decade or so, I’d say that FDX shares will carry a much higher share price than they do today. With that viewpoint in mind, why would I lock in losses when I could simply wait and let time turn them into gains?

I’m happy to stay put in the stock for now, ignoring a lot of the short-term noise related to trade, and instead focusing on the long-term growth prospects of the logistics industry. UPS appears to be the safer stock pick to me right now, but that doesn’t mean that FDX has lost its blue chip status. If there’s one thing I know about the stock market, it’s that buying and holding shares of high quality U.S. companies typically lead to wealth creation over time. I see no reason why FDX would turn out to be an outlier in this regard. I’m certainly disappointed in the dividend growth news and I’d obviously rather see all of my positions in the green rather than the red, but I remain bullish on FDX and at these beaten down levels, I think value investors should give this company a look because it’s trading for just 12x the mid-point of its updated 2020 guidance.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha. Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, UPS, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.