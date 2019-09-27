Takeaways From My Review Of Vedanta's Annual Report

Introduction

When it comes to doing an in-depth analysis of Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL) there are a lot of moving pieces (currencies, subsidiaries, commodities, etc.). I had been waiting for the company to release their 2019 fiscal year annual report to do a comprehensive review and update. It came out recently and I spent many hours going through it and updating my financial model. At the same time, this review also required a review of Hindustan Zinc's 2019 fiscal year annual report. I wish Hindustan Zinc had a liquid trading vehicle in the U.S. as this is the superb play on zinc, lead, and silver. Hindustan Zinc is Vedanta Ltd.'s Zinc India segment. Vedanta Ltd. owns 65% of the company. Hindustan Zinc's combined operations dominate the 1st quartile of the zinc cost curve and it the business has net profit margins in the 33% range with only $1 per lb. zinc, $.90 per lb. lead, and $16 per oz. silver. For the time being, Zinc India is Vedanta's core profit generator, but its oil & gas segment is rising fast.

Vedanta's Strategy

A theme that echoes from Vedanta Resource's (the parent of Vedanta Ltd.) Executive Chairman, Anil Agarwal, and Vedanta Ltd.'s investor communications is that the company's strategy is to grow to supply India's resource needs. Agarwal is a prominent Indian billionaire who seems to have the ear of the leadership of India and South Africa.

Vedanta has the vision of producing half of India's oil demand. According to the 2019 BP Statistical Review of World Energy, India's 2018 oil demand was 1.9 billion barrels. On a consolidated basis, Vedanta is currently producing about 68 million barrels per year which only covers 3.5% of Indian demand. As you can see, Vedanta has a long way to go. The company's interim target is to increase oil and gas production by roughly 138%. This could get it to 15%+ of Indian demand. Because of these targets, I expect the Oil & Gas segment to continue to become a larger piece of Vedanta's overall earnings pie.

As Vedanta continues to expand under this strategy, 2 gaping holes are copper mine production and iron ore. Vedanta's Tuticorin copper smelter has been sidelined. In my financial model I just assume it does not come back online, although it most likely will at some point. From an acquisition standpoint, copper mine production would seem like a likely candidate. India only has a tiny amount of domestic copper production and it all comes from the state-owned Hindustan Copper. India does have ample reserves of iron ore but production remains mired in bureaucracy. Vedanta produced 4.5 million tonnes of iron ore in FY 2019, but is Goa operations remained sidelined due to judicial actions effecting the iron producing region. Iron ore is an area where there is plenty of room for domestic expansion. It is too bad for India that they did not have this sorted out, because they could have benefited from the current deficit and even been exporting iron ore to China.

Zinc-Lead-Silver and Oil & Gas

For now, Vedanta Ltd. is all about zinc-lead-silver and oil & gas. I estimate that 50% of fiscal year 2020 (which started April 2019) EBITDA will come from zinc-lead-silver (assuming modest zinc prices) and 79% of EBITDA will come from the zinc and oil & gas segments combined. If the global economy would eventually return to a high oil price, high inflation environment—something like a 1970s stagflation—then Vedanta would be in the driver seat with its oil & gas and silver production. With its high dividend yield (more on that later), shares of this company are actually a superb high-yield, inflation protection investment.

Hindustan Zinc produced 25.3 million ounces of silver in fiscal year 2019. Production is expected to rise to 28.2 million ounces in a few years. The company has mentioned that they have plans to increase this by another 25%. Hindustan Zinc could be producing 35 million ounces of silver late next decade. Silver production increases are coming as the Sindesar Khurd mine continues to expand production.

In its annual report, Hindustan Zinc noted that Sindesar Khurd "is a world-class silver rich mine with state-of-the-art infrastructure and best-in class mechanisation." [HZL_Annual-Report-2018-19.pdf] The underground operation at Sindesar Khurd uses wireless sensors in autonomous drill rigs for predictive maintenance. Sections of the mine have Wi-Fi and machines operating underground there gather data that is analyzed to enhance them and make them more productive.

Sindesar Khurd has 32.5 million tonnes of Reserves remaining grading 4.1% zinc, 3.2% lead, and 171 grams per tonne silver which gives it 196 million ounces of silver in its Reserve bank. 171 grams per tonne is high grade for a silver mine nowadays, yet alone a primary zinc-lead mine. Its Measured, Indicated, & Inferred Resource is roughly 2.5 times larger and but grades an overall lower 89 g/t silver.

Financial Outlook

Getting to a serious earnings and/or free cash flow estimate for Vedanta Ltd. is a lot of work given all the moving pieces, but I made it to the top of the mountain. Assuming $1.18 per lb zinc in fiscal year 2020, $1 per lb. zinc thereafter, $16 per oz. silver, and $60 per barrel brent crude, my fiscal year 2020 free cash flow per share estimate is USD $1.37 per share (for the VEDL ADR security), my fiscal year 2021 estimate is $1.56, and my fiscal year 2022 estimate is $1.61. The rising earnings & free cash flow trajectory is mainly due to the giant Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa currently ramping up to full production capacity. You can pick your own price multiple depending upon your outlook for the global economy, metals, and oil & gas. I am using 7.5 on a forward looking basis which undervalues the stock by about 25% at the current price.

Notably, at my conservative long-term zinc and oil prices, I see Vedanta having no problem paying continuing to pay out ₹7,000 in dividends which equates to a little over USD $1 billion and a 11.3% dividend yield at the current share price.

It is important to understand that under Vedanta Ltd.'s capital allocation framework the company will trade at a lower price multiple because its strategy is to pay out high dividends. They could invest more in growth and reduce the dividend which could lead to a higher price multiple, but this is not the current trajectory.

One thing I think the company should do is start paying down its debt because its cost of capital is too high. The company is carrying a relatively high debt load (USD $7.7 billion) but they also have (USD $4.7 billion) of investments. Unless, these investments are generating significantly higher returns than the cost of debt it makes sense to pay down debt. This scenario has me concluding that perhaps they have accumulated this investment "war chest" for acquisitions. When I subtract out the long-term investments from invested capital, the company is earning free cash flow returns on invested capital in the 9% range which is near the top of the pack for diversified mining Majors. If they pay down debt it would increase these returns on invested capital even further. Free cash flow returns on invested capital is a crucial metric for analyzing miners in my mind because it reveals the quality of assets and the past success of management in executing on capital projects. Vedanta's management has done a relatively good job here.

Strategic Conclusion

Vedanta Ltd. is capable of 20%+ earnings growth in the current fiscal year and 15%+ in the next fiscal year even if oil and metals prices remain at modest levels. The key driver right now is the ramp-up of the the giant Gamsberg mine in South Africa to phase 1 production capacity.

I like Vedanta Ltd.'s high dividend policy as it allows longer-term investors to continue to extract returns from the business while the commodity rollercoasters roll on. As you can see on the following weekly (log) price chart, Vedanta Ltd.'s stock price has been on quite a rollercoaster: Source: Barchart.

I suspect that we will look back and see that the 2019 malaise in the share price was a great time to be buying.

The key takeaway from my review of Vedanta Ltd.'s Annual Report is that the management undoubtedly positioning the company for serious growth. It has ambitious goals, a cash war chest for potential acquisitions, and lengthening track record of a willingness to invest aggressively. It will be interesting to see how this company evolves over the next decade.

