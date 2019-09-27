Truck Tonnage Update: Still Looking Good

The most recent datapoint, for August, registered a 3.2% drop from July, but it still shows a 4.1% year over year gain.

Truck tonnage, which is published monthly by the American Trucking Associations, has a strong tendency to track the level of stock prices over time. That's not surprising, since the physical volume of goods carried by trucks (which represents "70.2% of the tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, including manufactured and retail goods," according to the ATA) should be a reasonable proxy for the overall economy, and stock prices tend to rise as the economy grows.

Last month's post showed a huge spike in July truck tonnage, but to be fair the series has been unusually volatile of late. The most recent datapoint, for August, registered a 3.2% drop from July, but it still shows a 4.1% year over year gain. Fiddling with the data, I discovered that a three-month moving average does an excellent job of smoothing out the inherent volatility of this index, and it shows the series to be in a definite uptrend. All of which suggests the equity market may be a bit too cautious about the current health of the economy.

Chart #1

Chart #1 shows the raw data for truck tonnage (white line) and the three-month moving average of the same data (yellow line). Note how the volatility in the data almost completely disappears using a three-month moving average. That suggests there are some problems with the seasonal adjustment factors that are being used by the ATA.

Chart #2

Chart #2 compares the three-month moving average of the trucking data with the level of the S&P 500.

