Industrial Activity Slowdown Cast A Shadow Over DXP Enterprises's Outlook

Some of the indicators signal contraction in industrial activity, which may lead to a fall in demand in this category.

DXPE's Short-Term Outlook Is Not Bright

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) provides maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) products, equipment, and integrated services. I expect the stock price to decline in the short-term, given the lack of demand offtake in the industrial products. However, the company can be relatively undervalued at the current level. If the energy price holds steady and industrial activity resumes, there can be upside potential in the medium term.

The U.S. manufacturing index contracted in August, which is a warning sign. In many large economies across the globe, too, demand concerns in the energy markets are brewing, although energy production has not decelerated. Despite some adverse developments, the company maintained a stable gross margin by leveraging its inventories and innovative designs and providing quality solutions, especially in the infrastructure business. It also has no near-term financial obligations, although negative cash flows can be a concern.

What Are The Indicators Showing?

Let us look at some of the industry indicators. The U.S. rig count declined (4% down) in Q2 over a quarter ago, despite the average crude oil price recovering by 8.5% during this period. On top of that, the completions rig count decreased in Q2 versus a quarter ago, as evidenced by the EIA's DPR data. In the U.S., The upstream customers are looking to reduce their 2019 E&P capex budget faster than initially expected. Canada's rig count is down versus Q2 2018, although it has moved up significantly versus Q1 (up 41%).

The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has held its ground since the beginning of Q3 (July 1 to September 23), while the Canadian rig count has added more rigs during this period. The U.S. rig count has dropped further by 9% since the beginning of the current quarter (i.e., Q3 2019). It looks like the international energy activity will hold steady in Q3, while North America will diverge. The U.S. E&P activity will stay subdued, while Canada operations are on the recovery path.

Some of the indicators are continuing to signal a slowdown for DXPE in Q2. The ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 49.1 as of August 2019, compared to 51.2 in July, which can be particularly concerning because this is the first time since January 2016 that the manufacturing index points to a contraction in activities. The deceleration was the most noticeable in trades, which was adversely affected by adjustments in the supply chain as a result of moving manufacturing activities from China. As the indicators point out, DXPE's revenues are likely to get negatively affected in Q3 2019.

Analyzing The Strategies

In response to some of the critical indicators' decelerating growth, DXPE has designed strategies to increase market share even though it will lack revenue or margin growth until the sentiment improves. The company banks on the resilience of the Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions segments' growth to counter the slowdown. The Supply Chain Services added new customers in the energy segment, while the company added new sites in the food and beverage, aerospace, and medical device industries. However, the roll-out of new customer sites did increase operating costs related to the initial hiring of on-site personnel and inventory burn-off, which reduced the operating margin. We can expect the margin to back up again once the ramp-up is complete and the full revenue potential is realized.

In this context, investors might be interested in knowing how the company is improving the Innovative Pumping Solutions segment operating margin. As the fracking industry uses a massive quantity of water, there is a significantly growing market for water infrastructure business. While there are plenty of companies that provide pipelines, DXPE focuses on delivering solutions for engineering, systems design, and fabrication through integrated pump packages and remanufactured pumps according to customers' specifications. Since pump packages require MRO products and original equipment manufacturers' (or OEM) equipment, the company can lower cost by leveraging its inventories and innovative designs and providing quality solutions.

From Q1 2017 to Q2 2019, the segment operating income has increased by 243%. Although the company does not expect rapid growth in the short-term, it does expect the margin to hold steady in the coming quarters. In the recent quarters, the IPS segment margin was under pressure due to a fall in remanufactured pumps sales, which are typically the company's highest gross margin products. DXPE expects to revamp sales of these pumps in the coming quarters, which can pull margin up.

Tariff Hike Won't Affect Margin Much

The other key point to remember is DXPE, unlike many of its peers in the MRO supplier industry, has had a much lesser impact from the tariff war between China and the U.S. This is because it pays fewer tariffs on products sold. While many of its peers had to pass on the effect of higher tariff to the customers, the company could mostly avoid it because it has less exposure to buying products from China. Although it buys HP-Plus pumps from China, it does not involve any tariff. If we do a margin level analysis, the company's gross margin has been resilient over the past several quarters. From Q2 2017 through Q2 2019, the average gross margin has been 27.2%, while in Q2 2019 it expanded to 27.6%. So, there is little evidence of a tariff hike on the margin.

I believe, from the variety of products the company sells, some do involve the effects of the increased tariff. However, even if it does increase prices of its offerings, it will not be out of the way and in line with peers. On the other hand, some of its customers may find it challenging to increase the price because of the expected deceleration in the economy and the energy market, which can lead to a lower margin for them. In turn, DXPE may see demand falling in the short-term.

Analyzing The Segment Performance

DXPE's Service Center segment, which accounted for 60% of DXPE's Q2 2019 revenues, saw 3% revenue growth from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019. Through this segment, the company provides MRO products in the power transmission, industrial supply, hose, fluid power, rotating equipment, bearing, metalworking, fastener, safety services categories. The year-over-year sales growth was primarily driven by increases in Metal Working product divisions and Rotating Equipment. Geographically, much of the growth was concentrated in West Texas, Gulf Coast, and Ohio River Valley regions.

DXPE's Innovative Pumping Solutions (or IPS) segment witnessed 9% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 due to higher sales in modular packages for onshore production including HP-Plus Pumps, Lease Automatic Custody Transfer charge units, and other modular packages. Although the shale energy producers, led by a volatile crude oil price, are set to reduce 2019 capex significantly compared to 2018, the IPS segment backlog was up 6% year-over-year in Q2.

Through the Supply Chain Services segment, DXPE provides supply chains and MRO solutions and sourcing services, including procurement and inventory management. The segment recorded 21% higher year-over-year revenue growth in Q2. Growth emanated primarily through 12 new sites additions since Q3 2018, mainly in the food and beverage, medical device, and aerospace markets.

Overall, in Q2 2019, DXP Enterprises' top line increased by 7% compared to Q4 2018. The adjusted earnings growth was sharper (16% up). DXPE's organic sales products volume increased as many of the key indicators improved in Q2 2019 versus a year ago, leading to the earnings increase.

Debt Level And Cash Flows

In 1H 2019, DXPE's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative $3.5 million. Although negative, this was an improvement compared to a year ago. Led by an 8% increase in revenues, CFO also improved due to changes in working capital. In 1H 2019, the company invested in working capital and project-related jobs in the IPS segment. Its management expects working capital needs to decline in 2H 2019.

DXPE's cash and cash equivalents were $25.4 million on June 30, 2019, while it had $85 million available from its revolving credit facility as of that date.

With the available liquidity (cash balance plus the undrawn revolving credit facility) of approximately $110.4 million, DXPE does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations. The majority of its debt repayment obligation lies in the next five years (~$244 million). Without further re-financing, the company needs to improve cash flows significantly in the next five years to meet its financial obligations.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

DXP Enterprises is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.3x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.1x. From FY2015 to FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.5x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

DXPE's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to the peers' multiple expansion because the company's EBITDA is expected to improve as opposed to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (DNOW, MSM, and MRC) average of 10.2x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at this level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated DXPE a "buy" in September, while three recommended a "hold." None of the sell-side analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $38.7, which at the current price yields ~7% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Bullish" rating. Although its ratings are high-to-moderate on growth, value, and EPS revisions, they are moderate-to-poor on profitability and momentum. While I agree with Seeking Alpha's rating on EPS revisions, I think its rating on growth might be too high because quarter-over-quarter, its revenue growth has been inconsistent and not quite high. I also do not agree with the low rating on profitability because its profitability has been higher than some of its peers.

What's The Take On DXPE?

So far, in 2019, the indicators have provided a mixed signal for DXPE. While the U.S. crude oil production continues to surge, the crude oil price has been volatile in 2019. The manufacturing index contracted in August, which is a warning sign and puts a series question mark on the revival of the U.S. economy. Globally, demand for energy is unlikely to grow as estimated at the beginning of the year. I think, in the short-term, the energy market will hold steady, although the growth will be capped.

On the other hand, the company maintained a stable gross margin by providing innovative designs and quality solutions. It has no near-term financial obligations. While this will protect from short-term financial risks, negative cash flow from operations can put its balance sheet under significant strain in the medium-term in meeting the contractual obligations.

I expect DXPE's stock price to decline in the short-term. It may not be easy for the company to gain market share and improve margin. However, the company can be relatively undervalued at the current level. Investors are likely to see positive returns in the medium-to-long-term if the energy price holds steady and industrial activity resumes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.