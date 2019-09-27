Most Investors Underestimate The Edge Of Total On The Other Oil Majors

In addition, the company just announced that it will raise its dividend by 5-6% per year instead of 3% in the upcoming years.

Most investors who want to gain exposure to the oil majors tend to purchase Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) or BP (BP). However, Total (TOT) has some striking advantages when compared to its peers. It is much more resilient during downturns, enjoys some competitive advantages, and offers a superior dividend. In this article, I will analyze why Total has the edge on the other oil majors.

Resilience to downturns

Due to the dramatic swings of the price of oil, the energy sector is infamous for its high cyclicality, which can cause devastating losses to investors during a downturn. In the fierce downturn of the energy sector between 2014 and 2017, some oil companies went out of business, while others, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), decimated their dividend. Consequently, the resilience of energy stocks to downturns is the most important feature that investors should examine before purchasing stocks of this sector.

While all the oil majors avoided cutting their dividend in the above downturn, Total proved by far the most resilient oil major. Its earnings per share fell only 55% whereas those of Exxon Mobil plunged 75%. Moreover, Chevron and BP saw all their earnings evaporate, as they both posted losses in 2016.

The main reason behind the superior performance of Total is its more integrated and diversified structure. Before the downturn, the upstream segment of all the oil majors used to generate approximately 90% of their total earnings. As a result, the other oil majors sold many of their refineries, failing to realize that those refineries were their hedges against a collapse of the oil price. Total maintained almost all its refineries and thus proved much more resilient than its peers when the price of oil collapsed, from $100 in 2014 to $30 in 2016. Whenever the next downturn in the sector shows up, Total will be the safest harbor in the sector thanks to its diversified asset portfolio.

Growth prospects

Like most oil majors, Total failed to grow its production during 2010-2014. However, thanks to a long series of investment projects, the company has returned to strong growth mode in recent years. To be sure, the oil major grew its production by 8% last year and is on track to grow its output by 9% this year. In addition, Total expects to grow its output by another 5% per year for at least the next three years.

A few months ago, Total agreed to acquire the assets of Anadarko in Africa for $8.8 billion. This is the biggest acquisition of the company throughout the tenure of its current CEO. Thanks to these assets, Total will leverage its expertise in LNG in Mozambique as well as its expertise in deep-water offshore drilling in Ghana.

Moreover, Total has greatly improved its asset portfolio since the onset of the downturn of the energy sector, about five years ago. The company has added about 7.0 billion barrels of reserves at a cost below $2.5 per barrel and expects free cash flows above $4.0 billion from these assets, at a Brent price around $60. These assets are thus expected to boost the free cash flows of Total by approximately one-third. Overall, Total has among the most exciting growth prospects in its peer group.

Competitive advantages

Total produces only a minor portion (less than 10%) of its natural gas in the U.S. and thus enjoys much higher selling prices than the price of Henry Hub. To provide a perspective, in 2018, the average realized gas price of Total was $4.78, which was 51% higher than the average Henry Hub price of $3.17.

Moreover, Total has achieved a much lower production cost of oil than its peers. While all the oil majors have drastically reduced their operating expenses in the last five years, Total has cut its expenses to a greater extent. As a result, its current production cost of $5.7 per barrel is about half of the production cost of its peers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Dividend

Exxon Mobil and Chevron are the only two dividend aristocrats in the energy sector. However, Total offers a more attractive dividend than its peers. The stock currently offers a 5.6% dividend yield, which is higher than the 4.9% yield of Exxon Mobil and the 3.8% yield of Chevron. BP currently offers a 6.4% dividend yield, but it is much more leveraged than Total, primarily due to the excessive liabilities that resulted from its disastrous accident in 2010. BP has paid more than $65 billion (more than half of its current market cap of $129 billion) for its liabilities and will continue paying about $1.0-2.0 billion per year for several more years. Moreover, BP has paid the same dividend for five consecutive quarters, and hence, it is unknown if and when the company will raise its dividend.

Moreover, Total just announced that it will accelerate its dividend growth in the upcoming years. The company had guided for 3% annual dividend growth, but it just raised the bar to 5-6% annual dividend growth, thanks to its strong free cash flows. The pre-dividend breakeven point of Total remains below $25 per barrel while its post-dividend breakeven point remains below $50 per barrel. Therefore, the dividend of Total seems absolutely safe for the foreseeable future.

Overall, Total currently offers the most attractive dividend in its peer group. It has a higher yield than most of its peers and has committed to an attractive dividend growth rate for the years ahead.

Valuation

Total is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0, which is lower than its 10-year average of 11.9. The stock is thus attractively valued. It is also worth noting that the stock has not fallen below the support of $40 in the last 15 years. This period includes two fierce downturns, namely the Great Recession and the recent downturn of the energy sector. It is thus evident that Total has very limited downside from its current stock price (23%) even in the most unfavorable business scenario. Even in that case, the dividend is likely to remain safe thanks to the resilient asset portfolio and the strong balance sheet of the company.

Final thoughts

While most income-oriented investors focus on Exxon and Chevron, Total has significant competitive advantages when compared to its peers. Total is by far the most resilient oil major during downturns; this is a key feature for this highly cyclical sector. Total also offers the most attractive dividend yield while it is also cheaply valued. Only the investors who have strong conviction for higher oil prices in the upcoming years should prefer other oil majors, such as Chevron and BP, as these companies are more leveraged to the oil price than Total.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.