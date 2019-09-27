Cycles, Cycles...Everywhere. Some Of Them Even Grow Up To Be Bubbles

I used to worry that public equity markets might be at riskfrom the increased popularity of private equity. I no longer worry. Whilemarking to market of private equity takes place less frequently, marketdiscipline does come sooner or later.

If your own investment horizon, you can simply ignore cycles. Most investors do not, and they try to assess the investment cycle by looking at the economic cycle.

Cycles can also be depicted in different ways, including wavy lines, pendulums and circles. They often overshoot, and very occasionally, evolve into full-blown bubbles.

Cycles come in many lengths and degrees of sharpness, but they permeate many things, including (and perhaps particularly) investments.

Stock prices, and those of other market-traded securities, constantly re-price emerging risks affecting their long-term outlook. As an investor always focused on the long haul, I still follow the markets closely over the short term, striving to find contrarian, long-term buying opportunities. I remain convinced that the only major bubble out there currently is the bubble in 'bubble calling'. I have explained why in various recent articles and posts.

I often write that it is always about the evolving net positive score - NPS - of everything, and stock prices gyrate (often widely), causing sharp surges in the NPS of individual securities. This happens even as the reported negatives may be increasing sharply, as long as they are quickly discounted by the market's efficient price discovery process.

Once all the negatives seem overly discounted, in my opinion, the NPS of a 'struggling' stock may rise so much as to make it a virtual 'no-brainer'. I posted about JPMorgan (JPM) when a few years ago it became such a compelling buy as to earn that rare moniker.

In a recent article I wrote that I believe cycles permeate almost everything. In his recent book Mastering the Market Cycle by Howard Marks, the successful money manager discusses the essential 'synonymity' between cycles, depicted as wavy line, and the pendulum swinging from extreme to extreme. I obviously agree with this view. Cycles can also be simply graphed as a circular pattern, in which your starting point leads around the circle until you return to the same point.

There are long cycles that may last many decades and tiny ones of just a few days. Industries are to a greater or lesser extent cyclical. Their cycles may entail sharp plunges followed by huge upswings. Others experience shallower, less dramatic cycles. For a lot more on this, please refer to the work of great thinkers such as Howard Marks and Ray Dalio.

For our current purposes, suffice it to say here that, in very much the pattern of a cycle, the best cure for low prices in a highly cyclical industry is indeed extremely low prices. When the cycle overshoots, creating unsustainably low prices in a cyclical commodity, enough capacity is driven out of the industry to sow the seeds of much higher future prices, as demand eventually overwhelms the decreased supply.

The long-term, secular cycle of stock prices is an uptrend. I have discussed this issue extensively in articles over the years. Still, that long-term uptrend is punctuated by many ups and downs of shorter cycles, some measuring several years in total, and mini-cycles of much shorter duration.

The cycle of the broader stock market bears some correlation with the economic cycle. I have also written that such correlation is not cotemporaneous, and has tended to weaken over time, as ever fewer individual country stock markets are a strong reflection of their respective domestic economy. The world is on a secular trend of becoming ever more 'global'.

Still, there is the emerging markets cycle, with those developing economies being in many cases more 'cyclical' than their rather developed counterparts. Emerging markets can be so volatile as to not be considered investable for certain individuals. Then there is the German equity market. Despite the fact that the country's economy is quite mature and therefore comparably stable, the German stock index is almost as volatile as those of emerging markets.

The German equity index is one of the least correlated ones I know to its own domestic economy. It is more tied to the global industrial cycle, but again, not on the basis of coincident timing. The German stock market - please see, for example, the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) - tends to lead global industrial production. Perhaps because of such cases, a majority of market analysis and reporting retain a substantial focus on the broader economy. The shorter your investment horizon, the more you have to stay tuned to news and information related to the economy, in my view. This is not the way Warren Buffett invests, but arguably, it's still the way many investors do.

The economic cycle, in the very long term, is also an up-trending line, not unlike the graph of the stock market. The more you 'zoom in', the easier it is to see the ups and downs of shorter cycles within the long-term uptrend. Overshooting and undershooting typically take place along these mini-cycles. Central banks have over the last few decades tried, often unsuccessfully, to fine-tune the economic cycle.

One of the most important lessons that my more than three decades of investing have taught me is how little I still know. I remember that in my first decade as an investor I had the hubris to conclude that the US central bank (the Fed) under Alan Greenspan had managed to essentially end US economic cycles as we knew them…boy, was I wrong!

I still know extremely little, and now the most I can try to assert is that key country central banks may at best manage some of the mini-cycles in the economy and smooth out some of their edges. In a way, they seem to me to attempt to make the shorter economic cycles resemble the longer-term cycles (that tend to be less pronounced and more like smooth waves trending up).

The jury is still out, in my opinion, as to whether this simply encourages more short-term thinking on the part of market participants. By 'smoothing out' the shorter economic swings, thus giving market actors the possibility to make investments best suited for the long run with only a short-term orientation, speculation is arguably encouraged. It may well be that with an intermediate to long-term view, central bankers accomplish very little to nothing.

The long-term trend may actually end up looking similar, but instead of an economy (and markets) experiencing more frequent sharp drawdowns, each longer cycle is extended so that the corrections/recessions end up being sharper than otherwise might have been the case. This would imply shifting the nature of shorter cycles unto the long-term ones. The global financial crisis of the last decade may well be an example of this. I personally do not know, but it is worth considering the possibility.

Another key difference between institutional and individual investors

I have noted in the past key differences between the way institutional investors must approach markets and the higher flexibility that individuals may enjoy by being more long-term oriented. Indeed, in my book Against #shortermism I discussed in-depth the concept of time horizon arbitrage - THA - as I interpret it. Individual investors can in essence 'take advantage' of the shorter horizons most institutional investors tend to be forced to espouse in order to be able to snap up long-term bargains.

Similarly, due to the career risk faced by institutional investors, they often try to time the various cycles. Given the many industries and sectors represented in the global stock markets, all of them with their own idiosyncratic cycles, opportunities present themselves at a myriad of different times. While some industries have long yet deep cycles, other sectors may have short shallow ones.

Trading success in different industries depends on the adeptness of the investor at timing entry and exit points. All of this is well beyond the scope of this article and my own expertise. That is why I respect those who have a demonstrated long-term track record in that type of investment activity. I know well enough I would never be able to do it well consistently, over the long run.

Fortunately, the individual investor needs not care for any of this. Having a sufficiently long investment horizon, and focusing on companies one knows well and is willing and able to hold through the cycles, a reasonably well-diversified portfolio of high-quality equities can provide an excellent long-term return.

As I have also written before, individuals without the time and/or passion for researching individual equities are likely to be better off simply buying a globally-diversified equity exchange traded fund - ETF - for the stock portion of their investment portfolios (obviously, again, only for the long haul), and just forget about all the investment cycles.

In an article from almost one year ago I wrote that history doesn't repeat itself but it rhymes, and it does so at a "higher octave." The long-term trend for the global economy and the equity market is up. In the process, cycles may resemble each other, but are never identical. Thus, "this time it's different," while considered famous 'last words' in investment management, are not a completely wrong-headed notion. Times are always at least a little different.

A couple of examples of cycles outside of investments

In this section, I delve into even more controversial territory, so I remind readers that these are only my personal opinions. Indeed, if you do not want to read some rather unsubstantiated views (in terms of actual research), I actually urge you not to read this section. I believe the process of globalization is a very long-term cycle that we have no way of repealing, regardless of the political shifts in the intermediate term.

In my opinion, globalization has been on the go ever since tens of thousands of years ago Homo Sapiens left the African continent to populate the rest of the world. In this very long cycle, there will continue to be many mini-cycles, where backlashes against globalization take hold. Like with many other things, governments and policymakers should perhaps try to manage those cycles around the edges to cushion the most painful side effects, but are ill advised to even attempt to radically change the course of history. I do not believe they can succeed.

I believe that the single species of human beings (Homo Sapiens) will become more homogeneous globally in the long run. The process of getting there involves individual societies (i. e., countries) continuing to become ever more heterogeneous in the in intermediate term.

Most recently, a 'cycle' that is under much current discussion and media attention is the long-term climate cycle. Climate change is a constant, and our planet has experienced very sharp temperature swings over its long history (by human standards). There is now almost universal consensus that climate change is real. Where different political factions tend to disagree is as to what portion of it is caused by humans and their activities and practices (and whether the measures proposed by various parties are the most adequate way to curb human-caused climate change).

I personally do believe that we must all do more to protect the environment than we are currently doing. Nevertheless, the near-obsession we are suddenly seeing with the topic is probably yet another example of a cyclical phenomenon. Briefly returning to the equity market, I have often said that, in a perfect world, the market would move almost in a straight line but with a gentle uptrend. Stocks would always go up gradually and slowly in line with world fundamentals.

This, of course, is not the way the real world permeated by cycles actually works. Markets constantly overshoot and undershoot, even if the very long-term trend is a gradual gentle upcycle. This is the way I would love to see environmental awareness having progressed and continuing well into the long haul.

The fact that environmental protection has become such a central news item in many countries, risking the danger of draconian measures that might bring the pendulum eventually swinging sharply in the opposite direction, is worrisome, in my view. I would rather see the awareness and actions to protect the environment increasing in a predictable, straight-line fashion aimed at optimizing the long-term interests of all stakeholders. Unfortunately, however, that is not the way cycles tend to actually work.

As the reader may see, these are not straightforward issues. We live in a complicated world with increasingly complex global interactions. In my belief that everything is cyclical (and what differs is the length of the cycles), there are potentially many mini-cycles within a longer one. Overshooting and undershooting typically take place along these mini-cycles. Policymakers cannot repeal cycles. The only thing they can try to do is to smooth out their edges through better long-term planning.

Additional thoughts on the possible end of important cycles

Catchy phrases have a way of becoming proverbs (if judged with a positive predisposition) or clichés (if viewed rather negatively) precisely because they tend to contain quite a bit of wisdom in just a few words. I must confess that I probably use more clichés than most in my writing.

I feel I must reiterate here that what I write constitutes merely my own personal views and theories, and is therefore no robust research. I believe we are all entitled to our opinions, though not to our own facts. I admire and try to emulate high conviction in one's ideas, but there can be too much of a good thing, and taking conviction to the extreme is no different from hubris, in my view.

Going back to clichés, I increasingly believe that the more things change, the more they stay the same. History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes, and it does so at an ever-higher octave or with an ever-higher pitch. Maybe we just complete a cycle and start a new one. While it is dangerous to claim that this time it is different, things are always a little different, and so are cycles.

Great thinkers such as Ray Dalio seem increasingly worried that we are approaching (or may already be in) the ending phase of both a short-term and a long-term credit cycle. I have recently argued my own view that we may well be at the beginning of the end of a long-term cycle. We will only know for sure in hindsight. In the meantime, everybody seems to be looking out for bubbles, in what I call the bubble in 'bubble calling'.

The proverbial Black Swan is most certainly out there. In my humble opinion, however, it is extremely unlikely to come from where most expect it. In my view, what makes a black swan is that it blindsides the overwhelming majority of us. With the experiences still surprisingly fresh in our minds of the TMT bubble and the global financial crisis - GFC - that evolved out of the US housing bubble, many expect negative surprises from those or similar corners.

The cliché that the more things change, the more they stay the same came to mind because a few years ago I was extremely worried about some aspects of the outlook for the public equity markets. In various articles and posts almost five years ago, I mused about what I called the liquidity curse.

I very much feared then that Wall Street short-termism was contributing to companies staying private much longer than it had been the trend in prior decades. I saw a new generation of investors apparently appreciating the lack of liquidity of private equity and rewarding companies not going public and becoming very large at valuation premia to their public-equity counterparts.

Now I am inclined to think that no permanent paradigm shift actually took place. It was all part of a cycle, in which interest in and the concomitant money inflows into private equity boosted valuations there, encouraging companies to stay private for longer. In the end, though, you cannot repeal cycles, as I argued in my previous article. People with the power to try may attempt to smooth out the edges, but cycles are part of human nature and life in the real world, in my view.

Companies that immediately come to mind including Snap (SNAP), Uber (UBER) and most recently The We Company may for years have escaped the scrutiny of the public markets and received only periodic and relatively rare instances of pricing to market under the private equity veil, but eventually came to be significantly repriced by the markets. The We Company's saga is by no means yet over, but all indications are that a very meaningful repricing of what the equity is worth is in the process of taking place.

Over the years I also worried and explicitly complained about the poor corporate governance practices of companies such as Facebook (FB), Snap, and most recently The We Company. The dual (or even multiple) share classes with egregious voting rights for controlling stock became a practice that the public markets rightfully no longer welcome. I several times wrote that corporate governance doesn't matter until it does. Well, it seems to finally start to matter now.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren voiced worries about the potential systemic risks posed by the "co-working spaces in many urban markets" (read We Co., according to Barron's) due to the term mismatch of such companies taking long-term leases to rent space to younger entities (and startups) on a short-term basis. This could theoretically snowball through the banking system. With US banks as well capitalized as they are (based on the lessons learned from the GFC), and such financing risks being well diversified across industries and institutions, it is something that does not keep me up at night.

As for private equity more broadly, yes. The fact that exiting out of investments into a welcoming public equity market is no longer by any means a given is certainly a problem for investors in private equity. Yet, there are untold amounts of money still sitting in the coffers of many private equity players just waiting to be deployed.

Meaningful inflows into the private equity space over the last few years did contribute to stretched valuations and a lack of attractive investment opportunities for them. I seriously doubt that a return to a more normal environment for players in this riskier segment (as compared to public equity) poses a large systemic risk. As I like to say, we will only know for sure in the fullness of time. In the meantime, this remains my own opinion and theories.

Some cycles do (rarely) 'grow up' to be bubbles

I have been doing a fair deal of reading on cycles. In the meantime, the bubble in 'bubble calling' has been all the rage. I cannot believe it took me until now to finally realize that bubbles are nothing more than cycles carried to the extreme. Most cycles of course don't 'grow up' to become bubbles. Bubbles are a rare case of cycles essentially going wild, in my view.

I am not a surfer and have never been (despite the fact that it does look like a lot of fun). Still, my very superficial knowledge of that area is that when certain rare conditions combine, you get a megawave that is the ultimate experience for advanced surfers. The Law of Gravity has not been repealed, and waves, no matter how big, eventually come crashing down.

Cycles do indeed resemble waves, and when a cycle gets too big 'for its own good', it too comes crashing down. The bigger the wave, the more exciting it is likely to be to the risk-taking experienced surfer, but the more force it will carry on its way down. It seems not too different from investment bubbles and manias. The bigger the bubble, the stronger the crash.

In recent articles I have written about the attempts by policymakers to manage cycles. The more I think about it, the more I believe that such 'meddling' with the cycles is unlikely to make much difference to the long-term trends. In most cases, people in positions of enough power to try, may be able to 'smooth out' the roughest edges of cycles, but probably little more.

Particularly when trying to go 'against the grain' of a cycle, policymakers are almost literally facing an uphill battle. The most successful attempts at intervening in the markets that I have experienced are those that go with the grain of the trend. Once the pendulum has reached one extreme and it starts swinging in the opposite direction, coordinated currency intervention, for example, has shown some signs of effectiveness.

Long-term orientation likely the best antidote against bubbles

I call myself a crusader against #shortermism, and the more I think of cycles and the rare instances of bubbles within them, the more convinced I am of the virtue of focusing on the long haul. In the long run, markets work. The longer the time horizon, the more likely free markets are to prove themselves. Unfortunately, today's electorates often do not have the patience to let the markets do their magic.

I increasingly fear that the (possible) increased frequency of financial bubbles may have to do with short-term oriented meddling with the markets by policymakers. In the long run, the markets clear. The market-clearing price of everything eventually develops if participants are patient enough.

This again, is probably just a theory that I have no way to prove. Yet, I see sufficient examples out there to be worth considering. In my article yesterday I referred back to my fear of the liquidity curse. For years, valuations in large companies with only private equity, particularly in the cases of the so-called 'unicorns', were much higher than those of their closest publicly-traded counterparts. What I would call excess liquidity in the private equity space resulted in too much capital chasing too few opportunities, inflating their valuations.

That 'bubble' has, if nothing else, finally shown signs of popping. I have also developed the theory that, in the long run, it probably does not matter to valuations of publicly traded companies how much interest there is in them by the investment public at large. In the long run, supply and demand meet in the middle to set the market-clearing price (and thus the valuation for stocks).

If the aggregate wisdom of the markets were to decide that private equity is the place to be, over the long haul, more companies would stay private and public companies would eventually go private. This would continue to happen until the public market capitalization of available companies would match the investment public demand for them. In the long run, the transparency and critical mass of the public markets, in my humble opinion, will mean that they will remain vibrant, and no valuation discount will exist for public equity.

Some recent signs that market participants and policymakers have learned key lessons

Leave it to me to find the silver linings. There have been recent developments (some of them worrisome or hurtful to many individuals involved), which nonetheless indicate to me that important lessons are being learned. There is the saga of The We Company. Egregious corporate governance practices are no longer being readily accepted by public market participants.

The final (successful) attempt to take the Asia Pacific division of Anheuser-Busch InBev public shows that there is still sufficient appetite for very large IPOs, as long as the valuation and other conditions are right. The We Company is struggling for the right reasons, and its saga is no indication that the IPO for large successful companies is not operating smoothly.

Then there is the sad news of the bankruptcy filing of legendary British travel company Thomas Cook. As disappointing (and perhaps even devastating) as this news must be to many people including employees, hotels and other travel-related companies, travelers being stranded thousands of miles away from home, as well as those who paid for holidays that they will now not be able to take, the British government decided not to bail the company out.

Again, in my humble (and perhaps poorly informed) opinion, it was the right thing. Free-acting market participants could not save the company, and it is not incumbent upon governments to prevent the markets from clearing. Policymakers more often than not in the past have tried to avoid the inevitable, simply postponing the demise of the companies in question. The resulting cadre of so-called Zombie banks and corporations does not provide net positives in the end. So market participants and policymakers should trust the markets, and let them do their impressive work, in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.