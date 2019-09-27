McDermott International: Mistaken Identity

The evidence that Mr. Market is going into full irrational panic mode is mounting with the stock price collapse of McDermott International (MDR). Those who have been investing for a while have seen this type of behavior before. The short-term implications are ominous for individual shareholders. Those who are patient can ride out the coming storm in good, solid companies with decent, long-term gains.

Since the beginning of this article, more information has come out including talks of a bridge loan. Anytime there is a crisis, key information is slow to come out. Therefore, this investment idea is far more risky and probably an uphill battle than it may at first appear. Anytime there is a hint of strategic review, the investment is highly speculative at best. But some of my readers just love highly speculative uphill battles. So I write about them accordingly.

But the beginning of the market panic mode will not end until it takes the story stocks like Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) to the next stage. Those two stocks have very little hope of rewarding investors in the near- or long-term future. The only reason they appear healthy at the current time is their ability to continue to pitch a great future to their investment fan base. They actually have some very poor profit and spending metrics like this company. When trips to the equity market become expensive for those two, if they do not generate sufficient cash flow, then the end will appear somewhat like McDermott is currently facing. At that time it will be interesting to see how the managements of Netflix and Tesla fair. For the time being, their stocks are now trading vehicles based upon stock volatility. An expensive game of musical chairs is now likely to begin.

McDermott's Stock Price

But McDermott has an operating history. Management has time and again leveraged and deleveraged successfully. Some think that management went too far on the ledge this time. That could well be. Such as strategy may be deemed speculative by investors. So the stock is not really suitable for all types of investors. However, there is no doubt that management has had considerable success over the years buying and selling subsidiaries as well as merging.

The stock price action would have you believe otherwise.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 21, 2019

The stock took a very deep dive on the announcement that the company hired "strategic advisors". The follow-up announcements that management routinely hires these advisors and that some advisors are handling the sale of a division that could bring in a lot of cash did little to assuage Mr. Market. The reason is that not many companies survive hiring these types of strategic advisors. The stock rallied a little bit and then fell back on the perception of terminal financial problems.

Even press coverage began to talk about liquidity problems that really are not there according to the financial statements. That could mean that key information (projected future losses) is missing. Or it could mean that the market overreacted.

Source: McDermott International Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

The above passage is definitely a solid sign that this company is not in financial trouble of any sort. Nor are finances "tight". Some of the larger projects may be losing money at the current time as management has noted. But management appears to have things well in hand. A sale of a key subsidiary or two could well maintain the debt ratings (which have really not changed that much at the current time).

Source: McDermott International Second-Quarter Earnings Call Slides

The cash position remains fairly strong and the rising backlog would suggest that a recovery is well underway. Profits and cash flow will follow. But the market became concerned about the debt levels that rose with the previous acquisition. Even though management noted about less than $1 billion in asset sales is underway over the next few quarters, the market still punished the stock severely for hiring advisors.

The bond market reacted as though this meant that the company was heading towards bankruptcy. In fact the pricing of the bonds would lead someone to conclude this company has serious financial issues. But speculation does not necessarily mean that the company will end up bankrupt.

Important Differences

The stock price action demonstrates that at least some investors failed to evaluate the risks of the debt incurred in the acquisitions. No one should have panicked on the announcement that advisors were hired. What happened is something that should have been reasonably evaluated as a risk during the acquisition.

There are many different kinds of strategic evaluations. Not all of those involve a bankruptcy. This particular situation has nothing to do with financial stress or bankruptcy. It instead may have to do with projected future project losses as opposed to a current emergency. This management simply needs to make it to the next cyclical recovery. Management simply wishes to dispose of non-core assets at a decent price to reduce debt. At least some of the lenders probably realized that before they lent this company a dime.

Source: McDermott International Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

Mr. Market can focus on the less than $1 billion part as a legitimate cause for the irrational fears, but the management had an easy answer to those fears.

"McDermott to explore sale of Lummus Technology business; shares +75%"

This Seeking Alpha headline shows potentially the options at the disposal of this management to raise needed cash. Management values the subsidiary at more than $2 billion. That allows for considerable downside disappointment to still raise a significant amount of cash to reduce debt.

The average investor should be able to tell that the debt load could easily be cut in half within the next 12 months. Undoubtedly management will not stop until the debt load is back within a suitable range. The panic of Mr. Market who really should know better borders on the irrational. The collapse of the stock and bond prices does not appear justifiable at this time.

In fact, risk averse investors may want to consider the bonds when the prices drop below $.40 on the face value dollar. A small portion of a risk averse portfolio can be devoted to an overblown situation such as this one to obtain decent returns. These bonds could easily double within the next year or so as the debt repayments continue.

The risk here is that management cannot sell the division and therefore recovery hopes are overblown.

Comparison To California Resources And Others

The other company in the headlines, however, is not in the same enviable position as McDermott. California Resources' (CRC) stock price and bonds fell on news of the potential restructuring of the company. The price recovered somewhat once management denied any restructuring was in the works.

Source: California Resources Second-Quarter Earnings Press Release

California Resources' management has lowered a more than $5 billion debt load by a whole $58 million in the latest quarter. Despite reporting six months' cash flow from operating activities of less than $300 million, this management has provided no firm guidance to reducing that debt load to manageable levels.

The single biggest debt reduction event was the sale of Mezzanine Equity that many analysts would regard as debt. The inclusion of this equity in the debt load would bring the total debt closer to $6 billion.

In short, California Resources appears to have no firm plans to reduce the debt load. In a similar trying situation, all management can do is promise its best efforts. That is far different from the McDermott management actions. California Resources' management has been trying to find a way to sell assets, place overriding royalty interests, and other means to reduce that debt ever since the company became a public entity. The historical lack of success is very telling. Unlike McDermott, California Resources does appear to be a prime bankruptcy candidate in the future. Maybe there is time before the next set of debt is due. But time does no good without a good solid pathway.

The inability of the market to tell the difference between the two is an indicator of how this market is unable to assess risk levels. McDermott has reasonable plans to rationalize its balance sheet and only needs some time to carry out those plans. California Resources' management on the other hand has a desire to improve the balance sheet, but no solid plans to accomplish the goal. Time will tell which of these two (if either survives) is a good, long-term appreciation option.

Summary

While the bonds will probably be the first to rally, McDermott's stock has an interesting recovery potential once the recovery pathway is a little more solid. The rising backlog should indicate that better earnings reports are on the way. Clearly management has solid solutions to deal with the current debt levels. Whether or not management can get the company to that indicated recovery is another matter and makes this investment a very speculative and uphill proposition.

Lenders appear to be firmly behind the company at the current time. Less than $1 billion of asset sales should be more than adequate progress for the debt holders. Management appears to be moving to shore up the balance sheet for the long haul. The public or private sale of part of a subsidiary worth at least $2 billion should return the debt to acceptable levels.

The strong cash position clearly gives the company room to maneuver. A recovery of this stock over the next few years to former levels and higher levels should provide investors with a handsome return.

