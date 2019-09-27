Preferring Preferreds Again

Preferred stocks have characteristics of both stocks and bonds as the dividend payments are fairly secure for this asset class.

Both from the standpoint of stocks and bonds, an investor wants to go where the growth is. – Bill Gross

The Fed has already cut rates twice this year by a quarter percentage point, and markets are expecting further rate cuts by the end of the year to combat the growing slowdown fears across the economy.

In this environment of falling interest rates, the stock-bond hybrid asset class becomes an attractive investment option. Preferred stocks have characteristics of both stocks and bonds as their dividend payments are secure for this asset class. This feature makes it a high-yielding asset in times of high market volatility and slowdown fears. Since preferred dividends are fixed and do not vary with changes in interest rates, investors tend to flock to this asset class amidst declining interest rates.

Bonds are already having negative yields as investors are flocking over to Government debt for the safety of their investments. Due to growing recessionary fears, equities are currently associated with very high levels of risk and volatility. Therefore, preferred stocks can be a viable option for investors who are skeptical of investing in both bonds and common equities.

The volatility of returns associated with preferred stock is much lower when compared to common stock. As such, investors aiming for stable returns with less volatility should consider preferred stocks of companies over their conventional equity counterparts.

Looking at the yields of various ETFs, the preferred stock ETF has been a clear winner in terms of return on a YTD basis. While the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has a yield of 1.85% and the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) has a yield of 2.66%, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) has a much higher yield of 5.59%.

The PFF is one of the largest preferred stock ETFs in the market with $16.44 billion assets under management, as of September 20, 2019. The expense ratio of the Fund is 0.46%, which is low.

The inception date of the Fund is March 26, 2007, and over the past decade, the Fund has registered positive growth. An investment of $10,000 made ten years back would have grown to more than $18,000 today, which represents a cumulative return of 80% over the past decade. Based on historical performance, it can be concluded that the variability of returns has been low, and the growth rate had been steady.

A comparison with one of the close competitors, iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (IPFF) shows that PFF is a clear winner. IPFF is also a preferred stock ETF that is heavily invested in the financial sector, with close to 60% of the allocation towards banks, insurance, and diversified financials. However, the performance of this Fund has been dismal since its inception on November 15, 2011.

The return on the IPFF has been predominantly negative since 2015, and $10,000 invested in the Fund on inception would have yielded merely $8,500 today approximately. This suggests that the Fund has generated losses of 15% since its inception.

Despite similar weights in sectoral allocations, the sharp contrast between the performance of both the Funds stems from the difference in geographical allocations. The PFF is geographically concentrated in US securities with US preferred stocks accounting for 92% of the total Fund allocations. On the other hand, IPFF has an exposure of 85% towards Canadian securities and 7% in UK securities. IPFF doesn’t have any allocation towards US securities.

The outlook for the US economy looks healthy compared to other developed economies and Funds with exposure to US securities should produce better yields than their counterparts. As per IMF’s July 2019 World Economic Outlook report, the US economy is expected to grow at a rate of 2.6% in 2019, which is the highest amongst developed economies.

An analysis of the sectoral composition of the PFF shows that it is primarily invested in defensive sectors and doesn't have exposure in cyclical areas such as Technology and Consumer Discretionary, which further mitigates its overall riskiness.

As of September 25, 2019, the total number of holdings of the Fund is 473, which makes it a highly diversified fund. The reliance on any particular security is low as no more than 1.7% of the total Fund value has been invested in any single preferred stock. This high level of diversification makes it a less risky bet. The equity beta of the Fund stands at 0.18, which shows very low levels of correlation with the broader stock market. During the market decline, the downside risk associated with the Fund is low.

The Fund has close to 60% investments in the financial sector that makes it a winning bet in a steepening interest rate environment which I suspect we will be entering soon. Even though lower rates reduce the margins of banks and financial companies, the increase in business activity brought by low rates enhances the profitability of financial companies.

As I had mentioned in the Lead-Lag report, the steepening of the yield curve would make the financials sector an attractive value play. Irrespective of the margin troubles, the coordinated efforts of Central Banks to steepen the yield curve would have a positive impact on the financial sector (XLF) in the foreseeable future.

Over the past six months, the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by approximately four percentage points since interest rate cuts have stimulated investor interest in financial stocks. As such, preferred stock ETFs that have high exposure in financials are a safe bet in this volatile and recessionary environment. The PFF stands out as a clear winner with relatively stable returns and lower market risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.