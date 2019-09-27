Federal Reserve Watch: Fed's Bump Taken Care Of

During the economic recovery, the Fed signaled that it would always err on the side of monetary ease so as to prevent a banking downturn, and it has done so.

The Fed had not had to face an operating situation like this for 10 years or more, but handled it smoothly, and has now returned to business as usual.

Two weeks ago, the repurchase market experienced some dislocation and the Federal Reserve had to move to supply reserves to the banking system to help it through the disruption.

There has been a lot of discussion over the past couple of weeks about the "disturbance" in the market for repurchase agreements, or "repos," and the Federal Reserve's response to the market's conditions.

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve released balance sheet statistics for the banking week ending September 25, so we can have a two-week look and more at what was going on in the Fed's balance sheet.

In terms of the Fed's repurchase agreements, we see, looking at the multi-week data, that the Federal Reserve added $75.0 billion in repurchase agreements to its balance sheet in the week ending September 18 and another $30.0 billion to its balance sheet in the week ending September 25.

It should be noted that the Federal Reserve has not used this account even once in the past 10 years or so, until the move during the banking week ending September 18.

Repurchase agreements in the Federal Reserve accounts represent the purchase of Treasury securities by the Federal Reserve under the agreement to resell the securities back to the seller at the end of a fixed period of time, say 10 days.

These repurchase agreements are like outright Federal Reserve purchases of US Treasury securities except for the fact that they will be sold back to the original seller. They represent "temporary" injections of funds into the banking system.

These "temporary" injections were made into the banking system to offset other things that were going on and impacting the Fed's balance sheet and the excess reserves in the banking system.

Apparently there was some dislocation of funds in the banking system two to three weeks ago that resulted in the interest rate on repurchase agreements to skyrocket up to 10.0 percent or more.

There has been a lot of discussion about the reasons for this dislocation, some of it having to do with the concentration of excess reserves in the five largest commercial banks in the country, but one has to say that the Fed seems to have avoided this problem during the recovery from the Great Recession.

It could be that this little "bump" has attracted so much attention because nothing like this took place for 10 years or more.

But there were other things going on as well during this time period.

In the banking week ended September 18, 2019, the US Treasury increased its deposit balance in its General Account at the Fed. This is the account that the Treasury Department pays all its checks from and usually moves funds into the account when some seasonal payment will be forthcoming or when taxes will be coming into the Tax and Loan accounts at commercial banks.

The Treasury's account rose by almost $120.0 billion in that banking week. This means that the commercial banking system lost $120.0 billion in bank reserves during the week!

The commercial banking system also reserves for another reason during the week. As mentioned above, when the Fed adds repurchase agreements to its balance sheet, this is like a purchase of Treasury securities and bank reserves increase. When the Fed adds reverse repurchase agreements to its balance sheet, this is like a sale of Treasury securities and bank reserves decline.

For some reason, reverse repurchase agreements rose by almost $31.0 billion in the week ended September 15.

In total, the banking system lost $151.0 billion in banking reserves this banking week, and so the $75.0 billion in repurchase agreements only offset about half of the reserves lost by the whole system.

In fact, excess reserves, as measured by the account Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, dropped by $73.3 billion during that banking week.

This was quite a loss! Should we wonder why there might have been some dislocation of funds in the banking system?

The next banking week, the Federal Reserve saw to it that excess reserves in the banking system rose by almost $42.0 billion.

This was accomplished in two ways. First, the Fed added $30.0 billion in repurchase agreements to its balance sheet and reduced the amount of reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet by almost $35.0 billion. These actions helped to offset a reduction in the Fed's holdings of mortgage-backed securities of $17.0 billion, an amount that matured off the balance sheet.

Still the net reduction in excess reserves in the banking system over these last two banking weeks amounted to over $31.0 billion, a not insignificant sum.

This certainly could have contributed to the dislocations that took place a week or two ago and resulted in the need for the Fed to respond to the 10 percent repo rate of interest.

Overall, in the third quarter of 2019, excess reserves in the banking system dropped by more than $81.0 billion.

Most of the decline came in the reduction in the Fed's portfolio of securities. For the period, the Fed's securities portfolio declined by about $70.0 billion. Over $66.0 billion of the reduction came from maturing mortgage-backed securities.

Over the past month, however, the reduction in the securities portfolio slowed down considerably, reflecting the move by Fed officials to slow down or stop the shrinking of the whole portfolio.

In terms of the Fed's policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate, we see that there was a "bump" in the effective Fed Funds rate in September 16 through September 18, the week when the disruption in the repo market took place, but things settled down September 19 to the present.

Before September 16, the effective Federal Funds rate was steady at 2.13 percent. It jumped up to 2.25 percent on the 16th, rose to 2.30 percent on the 17th, and returned to 2.25 percent on the 18th. Since then, the effective Federal Funds rate has held steady at 1.90 percent.

So, we had a little bit of excitement in the short-term money markets around the middle of September, but the Fed seems to have handled it well, and so we can get back to issues like whether or not the Fed should drive its policy rate to zero- or below-zero.

