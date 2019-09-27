Eros International Turns To Toxic Financing

Speculative investors should put the stock on their short watchlist going into 2020.

Shares of controversial producer and distributor of Indian language films, Eros International (EROS) or "Eros", have been under severe pressure ever since India's second largest bond rating company, CARE Ratings, slashed bonds of the company's majority-owned subsidiary Eros International Media Limited ("EIML") by 10 notches from BBB- to D in early June, citing weaker accounts receivable collections as reason behind the company having failed to timely service its debt.

After the downgrade, the company admitted to EIML indeed having missed two interest payments of "less than 2 million" in aggregate for April and May 2019. In early July, Eros updated investors that the outstanding interest payments have been paid and that "the company is working with CARE in an attempt to restore its previous investment grade rating".

The company also announced a $20 million share repurchase program and review of strategic alternatives.

In FY2019 (ended March 31) the company generated $65.5 million in cash from operations but used almost $100 million to purchase additional film and content rights. Moreover, the company was required to restrict almost $50 million in cash as "security for overdraft facilities".

With credit facilities fully utilized, available cash was stated at $89.1 million at the end of FY2019.

As free cash flow continues to be negative, the company needs to raise capital in a more or less regular fashion. So far, Eros has relied on a mixture of short-term credit facilities provided by domestic banks and bond financing with total outstanding debt of $281.5 million on March 31.

Last week, Eros' beaten down shares rallied close to 40% after announcing "a collaboration with Microsoft to build a next generation online video platform on Microsoft Azure targeted at its consumers across the globe".

On Thursday, the company took advantage of the material share price increase and sold $27.5 million in convertible notes in a registered, direct offering for estimated net proceeds of $24.5 million.

On the surface, the offering terms look reasonable for a company in Eros' financial position with the interest rate calculating to 10% and the $3.59 conversion price approximately 26.5% above Wednesday's closing price of $2.84 but after a deep dive into the respective SEC-filing, a toxic financing transaction comes to light (emphasis added by author):

At any time on or after the date that is four months after the closing date of this offering, a holder may, at the holder’s option, convert all, or any part of, its Notes into A ordinary shares at a price which shall be the lowest of ((i)) the applicable Conversion Price as in effect on the Conversion Date, and ((ii)) 90% of the lowest VWAP (as defined below) of our A ordinary shares on any trading day during the 5 trading day period ending and including the trading day immediately preceding the delivery or deemed delivery of the notice by holder of a notice of conversion.

In layman's terms:

Beginning in early February, holders will be able to convert their notes at an at least 10% discount to the then prevailing share price thus incentivizing noteholders to short the common stock prior to conversion.

As an example:

Assumed amount of convertible notes owned by holder: $10 million

Assumed share price prior to shorting: $2.00

Assumed average shortselling price: $1.90

Resulting short position: 5.3 million shares ($10 million / $1.90)

Assumed lowest VWAP prior to conversion: $1.80

90% of assumed lowest VWAP: $1.62

Shares obtained through conversion: 6.2 million ($10 million / $1.62)

Surplus shares after covering short position: 0.9 million (6.2 million ./. 5.3 million)

Assumed average selling price for surplus shares: $1.70

Transaction gain: $1.5 million (0.9 million x $1.70)

Add the calculated interest rate of 10% and the noteholder in the above example would have realized an aggregate return of 25% on its investment.

Moreover, the convertible notes will already mature after 12 months but given the above discussed toxic conversion feature, I fully expect redemption ahead of time.

Bottom Line:

Obviously, liquidity issues continue to persist at India's perceived answer to Netflix (NFLX) as otherwise the company wouldn't have abstained from entering into this ugly, toxic financing transaction. Using the assumptions from the example above, conversion would result in outstanding shares to increase by almost 20%.

Keep in mind that the lower the share price, the higher the resulting dilution. Ailing fuel cell power plant developer FuelCell Energy (FCEL) has been a great recent example of how toxic financing dilution can get entirely out of control under certain circumstances.

Just like in case of FuelCell Energy, Eros' toxic financing is not subject to a floor price, further increasing the risk of outsized dilution should upcoming financial results fall short of expectations.

Given the issues discussed above, speculative investors should place Eros International on their short watchlist going into 2020 given anticipated selling pressure from noteholders ahead of the earliest possible conversion date in February 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.