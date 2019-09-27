STORE Capital: A Wasting Asset

At ~$38 per share, STOR trades at an ~80% premium to my NAV estimate.

As a result, STOR tends to owns property in remote locations with troubling underlying credit. The Company does not disclose the addresses.

Executive Overview

STORE Capital (“STOR” or the “Company”) originates single-tenant sale leaseback transactions with a focus on middle market companies. Since its 2014 IPO, STOR has grown its asset base at a blistering pace (28% CAGR). For additional background on the REIT, please find: 1) a link to the most recent investor presentation; 2) a link to the CEO’s write-ups on Seeking Alpha; and 3) a link to a post by Brad Thomas, a prolific Seeking Alpha contributor. I see the prospects for STOR very differently.

Based on reported ~8% sale leaseback origination yields and the Company’s attractive cost of debt and equity, STOR should have delivered mid-teens growth in AFFO per share (“AFFOPS”). The actual growth from 2016-2018 was only half that rate. Where did the cash flow go?

A quarterly analysis of annualized base rent (“ABR”) allows investors to bridge results. My analysis identifies a large “hole in the bucket” ranging from 200 to 300 basis points of ABR per year. I believe the Company is restructuring leases and cutting rents significantly on a regular basis. If true, this has not been disclosed to the public.

I believe persistently weak credit performance has been covered up by aggressive growth funded with an overpriced stock. The actual loss-adjusted yield on investment is significantly lower than what STOR advertises . Once investors understand the real economics of STOR’s business model, raising additional equity could prove challenging. Without a premium valuation to fuel acquisitions, the Company would be a wasting asset as credit issues would hit cash flow without an offset – I believe AFFOPS would decline 5% per year.

In this write-up, I outline the STOR business model, highlight the meaningful gap between theoretical and realized AFFO growth, and provide supporting evidence that lease restructurings are the likely culprit.

Business Model

Unlike many net lease peers who focus on investment grade credits, STOR has a direct origination platform, sourcing real estate from middle market businesses. This allows STOR to acquire real estate at sector-leading yields from a large addressable market.

Middle market businesses are typically associated with higher risk and lower credit quality. STOR claims to mitigate credit risk with its lease form and diversification. We do not believe that this is effective.

Net lease REITs typically trade on AFFO multiples. Historically, companies with better growth profiles are rewarded with premium valuations. AFFOPS growth boils down to the following:

Internal Growth + External Growth = Reported Growth

Internal Growth: STOR suggests that average contractual rent increases of 1.8% per year plus retained cash flow after dividends (~70% dividend payout) support its estimate of 5%+ internal growth (see a slide from the Company’s investor presentation below).

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation.

External Growth: The Company has aggressively grown its asset base at a 28% CAGR since its 2014 IPO.

Source: Company Filings.

STOR originates sale leasebacks at ~8.0% yields, considerably higher than industry peers. Per the slide below, the Company earns a marginal return on equity of ~12%.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation.

STOR should deliver substantial AFFOPS growth because they raise common stock at a ~5% cost of equity. This is one of the largest spreads in the industry. I estimate that 20% growth in the asset base should generate ~8% AFFOPS growth while maintaining the same debt-to-equity ratio (see Illustrative AFFOPS Growth below).

(AFFO and AFFOPS typically do not grow proportionately. Newly issued stock immediately lowers AFFOPS growth at the time of issuance because the same AFFO is divided by more shares. Thereafter, the AFFO generated by new investments produces enough AFFOPS growth to offset the impact of share issuance. The lower the cost of equity, the more growth.)

Putting the internal and external growth expectations together:

Internal Growth + External Growth = Reported Growth

~5% + ~8% = ~13%

Source: My analysis.

Based on 22% actual growth in its asset base in both 2017 and 2018, based STOR should have produced in excess of ~13% AFFOPS growth each year. Instead, AFFOPS only grew ~7% per year, half of what it should have been.

Where did the cash flow go?

Credit Issues – “The Hole in the Bucket”

I believe the shortfall in growth stems from poor credit performance. Since 2016, the Company has reported annualized base rent and acquisition/disposition activity on a quarterly basis. This allows investors to bridge ABR from one quarter to the next as follows:

Starting ABR + Acquisition ABR - Disposition ABR + Contractual rent increases – PLUG = Ending ABR

The PLUG, in my view, reflects the rental impact from the sum of occupancy gains, vacancy/credit loss, and lease restructuring. In a well-run net lease portfolio, the annualized credit loss is typically 30 to 50 basis points. As you can see below, STOR appears to have a big “hole in the bucket”. From Q4 2016 through Q4 2018, STOR lost an average of 250 basis points of ABR on a trailing 4 quarter basis, even with recent improvement towards the end of the period. This actually understates the magnitude of the issue because the Company has been growing so rapidly.

Source: Company Filings and my analysis.

The Company reports very high occupancy rates and claims to have credit loss consistent with the rest of the industry. If we take this at face value, I believe STOR must be restructuring leases on a regular basis. In a lease restructuring, the struggling tenant does not default. Rather, the landlord and tenant agree to revised terms to help the tenant continue its operations. Typically, that would be some combination of free rent and rent reductions in exchange for bigger rent escalations (off a lower base) and extended term of the lease. Restructurings would explain why the Company suggests occupancy remains high and credit losses low, even as ABR is impacted and STOR collects less rent (as evidenced in the negative PLUG value illustrated above).

Intuitively, this makes a lot of sense. Middle market companies have relatively weak credit profiles to begin with. The companies are even more susceptible after an owner cashes out of the real estate and assumes a growing lease liability at a high 8% yield.

The Problem Is Even Bigger Than It Appears

Lease restructurings probably take place a few years after deal origination. Therefore, a 2.5% average loss as a percent of current ABR is understated due to portfolio growth. If you assume it takes three years for the credit issues to show up, then the 2.5% loss is closer to 5.0% on the asset base when the investments were made (i.e., the portfolio doubled over three years). This is relevant because if the Company were unable to grow prospectively, NOI would decline 3.2% per year (1.8% contractual annual rent increase – 5.0% credit loss). AFFOPS would decline 5% per year.

Weak Asset Quality

Unlike most REITs, STOR does not disclose the actual address of its properties (a big red flag. By triangulating Company disclosures with general web searches and property databases, I was able to get a sense of what STOR has acquired. STOR appears willing to buy property in tiny towns with questionable re-use. Here are a few illustrative examples of how the Company spent shareholder capital.

STOR owns the referenced properties through the highlighted subsidiaries, which are listed below from exhibit 21 in the 2018 10K.

Source: STOR 2018 10K, red boxes and annotations added.

A Subway sandwich store in a town of just 3,000 people

Source: Google Maps.

11360 Saginaw St.

Mt. Morris, MI

Mt. Morris is a city north of Flint, MI.

Population (2010 Census): ~3,000

Purchased for $394,000 in 2015, 1995 construction

Tenants: Subway and Hungry Howie’s

I believe STOR still owns the property (2018 10-K, page F-20)

Link to current deed, where STORE Master Funding VI, LLC is the buyer

A vacant drug store in a town of just 1,000 people

Source: Google Maps.

901 McLain Ave

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville is a town in western Mississippi

Population (2010 Census): ~1,000

Purchased in 2013, 2012 construction

Tenant: Fred’s Super Dollar

This is one of several Fred’s Super Dollar properties in the STOR portfolio. Fred’s filed for Chapter 11 in September 2019 and is in the process of liquidating its assets.

I believe STOR still owns the property (2018 10-K, page F-9).

Link to county property appraisal, where STORE Master Funding III, LLC is the buyer (note that you must click on the "Sketch View 1" to see this is Fred's)

Gardens Alive! A STORE Story Gone Wrong

Gardens Alive!, owned by Berry Family Nursery ("BFN"), auctioned its inventory and equipment at four of its farms in July 2018 (link to article)

I have deduced STOR owns the underlying real estate of the farms using the article, schedule III in the 10K, and public transaction records

Schedule III on p.F-23 of the 10K lists "Non-durable Goods Merchant Wholesaler" assets in Grand Haven, MI, Sims, NC, and Smithville, TN purchased on 5/22/2015, which match the locations listed in the article above

Source: STOR 2018 10K, red box added.

The records below show STORE SPE Berry 2014-4 purchasing and then leasing back agriculture properties in these towns on 5/22/205 to BFN Properties Grand Haven, MI: link to transaction record Sims, NC: link to county registrar, where you can sign in as a guest and search for "STORE SPE Berry 2014-4" to view the deed Smithville, TN: Dekalb County does not electronically record transactions but you can see the tax records or map the property by searching for "STORE SPE Berry 2014-4" in either link



These were not inherited investments. The Company put money to work in all of these transactions, four of which are now vacant and the remaining property raises its own questions. What was the thinking behind them?

Valuation

I estimate the Company’s NAV to be $21 per share by applying an 8% cap rate to cash NOI (see exhibit below). The stock trades at an unfathomable ~80% premium to NAV. STOR trades at 20x AFFOPS and fetches a paltry 3.7% dividend yield. Clearly the stock is priced for unfettered growth.

The magnitude of already realized yet unnoticed credit issues at STOR are significant, and the market has a history of punishing net lease companies once problems are identified. In 2017, Spirit Realty Capital (ticker SRC) plummeted 35%, trading down to 8x AFFO on specific tenant concerns.

I think the stock could trade down to ~10x AFFOPS, or ~$19 per share, a valuation that would reflect the underlying credit challenges without the ability to grow out of it. At my target price, STOR would trade at a modest discount to NAV. That seems reasonable because REITs that cannot grow earnings typically trade at a discount. Given the underlying trajectory of NOI if the credit issues persist, I would expect NAV to decline.

Conclusion

STOR has experienced tremendous growth on what appears to be a false premise. Given the magnitude of the AFFOPS shortfall and rent cuts, the credit issues at the Company should be brought to light. For all these reasons, I believe STOR is likely to decline in value.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STOR.