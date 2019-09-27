Metro Bank's Capital Raising Failed - A Takeover Seems The Only Solution

They've failed in raising more capital - a takeover seems the only way out.

The problem is not enough capital to back the loan book - brought about by misclassifying loans and thus the amount of capital needed.

Vernon Hill's Metro Bank made a few errors back a while which it can't seem to recover from.

Metro Bank Was A Growth Stock - Now It Isn't

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS: MBNKF) was an interesting growth story. The first new banking license in the UK in 100 years, strong expansion plans and recent performance and so on. The stock was thus highly rated a it should have been.

Then there was a little problem They'd not been allocating capital against the riskiness of loans properly. This was not a minor issue, it was large enough - against property loans of all things - to significantly affect capital ratios. Thus a capital raise was necessary - which took place - just as a first step. Beyond that either more capital or a shrinking of the loan book.

This has quite obviously hampered the value of the stock. Partly because of the mistake. But also because the aftermath quite clearly means it's no longer a growth stock and that hits the rating. Finally, it's not entirely obvious that it has an independent future at all.

As best can be analysed there is no great future in independence any more. If the price dips again there's a possible speculative profit in looking for the bid to both solve that capital problem and also fold it into another banking operation.

The Metro Bank Idea Was Great

Vernon Hill, first at Commerce Bankcorp in the US then at Metro in the UK grasped an important point and grasped it well. Retail banking, if it is to survive offline, has to be an enjoyable consumer experience. Make it fun and efficient and business will arrive.

Two more points, running a branch is a fixed cost, push more business through the branch and costs are spread over more business and thus lower per unit. Fairly obvious but not really usually applied in banking.

Then something that I checked up on years back for an article that never was printed. British banking systems are layers of computers on different equipment, using different languages, roughly lashed together. A result of the waves of mergers that created the national banks. A new bank - Metro was the first new banking licence for 100 years - could leapfrog this by having just the one and clean computing installation.

All of that was great.

A Minor Metro Bank Problem.

As Hill had done with Commerce Bankcorp his wife's design firm was employed. OK, well, but a touch odd. And in the US adventure there was an insistence that the bank had to stop lending to Hill involved ventures. That's not something we know of as having happened at Metro.

The Major Metro Bank Problem.

How you classify a loan tells you how much capital you've got to hold against that loan. If you're not holding enough capital - because, say, you misclassified some loans - then you've got to go and find more. Or, alternatively, sell off the loans in order to shrink your loan book.

This is the Metro problem. They had indeed misclassified loans and thus the capital they had to hold against them. This was not a minor issue either, it was substantial. As the share price shows since it was uncovered:

(Metro Bank share price from Google)

Possible Metro Solutions

One solution is that they raise more capital. Issuing more stock really isn't going to work. Not given that they're already in the 90% club - a stock that has lost 90% of its value. The dilution necessary to fill the capital hole just isn't going to work.

A second chance is that they sell off some of the loan book. Hmm:

It could sell more loans on top of the £521 million book that it has offloaded to Cerberus, the private equity firm, to free capital, but, as a reasonably distressed seller, it would be unlikely to get a good price. Furthermore, the more Metro shrinks its business, the less it can call itself a growth stock, further depressing its share price.

That's not actually a solution to that swooning stock price.

Finally, there's the possibility of a takeover.

John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody, the stockbroker, said that the most likely outcome was “a sale to a third party”. A potential buyer could be a large bank that is allowed by the regulator to use its own model to determine its capital requirements and so might be able to hold less capital against Metro’s loan book than is the case at present. Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Barclays could swallow the smaller bank, analysts said, although in Lloyds’ case it may require regulators to waive competition considerations.

The Solution That Won't Work

Trying to issue contingent bonds - bonds that convert to equity if the bank requires more equity at some point in the future - would avoid equity dilution. And, given that contingent bonds are counted as capital, solve the capital shortage. Sadly though, this won't work:

Metro Bank is facing questions over its future as the shock failure of a £200m bond sale sent shares crashing to a new record low. The stock plummeted 30pc today after it was forced to cancel the fundraising due to a lack of investor interest.

So, The Situation Now

Metro Bank can't just carry on. It's got to fill that capital hole. Selling part of the loan book would rerate the stock away from being a growth one. Equity issuance after joining the 90% club won't work. Issuing contingent bonds has been tried and didn't work either.

My View

The only way out I can see here is that Metro is bought out. By some other player in the UK banking market. Several people could usefully do so. That means we're really in a game of chicken.

Who can buy it cheapest? For they're pretty much forced sellers without more capital. So, I expect there to be interest but given the forced part here I would expect it at little to no premium to the current price.

However, if the price keeps on falling then I can see someone deciding to take it out at a premium to that future, lower, price.

The Investor Takeaway

Metro Bank has that capital problem, one that really doesn't have a workable solution without significant dilution of the equity or a takeover. At current prices I'd not want to buy in to wait for either.

However, at significantly lower prices than today, say $1.50 and up by the OTC pricing, I can see a major bank deciding to snap it up.

This is therefore one to watch. If the price keeps sliding could well be worth picking up a small position to benefit from the takeover action that would follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.