AT&T: Unlocking Value

Earlier this month, I wrote an article on AT&T (T) because it was trading at 52-week highs. Then the news broke that Elliott Management bought a stake in the company and is pushing for changes. This pushed the shares up even higher and gave cause to management to respond with some ideas themselves. Now is an excellent time to evaluate Elliott's actions and see what it might bring for AT&T's investors.

The news

On the ninth of September, AT&T shot up before the open. This was because an activist shareholder had sent a letter to the board. The activist shareholder in question was Elliott Management, which is run by billionaire Paul Singer. Disclosed was that Elliott had acquired a $3.2 billion stake in the company and sees it as highly undervalued. According to the hedge fund, the stock could be trading at $60 in 2021. The same day AT&T responded and hired the bankers of Goldman Sachs (GS) to help navigate the unwanted involvement of Singer.

According to sources, Singer wants the current CEO and COO pushed out of the company. In response to all of this, the Wall Street Journal reported that AT&T is exploring a possible divestment of DirecTV. These developments can be significant to shareholders, so it's worth a dive. This is not because one might be a fan or an adversary of activist shareholders, but reading different opinions is key for your investments. Confirmation bias is a true danger for investors, so reading things that are perhaps not likable and contradict your thesis are highly valuable.

Elliott Management

The first thing to understand is that not all activist shareholders are equal. Elliott is certainly one of the most infamous hedge funds out there. Founded in 1977 with just $1.3 million, Elliott Management has since grown to $38.2 billion AUM. This spur has made its founder Paul Singer a multi-billionaire and a force to be reckoned with. The hedge fund has challenged states such as Argentina and Congo in court successfully and has taken stakes in corporate giants such as Alcoa (AA), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF). By pressuring management for things such as divestments or asking for a higher price from an acquiring company, they hope to reap the rewards. The agenda they are now hoping to set at AT&T appears to come straight out of Elliott's playbook.

The Letter

For those who haven't read the letter, it can be found here. Since it is of little use to reproduce the entire letter here, I'll only zoom in on the interesting parts. Luckily, the proverbial feather-tickling at the start is short of length and Elliott comes straight to the point after it:

The purpose of today’s letter is to share our thoughts on how AT&T can improve its business and realize a historic increase in value for its shareholders. Elliott believes that through readily achievable initiatives – increased strategic focus, improved operational efficiency, a formal capital allocation framework, and enhanced leadership and oversight – AT&T can achieve $60+ per share of value by the end of 2021. This represents 65%+ upside to today’s share price – a rare opportunity for any company, let alone one of the world’s largest. - Elliott's Letter

Considering that at the time of the publication AT&T was trading at the $35 mark, effectively opening with an ambitious target does the trick. But a per share value of over $60 in Q4 of 2021, is a long way removed from current pricing. In my earlier article, I saw upside, although at a much lower bar:

Given the current valuation and the progression of the balance sheet improvements, a further move towards the five-year high of over $43 seems only a matter of time.

Things get noteworthy again when Elliott analyzes the build-up to the current state of affairs at AT&T. First, the harm done by M&A:

T-Mobile: Possibly the most damaging deal was the one not done. In March of 2011, AT&T attempted to acquire T-Mobile for $39 billion. At the time, T-Mobile was a distant fourth-place competitor struggling to keep pace with AT&T and Verizon. Not long after announcement, it became obvious that the government would block the deal, and the parties terminated. Unfortunately for AT&T and the industry, AT&T paid the largest break-up fee of all time and provided T-Mobile with a seven-year roaming deal and the invaluable spectrum it needed to develop from a then-struggling competitor into the thriving force it is today. Over the following years, T-Mobile went on to introduce a number of disruptive initiatives that upended the wireless industry. In addition to the internal and external distractions it caused itself, AT&T’s failed takeover capitalized a viable competitor for years to come. DirecTV: The next large deal AT&T attempted did close, but with damaging results. In 2014, AT&T announced the $67 billion acquisition of DirecTV, becoming the largest pay TV operator in the country. Notwithstanding AT&T leadership’s assertions that “Pay TV is a very good, durable business” when the transaction was announced, the pay TV ecosystem has been under immense pressure since the deal closed. In fact, trends are continuing to erode, with AT&T’s premium TV subscribers in rapid decline as the industry, particularly satellite, struggles mightily. Unfortunately, it has become clear that AT&T acquired DirecTV at the absolute peak of the linear TV market. Time Warner: In 2016, AT&T announced its most significant bet, the $109 billion acquisition of Time Warner. Time Warner is a spectacular company, representing a collection of some of the world’s premier media assets, and it remains a strong and valuable franchise today. However, despite nearly 600 days passing between signing and closing (and more than a year passing since), AT&T has yet to articulate a clear strategic rationale for why AT&T needs to own Time Warner. While it is too soon to tell whether AT&T can create value with Time Warner, we remain cautious on the benefits of this combination. We think that, after $109 billion and three years, we should be seeing some manifestations of the clear strategic benefits by now. We aren’t alone in our cautious outlook – Jeff Bewkes, the CEO who sold Time Warner to AT&T, recently referred to the vertical integration of content and distribution as a “fairly suspect premise.” - Elliott's Letter

There are certainly things to be said about these actions. For example, the broken-up deal with T-Mobile (TMUS) essentially provided a competitor with free capital, thus undermining AT&T's own position in the market. And Captain Hindsight would likely agree that the timing for DirecTV was unlucky. Regarding the Time Warner deal, I'd say that it's too soon to judge on. In my last article, I wrote about it as being one of the most promising parts of AT&T:

This because, to a large extent, the entertainment group and WarnerMedia are hedges of each other. A hedge that, in a sense, the entertainment group, which encompasses AT&T's video service brands DirecTV, AT&T Now, and AT&T U-Verse, provides services that see declining customer numbers due to the cord-cutter phenomenon. On the other hand is WarnerMedia, planning to launch HBO Max as an over-the-top streaming service. This should redirect some cord-cutters' dollars back into AT&T's coffins. Combining Xandr's analytics into this development should see personalized advertising comparable to that on Facebook (FB) or Google (GOOG, GOOGL). However, the competition for HBO Max will be steep with big names such as Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN) fighting in the same space.

The comments of Elliott on the current strategy do have some merit. Being in a creative industry, the departures of many execs is not all that comforting. Having such great media assets, AT&T would do well by communicating its intentions on optimizing the utilization of them.

The second thing that Elliott mentions as a cause for AT&T's (under)performance over the past decade, are operational underperformances. Three reasons are summed up: poor execution in wireless, issues with products and management issues. With 5G coming into play, Elliott, rightfully so, sees the opportunity for AT&T to become a top player. Given the massive cash flows that AT&T has at its disposal, it should have a leg up. Especially versus the likes of Sprint (S). Mentioning the turnover in leadership at both DirecTV and Time Warner is warranted, as stated above. All in all, Elliott sees an unfocused company which they boil down to the following:

The lack of focus has affected AT&T’s performance and its management’s ability to live up to expectations – both internally and externally. For example, analyst expectations for AT&T’s earnings have declined precipitously and consistently since 2016 – almost in a straight line as the Company’s performance has proved disappointing. In fact, as many have observed, both AT&T’s actual 2018 EBITDA and analyst expectations for its 2019 EBITDA are now lower than they were at the start of 2016, despite AT&T’s subsequent acquisition of a ~$110 billion company. - Elliott's Letter

The activating AT&T plan

Source: Elliot's Letter

As can be seen above, the plan to gain more value out of AT&T consists of four parts. Here I'll highlight what I deem the most important parts of the plan. No more sizable M&A and focusing on execution is prudent at this point:

Focused execution now is critical given the numerous time-sensitive initiatives across AT&T – including the ongoing 5G rollout, WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer offering, pay TV stabilization and others – and this sense of urgency is driving our call for AT&T to take action today. - Elliott's Letter

It should be no surprise that since both 5G and the upcoming streaming wars were key components of my last piece, that I'm agreeing here. For the future of the business those two are paramount to other initiatives.

Another driver of value is divestment:

AT&T has numerous valuable-yet-non-core franchises that would be potential candidates for divestment, either as assets sold for cash or spun-off alone or in combination. These include the well-known examples of its home security business, regional sports networks, CME, Sky Mexico, Latin American pay TV business (VRIO), Puerto Rican operations and many, many more. AT&T has taken some early steps in this direction, but more needs to be done. However, this review should not be limited to “smaller” businesses: Any assets that do not have a clear, strategic rationale for being part of AT&T should be considered for divestment: DirecTV, the Mexican wireless operations, pieces of the wireline footprint, and other assets must all be evaluated as part of this review. Several of these larger assets are no longer complementary with the Company’s future strategic direction, and AT&T must determine whether there is a financially and strategically attractive path to divesting them. - Elliott's Letter

If focus is required then it could be a smart move to offload some side bets. This could happen in several ways. For example, listing parts of the business or selling them outright. Another leveraged corporate giant, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) went on a similar path to deleverage by selling its Australian holdings and even plans on using the IPO of its Asian business as a springboard for growth in the continent. Thinking in possibilities when it comes to divestments is a show of vision towards the future. So, it can be a welcome change.

Elliott discusses operational improvement and enhancing leadership as if it were two separate issues. I'd say the two are intertwined. There probably are a lot of things that can be fine-tuned when one combs through the organization. But doing it top-down would result in removing duplicate layers of management and end with operational improvement at the end of each branch.

In the end, Elliott projects the following:

Source: Elliott's Letter

Overall these assumptions see major upside compared to the current share price. Realizing at least a portion of these assessments should reward the shareholders handsomely. But achieving all these points seems a bit of a stretch. Given these uncertain times, economical headwinds can occur. The same goes for unforeseen troubles, which are hardly ever projected. Overshooting is an easy way to showcase your thesis, but realism goes a long way as well. So yeah, there is serious potential in AT&T, but perhaps it's a bit lower than $60 before 2022 starts.

The reaction so far

A natural reaction to an 'invader' is to take a defensive stance. AT&T seems, from the headlines, to be doing exactly that. As I said in the beginning of this piece, AT&T hired Goldman Sachs to help them against Elliott. There also has been a lot of reporting about DirecTV. From exploring a sale to floating it, but then deciding on keeping it. Last week the two parties met and discussed strategy. At the moment things seem rather calm, however, internally at AT&T I wouldn't be surprised if there is a buildup of pressure. With the first shots now fired, the wait is on for the next steps. What is clear is that the situation is not yet resolved and that there's more required, by both parties.

Conclusion

After an initial reaction from the markets, the share price seems to have settled higher than prior to Elliott's involvement. Both sides have moved some pieces on the board, but a checkmate is still far removed. Looking at Elliott's letter, it appears to hold some merit. Judging by the share price, the market validates this. The proposed actions might unlock additional value for the shareholders, but a target of $60 seems optimistic. Since AT&T stands to make a transition with plays involving 5G, debt reduction and streaming media content, a bit of outside pressure might just be what management needs. Favoring one over the other seems premature and unwarranted. The outcome of them squaring off seems to benefit the shareholders. So, therefore long AT&T is still the play to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, GOOG, DIS, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.