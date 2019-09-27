V.F. Corp.'s New Total Shareholder Return Goal Is Impressive If It Follows Through

This figure implies that V.F. Corp. will do more spin-offs like it did with Kontoor Brands.

This includes dividends and buybacks of common stock. The presentation stated that VF Corp. will deliver $5 billion in dividends and $5 billion in buybacks over the next five years.

On Sept. 25, 2019, V.F. Corp. issued a statement in its Investor Day that it expects to "deliver annual total shareholder returns in the 14% to 16% range."

V.F. Corporation's New Total Shareholder Return Goal Seems Impressive If It Occurs

V.F. Corp.'s (VFC) Investor Day presentation on Sept. 25, 2019, stated that the company will generate $8 billion in free cash flow over the next five years. It also pronounced VFC would deliver $10 billion in dividends and buybacks. One specific slide at the end of the presentation focused on this:

Source: Slide 289 of Investor Day Presentation

This assumes that the company will use some leverage to buy back shares. The company says it will stay within 2x of Debt to EBITDA ratio. What is interesting is the CFO said, "I really hope we really never do this... our first choice to invest in our business" He implied that this would be done if the cash was truly excess and if the cash wasn't deployed in acquisitions.

That is sort of a weak commitment. Nevertheless, the company has a history of buybacks that roughly equals this amount:

Source: Compilation of data from SEC 10-K filings

The Real Total Yield That VFC Will Generate

VFC never really precisely defines what it means by total shareholder returns (which the company never really defines). Let's look at the real total yield (dividend yield plus buyback yield) that one can reasonably expect over the next five years.

Right now, the dividend yield for VFC's stock is 1.98%. Let's call it 2.0%. If buybacks to the tune of $1.1 billion are completed this year, that gives it a buyback yield of 3.17%. Let's call it 3.2%. So the total yield shareholders can expect this year is 5.2%. That is not anywhere near the 14% to 16% range of total shareholder returns that VFC is projecting annually.

If VFC assumes that the definition of total shareholder returns includes unrealized capital gains on the stock, then maybe that would be realistic. But that would mean the stock would rise just 8.8% to 10.8% per year. That's not a barn-burner stock. But I assume that is what it is referring to with its projection below:

Source: Investor Day Presentation

One other thing that could juice the total yield is to assume that cash flow grows at the same rate that VFC is expecting its EPS will grow over the next five years. But this has to be bounded by the projection that there will be just $8 billion in cumulative free cash flow over the next five years:

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Here is what VFC projects for its EPS:

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Next, let's assume that free cash flow grows at the same rate as earnings per share, even though that is unlikely.

Source: Hake estimates

The Total Shareholder Return Numbers Don't Add Up

The numbers do not add up. FCF would have to grow at twice the rate of expected EPS growth for VFC to generate $8 billion in FCF cumulatively by the end of FY 2024. There is something wrong with its math assumptions about the growth rate of FCF. (Remember the company gave guidance in its latest results that its operating cash flow would be $1.3 billion for this year and capex would be $400 million, giving it a $900 million expected FCF figure).

But let's be generous and assume that the 2018 FCF can be used as the starting point: $1,012 million. Here is the expected growth rate for FCF:

Source: Hake estimates

These numbers still do not add up to a 14-16% average shareholder return not including capital gains. For example, let's say that VFC takes on debt to buy back 25% more than FCF each year:

Source: Hake estimates

That equals the $10 billion cumulative buyback total that VFC says it might do (with some qualms or hesitation from the CFO in his presentation).

Does that work out to a 14% to 16% total shareholder return?

Source: Hake estimates

It sort of gets close by 2024. It gets to 10.3%. But that is not really close to 14-16% annual shareholder returns - i.e. each year. And we made a lot of assumptions. The biggest assumption is of course that the stock stays flat during the whole period. Otherwise, the total shareholder return is going to be lower.

So VFC's numbers don't really add up. The only possible way is if it is assuming the unrealized capital gains in the stock price plus annual dividends and buybacks are equal to what it calls "total shareholder returns". As I pointed out above, that implies a really low rise in the stock each year.

I think the most logical assumption is that VFC plans on spinning off other companies, just like it did with Kontoor Brands (KTB) earlier this summer (after a year of planning). That stock now has a $2 billion market value and a 6.6% dividend yield.

But here is the problem with that thought. KTB trades at 1x EV/Revenue and 9x EV/EBITDA. VFC has higher valuations. Its EV/Revenue value is 2.9x and its EV/EBITDA is closer to 15x, according to Yahoo! Finance. My point is that it makes no sense to spin off the assets if it ends up receiving a lower valuation than the prior "remaining" company. Otherwise, the sum of the parts is not greater than the whole.

Let's Give Points to VFC For Trying

A lot of other companies in the market are nowhere near as explicit as VFC is about setting goals on returning capital to shareholders. I give the company points for this. My best estimate is that the stock has a total yield to shareholders, including buybacks and dividends, before any potential capital gains, of 5.2%, as explained above.

Clearly, the company generates a lot of free cash flow. It is willing to borrow to buy back shares. It is willing to increase its dividend so that as the stock price rises over time, the dividend per share is set at a rate that gives shareholders an annual 2% dividend yield. It is willing to spin off non-core assets. And it has a stellar acquisition record over time.

It's just that its estimated numbers still do not add up for total shareholder returns.

Summary

I think VFC's stock will be a medium to good investment over the next five years. Its free cash flow projections will likely come to pass and provide plenty of opportunities for shareholders to be rewarded.

