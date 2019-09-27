McDonald's Raised The Dividend Again, But It's Overvalued

Thesis

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) raised the quarterly dividend by about 8% to $1.25 per share giving an annual payout of $5.00. The forward dividend yield is ~2.4% above the broader market average. This stock continues to be a favorite for many small investors due to the company's status as a Dividend Aristocrat and trailing returns. The company has raised the dividend now for 43 consecutive years and will likely achieve Dividend King status in seven years joining that exclusive club. A past investment in McDonald's has proven to be a good one. In the past 10-years the stock has generated average annual total returns of 17.6% with dividends reinvested and 15.8% without dividend reinvested. Both of these numbers trounce the S&P 500's returns over the same time period as seen in the chart below. I like McDonald's. The business model is simple, and they sell a lot of burgers, breakfast, soda, and coffee. But with the large increase in total debt and current high valuation multiple future returns may be more muted. Hence, I am staying on the sidelines for now.

Source: Dividend Channel

Overview of McDonald's

McDonald's business model is simple and generally needs little introduction to most investors. The company owns and franchises combined ~38,000 restaurants worldwide. The company's largest market is the U.S. But McDonald's also has high restaurant counts in Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, Australia, and Brazil. In 2019, the company changed to three Global Business Segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, International Developmental Licensed Markets as seen in the chart below. In 2018, approximately 52% of revenues came from franchised restaurants and the remainder from company-operated restaurants. McDonald's has extremely strong brand awareness, generally good locations with drive thruss, and convenience, which is probably the most important attribute. Many of its products are well known including Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, McFlurry, McGriddles, Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Egg McMuffin, and Happy Meal. The current market capitalization is roughly $159B.

McDonald's Global Business Segments and Restaurant Count

Source: McDonald's Supplemental Information. Restaurant count information as of June 30, 2018.

McDonald's Competitive Advantages

McDonald's has four major competitive advantages, its immense scale, brand, ability to expand internationally, and technology. McDonald's is significantly larger than its competitors. It has system-wide sales of nearly $100B per year. This is far greater than Yum Brands (YUM) that has system-wide sales of roughly $49B and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) with $32B and Subway with $12B. This comes through market leading revenue per store of roughly $2.5M annually versus the average of $1M annually for the quick service restaurant category. The large number of restaurants lets McDonald's spread fixed costs over a wider base. In addition, it provides some leverage over suppliers leading to lower costs. The large number of restaurants also lets the company reach a much greater customer base and makes the new trend in delivery easier. McDonald's also has strong brand awareness with an easily recognizable logo, the Golden Arches. Arguably, McDonald's has the most recognizable brand in the fast food industry. According to Interbrand, McDonald's is the 10th most valuable brand at $43,417M in 2018. No other restaurant chain is in the top 10. In fact, the next closest restaurant chain in brand value is Starbucks (SBUX) at No. 57. McDonald's also has individual products with high brand recognition including Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin. This brand strength has given McDonald's the ability to expand globally. It fact, the company is one of few brands and restaurants to truly enjoy global success. The business model works not only in the U.S. but in almost every country that the McDonald's has entered.

Source: McDonald's

More recently, the company's competitive advantages combined with menu innovations, marketing, enhanced ordering convenience with the mobile app, and refranchising has returned McDonald's to organic growth. McDonald's continues to invest in technology to enhance convenience and improve ordering speed. From this perspective, the company has recently bought for $300M Dynamic Yield, a personalization and decision logic technology company. The technology should improve the drive-thru speed and may even benefit kiosk and mobile app ordering. Even more recently, McDonald's is acquiring Apprente, an early stage leader in voice-based, conversational technology. This technology should also improve the drive-thru experience. It is no surprise why McDonald's is buying these companies. The drive-thru is extremely important for McDonald's since it generates about 70% of system-wide sales in the U.S. Ultimately, the company's performance is tied to the drive-thru.

McDonald's Growth and Profitability

McDonald's revenue has declined since 2013 but this is mostly due to refranchising efforts. McDonald's total revenue is lower from stores owned by franchises than company owned stores. But the real story here is the rapidly increasing margins. Refranchising has made McDonald's a lot more profitable with gross margins now above 50%, operating margins over 40%, and net margins nearing 30%. This illustrates the significant profitability of the company's franchise business model.

McDonald's Revenue and Margin History

Source: Dividend Power research and calculations based on data from Morningstar

Looking forward, McDonald's management is expecting the company to grow system-wide sales at a 3% - 5% rate annually. There will likely be some volatility but on average McDonald's should be able to achieve this rate. Organic growth will likely be combined with growth from international expansion. Store density in overseas markets are far less than in the U.S. market giving the company a long runway for expansion.

McDonald's Dividend Safety and Share Buybacks

McDonald's dividend has more than doubled from $2.05 per share in 2009 to $4.19 per share in 2018. Currently, the dividend is decently covered with forward payout ratio of 62.2% based on consensus 2019 EPS of $8.03. This is approaching my threshold of 65% but still OK from my perspective. McDonald's ability to grow EPS over time makes the higher ratio less worrisome. On a free cash flow basis, the new dividend will require about $900M per quarter or $3.6B annually. McDonald's generated $4.23B in FCF in 2018 and this number will likely be close to $5B in 2019 giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~72%. This is a little higher than my desired threshold of 70%. But with that said, McDonald's is a stable business that has demonstrated the ability to grow with time. However, the high ratios suggest that future dividend growth may be more muted compared to the past several years.

One concern from the context of dividend safety is that McDonald's debt is rising very rapidly. The company's total debt has almost tripled since 2011 when it was $11.5B to 2018 when it was $32.9B. Much of this debt has been used to fund share buybacks. The share count has decreased dramatically by 161 million shares since fiscal 2016 to end of Q1 2019. The large increase in debt makes future large share buybacks unlikely. But at the current stock price large share buybacks are probably not desirable. Saying that, one aspect of the large decline in share count is that the cash required to pay the dividend has been relatively flat. It cost McDonald's $3.11B in 2013 to pay the dividend. This actually declined to $3.06B in 2016 and was only $3.26B in 2018. Despite the increase in debt, McDonald's carries little in the way of short-term debt due to the franchise business model. The company generates sufficient EBIT to have an interest coverage of 8X. Furthermore, there is sufficient liquidity and cash on hand to meet obligations. This suggests that debt currently does not pose a risk to paying the dividend.

McDonald's Balance Sheet Data and Debt Metrics

Source: Dividend Power research and calculations

Risks

McDonald's is in an intensely competitive industry, quick service restaurants or fast food, that has little to no barrier to entry. Most major fast food chains compete on product, price, convenience, value, and brand. But saying that, McDonald's has differentiated itself from the competition through both brand strength and scale. These are difficult to replicate in a short period of time. McDonald's top line will also be subject to foreign currency fluctuations since about 60% to 65% of revenue is from overseas. The next major risk is increasing labor expenses. Many of the company's employees are likely hourly. McDonald's probably faces rising costs for labor as nationwide unemployment is low and there is competition amongst companies for hourly wage earners. Competitors have often raised company-wide minimum wage to dollar amounts greater than the national minimum wage of $7.25. In some states the minimum wage is much higher and even indexed to the CPI or inflation. But saying that, McDonald's has seemingly navigated this risk successfully.

McDonald's Valuation

The other major concern is McDonald's elevated valuation. The trailing average 5-year price-to-earnings ratio is ~23.9 and the trailing 10-year average P/E ratio is about 19.0. The forward P/E ratio based on consensus 2019 EPS of $8.03 is about 26.4.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 18.0 and 20.0, I obtain a fair value range from $144.54 to $160.60. The current stock price is ~132% to ~147% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$212.02 suggesting that the stock is very overvalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 18.0 19.0 20.0 Estimated Value $144.54 $152.57 $160.60 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 147% 139% 132%

Source: Dividend Power calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let's take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using expected future dividend of $5.00. Assuming a reasonable dividend growth rate of 6% and a desired return of 8% gives a fair value of $250. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $215. The result is a fairly wide range. But an average of these three models is ~$205.87 and thus we can comfortably say that McDonald's is trading above its fair value at the current stock price. I personally would view a stock price below ~$180 or ~10 - 15% lower than the current price as a good entry point. Due to McDonald's long-term operational success and upward trends for revenue and margins I do not require a significant discount to take a starter position. But at the current price, I can only view McDonald's as a hold at best and small investors desiring to take a starter position should wait for a better entry point.

