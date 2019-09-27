Ollie's Bargain Outlet Is Having A Sale

Introduction

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is an American discount retail chain operating 332 stores in 23 states. OLLI's is known for its "good stuff cheap" model with prices almost 70% below department stores and around 20-50% below mass market retailers. The company taps into closeout merchandise, liquidation inventory, overstocks, discontinued merchandise, package changes, cancelled orders, excess inventory and buybacks from retailers and major manufacturers to provide best value for their customers.

Recently, the company reported reduced same store sales and lower gross margin in Q2. Management revealed missteps on their part in pursuit for rapid growth in store count. The details of these issues are discussed in below sections. The poor performance is likely to impact FY2020 results and therefore, sent the stock price down by almost 30%.

OLLI has been on my radar for a fundamentally strong company in the retail space with an interesting business model that is likely to perform favorably during good and bad economies. However, the valuation has always been high. Through this article, I would like to explain why this recent drop provides a great opportunity to long term investors.

Shielded from Tariffs

Ollie's Bargain Outlet procures closeout / liquidation merchandise and has a relatively smaller impact from the tariffs imposed on imported goods. The company's direct imports represented approximately 20% of the total merchandise purchases in 2018 (Source: FY2019 - Form 10K). During the Q2 conference call, the CEO mentioned about the company's ability to negotiate with the manufacturers to mitigate the increase in the tariffs.

Other categories of goods including closeout merchandise, liquidation inventory, overstocks, discontinued merchandise, package changes, cancelled orders, excess inventory are not subjected to tariffs since the import process would have been completed by the primary retailer.

Strong Balance Sheet

OLLI has about $55 million in short term debt and $265 million in long term debt. With current assets worth $440 million (Source: Wall Street Journal), the company has a very strong leverage ratio compared to its peers. This puts the company in a really good position to acquire liquidation inventory from other retailers / manufacturers in the event of a recession.

Source: Wall Street Journal

OLLI's balance sheet study over the recent years reveals that the company has maintained relatively low debt. With interest rates being lowered, Ollie's low debt level will allow them to allow them to seek additional leverage when times are tough, to grab good deals (inventory, real estate for new stores, etc.).

Growing Store Count

OLLI has had a 15% and a 13% increase in store count during FY2017 and FY2018 respectively. During Q2 2019, management revealed that they opened 29 stores during the first half of the year. This is 75-95% of the yearly store openings in the past three years. This is where Ollie's Bargain Outlet bit more than it could chew.

Data Source: OLLI FY2019 Form 10K

Several retailers are taking advantage of the attractive real estate deals due to the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy. OLLI took over 13 former Toys "R" Us locations opportunistically. The problem was:

Some of these stores were in OLLI's existing markets The former Toys "R" Us locations were larger store locations.

Since new stores were competing with existing stores during Q2 2019, the cannibalized effect affected the same store sales metric. To add to the injury, the larger size of the new stores caused management to underestimate the demand. This caused reduced inventory levels at these stores thereby further negatively affecting the same store sales.

Management has recognized these mistakes and are taking corrective action. The issues that impacted Q2 results do not seem to be a recurring problem for the business. This issue is likely to make management more careful in the future while selecting locations and planning inventory for their new stores.

Long Term Goal

OLLI's is working towards a long term goal of having 950 stores across the United States based on internal estimates and third party research.

With 332 stores in 23 states, OLLI's has a lot of work to achieve the long term goal. The location of OLLI's stores at present reveals a coverage of the eastern states of the US. With recent expansion into Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, OLLI is marching into the west and has plenty of growth potential ahead.

Source: ICR Conference report

Just to talk about regional sales, I wanted to mention that Burlington Stores has consistently reported Southwest, Southeast and West being their top performing regions. While OLLI's merchandise does not compare directly with Burlington Stores (BURL), it has a strong presence in the south east at present. With potential to expand into the Southwest and the West, I believe OLLI has a strong growth opportunity ahead in new markets along with expansion in current markets.

Source: BURL Investor Presentation August 2019

However, management must be cautious with the expansion as they cannot afford further missteps in their aggressive pursuit to open stores.

PE Ratio

Source: YCharts

OLLI has rarely traded below a P/E of 30 since 2015. The nature of Ollie's business provides it a recession proof status and hence warrants a higher valuation over other retailers.

Source: YCharts

The issues in Q2 are a short term impact for the company and these are going to affect the FY2020 results.

In my opinion, the 30% drop in the stock compensates for the poor Q2 and reduced FY2020 guidance. However, looking at the PE ratio over the years and the strong fundamentals of OLLI's business, I believe this is an attractive valuation to enter OLLI.

Conclusion

Q2's disappointing results drove OLLI's stock to attractive levels. I wouldn't say this makes the stock undervalued. OLLI is an interesting business that provides bargains to consumers by seeking liquidation inventory, closeout sales etc. Discount retailers make strong recession proof picks. Along with that, OLLI's healthy balance sheet puts it on the worthy seat for a higher P/E than peers. The pullback post Q2 results has provided me an opportunity to get onboard the long term train. I recommend OLLI to investors with a 2-3 year investment timeline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BURL, OLLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.