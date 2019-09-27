Peloton Busts IPO - Good. Micron Bad Guidance - Not So Bad. Tesla And China Surprise. 10-10 Not A Ten

Keep 10-10 on your calendar and trade accordingly. It will be the last gasp of the bears before we march to new highs on the S&P.

Peloton is a busted IPO and a busted stock. Sorry for the buyers, but in the long term, it will be good for investors and good for the startup world.

Peloton's (PTON) Busted IPO

No one expected what happened yesterday. Thursday night, the IPO was priced at $29, and PTON opened at $27. That means that for once the little guy didn't get screwed. I'm saying that this bust is good and not for schadenfreude. I think that this price action, where stock market participants are saying no to ridiculous pricing, is good for value creation, jobs, and the economy, even though it hurts venture-backed startups. Part of the backlash is the frequency of dual-class stock, which has been given indiscriminately to "Unicorns" going public, but the list of sins is long. The whole startup complex has gotten to bubble proportions where profits are totally eschewed and these companies are valued on 10-20-30-100 times revenue. Just at the debut of the PTON IPO, the CEO actually had the temerity to say that the iBanks left TOO MUCH money on the table. This gives you an idea of the level of entitlement startup CEOs have and how inflated the bubble is.

I admit that when I look at public companies, I want to see revenue growth above all since you can't fake revenue. I further admit that young companies with business models that I admire, meaning I believe it's sustainable. I have to believe they will reward with outsized profits in the future as evidenced by strong free cash flow (FCF). What I don't want to see is revenue growth subsidized by investors AND a business model that is suspect like an Uber (UBER) and WeWork (WE). I also don't want to pay a crazy multiple of revenue for a manufactured product that doesn't scale like software as in Beyond Meat (BYND), or a SmileDirectClub (SDC). The market is punishing other IPOs that are in my sweet spot, like a CrowdStrike (CRWD) growing like crazy, but has now nearly round-tripped to its opening price. CRWD is not profitable and is being valued at a high multiple of revenue. I am not against this in toto, but perhaps we need to be more careful as to the level a valuation based on revenue can get to. I am not a bear on CRWD. As it continues to build its revenue, the stock price will rebound. What I am saying is that the pre-IPO world will have to burst the bubble in valuation if it wants to generate returns. This is good for us, the little guy. If it is good for us, it is good for everyone, since the IPO buyer is the one that is the ultimate consumer until the company starts returning value.

Market participants have castigated the VC world

Right now, the biggest transgressor is SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Masayoshi Son splashed tens of billions all over late-stage funding rounds, seemingly in an indiscriminate jag like the proverbial drunken sailor. This is the prototypical bubble investor, with too much money, and rose-colored glasses two inches thick. The VC and private equity world that have blown this bubble will have a reckoning. It will be painful and there will be some wreckage. In the end, this is also to the good. No one benefits with malinvestment, and it was happening on a grand scale. It ultimately spills into our world, the stock market. Just look at all the IPOs this year; nearly everyone is 30%, 40%, +50% below their highs. Some won't regain that level for years if ever, like BYND, UBER etc. A stock debuting in an IPO is perceived to be valued properly by the iBanks since it is underwriting it to its clients. Now that the market has turned on PTON, and even SDC since it was priced the night before at $23 and opened at $14.99 and even opened down from that on the first day. The private investor has to be more chary of investing so aggressively at later-stage private companies. The benefit will be that more funds will focus on where VC dollars do the most good; at early-stage startups. This is good for American job growth, and it is also good for the stock market since these crazy valuations were distorting the overall stock markets.

What about PTON? I wrote very positively about it yesterday while at the same time cautioning you from buying it until after the first earnings report. I think PTON will continue to grow and get to this valuation eventually, but there is going to be a painful adjustment in price. I still think you all should wait for the first earnings report, see if it is growing fast, and how it plans to evolve the business. I think PTON can have a bright future. It depends on execution and if it can grow with the funding it has. I hope anyone that read my piece yesterday followed my advice and didn't buy the open. It might follow the trajectory of a Snap Inc. (SNAP) or a Twitter (TWTR); extreme skepticism for years until they are finally accepted.

There is further fallout to go. Endeavor, a profitable business, canceled its IPO...There might be other fallout coming.

Micron (MU) will get past this overreaction to perceived lower guidance

The CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, spoke on CNBC. I tried to take notes as they spoke, so forgive any small details I may have missed. Since this is not a transcript, consider these quotes as paraphrasing, and if you want more accuracy, I am sure other outlets will have quotes as well. "Revenue guidance for the next quarter is better than expected, margin lower, but demand is back to normal. Demand growth is now higher than supply growth. The first quarter has some seasonality, but I am optimistic for demand in 2020 will get better. The long-term demand is strong for DRAM and NAND. Flash content on phones up 50%; DRAM 35%. There are even some supply shortages in some chips. We are committed to buybacks. We will devote sizable FCF toward share purchases. Our cost competitiveness is narrowing to our rivals, EBITA margins relatively improved, and exercising pricing in some segments. Question: Your inventory is 130 days and your target is 100. When will you get there? Answer: "Our inventory came down fast and is moving faster than a few months ago, evidencing that demand is coming back, and we are expecting our margin is improving even this coming quarter."

My take: A quote that buttresses my contention that cloud software and infrastructure remain the sweet spot: "Cloud and data center growth continues to be strong, demanding more memory. My Take: The bear market in our cloud software will soon dissipate. Chips stocks are now investable.

This is a quote from the earnings conference call transcript that is a bit more coherent:

"DRAM demand bounced back as the factors that impacted calendar first half demand largely dissipated. NAND elasticity is driving robust demand growth, causing industry inventories to improve rapidly. While the demand recovery in DRAM and NAND is encouraging, we remain mindful of ongoing macroeconomic and trade uncertainties."

What to do with the chip sector

Just this Monday, I cautioned you NOT to go long MU. In fact, I listed several chip stocks to buy off of MU on the good news of the industry, but not buy until the earnings report. Right now, the market is punishing all the chip names based on the news of MU. I think this is wrong. We now need to watch MU. If the stock goes back to going up, but more importantly, getting above the previous recent top above 50ish, the rest of the market will follow.

I am going to step out on a limb here on Chips: Buy MU, also select a few chips from my list on Monday.

Just please do this gradually and edge into these positions. Also maybe wait 'til next week. If you are a fast money trader, then do some call spreads, long leg, slightly in the money going out to a November expiry and spread to above 50. Or do a calendar spread. Perhaps do this with Nvidia (NVDA) or Advanced Micro (AMD).

Productivity growth is more important than capital equipment purchases, especially industrial equipment.

I am again quoting from CNBC. So consider these as paraphrasing with apologies to any inaccuracy.

Jim Paulson: "For 10 years, no productivity growth. We now have silent productivity miracle going on now. In the first six years was the worst growth since WWII. Productivity growth better than 1.5 per annum for the last 2.5 years, 2.6 in the last quarter, and no one talking about it. We do see the decline in old industrial manufacturing equipment, but a surge in new era equipment, computing, networking, and cloud software. Now 54% of all capital investment is this new era type of equipment; it's a boom in such investment. Productivity like this will sustain the economy going forward, and it will extend our economic growth, even if job growth slows to 1%."

My take: 1% is the level all the doctors of doom are using as a measure for the coming recession. We are now at 1.3% growth in employment. The next time some guy is quoted using this measure, and the interviewer doesn't bring up our historic change in productivity growth, question the quality of the reporting.

China and Tesla (TSLA)

I am ever willing to lead with my chin, and at the risk of looking the fool, I think TSLA will surprise on the delivery front. It is projecting 360K to 400K for 2019. TSLA has a huge short interest, so this name can pop 100 points with the right news. Most market participants are discounting any real volume out of China. I think they will be shocked. I have said this before, way back on July 4, in these pages, I recommended buying TSLA based on China news. Now Barron's is buttressing my assertion:

Tesla's China Deliveries Soared, Based on Insurance Requests, Analyst Says

The long and the short of the story is that Barron's has the deliveries popping up 175% for July and August and quotes an analyst saying this bodes well for TSLA once its China car plant goes full bore. Buy TSLA for a trade.

This is a fast money trade. Speculators should already be in TSLA starting at 220 and be adding to it in very small increments. Long term accounts should not contain a name like TSLA unless you aren't expecting to retire in 10 years, and even so, it should be a very small position.

Beware October 10th, 2019

This is the date announced for the renewed China trade talks. I expect extreme volatility bookending this latest saga in the quest for a trade entente. Depending on the news flow, whether there will be farm photo-ops, and soybean purchase announcements going in, and then disappointment with no deal on the back-end. Or perhaps there will be good news, with a smaller trade deal that Trump will go out of his way to front as a "Great Deal" and the market believes it but it sells on the news. I think this will be the last gasp of the bears while we go on to 3,200 on the S&P.

Have a great weekend!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.